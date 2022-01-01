Khanchit Khirisutchalual

Leading Southeast Asia proptech company PropertyGuru's (NYSE:PGRU) recent results and forward commentary were a positive surprise, as not only did the company move closer to profitability, but it also maintained its prior full-year guidance - a rare occurrence throughout this quarter's tech earnings cycle. Long term, the PGRU growth story remains very much intact, as its runway further extends alongside the ramp-up of internet adoption, the middle class, and home ownership in key Southeast Asian regions. Given the significant operating leverage embedded in its asset-light model as well, future growth should pave the way for significant margin expansion.

Plus, the stock trades at a wide EV/S valuation discount to peers REA Group (OTCPK:RPGRF) and Rightmove (OTCPK:RTMVY), with near-term catalysts on the horizon, such as the mid-September lock-up expiry. Assuming the current earnings uplift sustains, its liquidity position (~$369m of cash on its balance sheet) should also improve, presenting M&A and capital return optionality down the line.

PGRU EV to Revenues data by YCharts

The Revenue Growth Story Continues in Q2

PGRU's revenues grew in line with its previous guidance at an impressive ~44% YoY, as Singapore outperformed amid resilient home prices, offsetting any underperformance in Vietnam. By category, marketplace revenue was the key revenue driver, more than compensating for weakness in fintech and data services. Following the strong results, PGRU also reconfirmed that it remains on track to not only achieve its 2022 revenue growth guidance but also return to a positive adjusted EBITDA. The optimism was a welcome departure from the downward revisions for tech/proptech this earnings cycle due to the macro headwinds. The company has also signaled an acceleration in YoY revenue growth in Vietnam for H2 2022 - a likely scenario, in my view, given the low base (recall, H2 2021 was impacted by COVID-driven lockdowns).

PropertyGuru

Importantly, this quarter also validated the health of PGRU's property market exposure across Southeast Asia. The market in Singapore, in particular, has extended the robust growth trajectory seen last year with another quarter of net additions to its agent base (~15k in total) amid healthy demand for its listing services. In Vietnam, revenue growth this quarter might not have accelerated QoQ, but given the tightening of mortgage lending conditions, the outcome was palatable. At +19% YoY growth and a +17% YoY increase in total listings (to >2.4m), as well as a +7% YoY gain in average revenue per listing (to S$2.83), this was still a strong quarter for the region. Outside of its core markets (Singapore and Vietnam), PGRU also delivered strong growth in Malaysia on the back of the successful integration of iProperty.my. Finally, PGRU's clear leader in engagement share bodes well for the long-term - to recap, its leadership in Singapore and Vietnam stand at a solid ~76% and ~75%, respectively, while its ~96% share in Malaysia makes it the dominant player by a wide margin.

PropertyGuru

A Clearer Path to Profitability

Alongside the impressive growth, margins have also improved sequentially, with adjusted EBITDA margins now at 9.1% (up massively from 3.1% in Q1 2022). Of note, the integration of the iProperty.my acquisition has been progressing well, with the company successfully rationalizing key expenses by implementing employee cuts (mainly the sales force) and centralizing its headquarters. These cost synergies were a key reason for the Q2 EBITDA improvement this quarter, while PGRU's positive bottom line also gained from a one-off revaluation in its preferred share liabilities (a consequence of the YTD stock price decline). Beyond Q3, which should also see further earnings improvement, the next milestone for the company will likely be a positive cash flow print - a milestone that looks well within reach by year-end if the current trajectory continues. Over the long run, though, the profitability of the PGRU model will ultimately depend on the sustainability of its scale and pricing power, both of which have trended favorably through the macro headwinds.

PropertyGuru

Growth Runway Backed by Secular Tailwinds in Southeast Asia

As PGRU's priority markets are primarily in emerging Southeast Asia, where internet penetration remains relatively low (vs. developed markets), and the size of the middle class is early in its expansion path, the long-term growth potential is massive. There is a confluence of secular tailwinds at play here. For one, urbanization, which should not only raise demand for housing in urban markets but also accelerate the shift in real estate-related ad spending online. Given the outsized GDP growth in many of these regions, expect a greater share of the population able to afford homeownership to rise as well. For context, PGRU had previously sized its TAM at ~$8.1bn across advertising, fintech, data services, developer OS, and home services, though this should expand significantly by 2025 as PGRU captures market share and ad spending increasingly shifts online. While competition is a factor, PGRU's strong lead in its priority markets and significantly higher engagement levels bode well for its ability to attract agent ad dollars over time.

PropertyGuru

Poised for Outperformance

PGRU's solid Q2 results were a healthy divergence from many of its high-growth tech peers, as another double-digit % revenue growth print led to a steady improvement in the bottom line. With its full-year outlook for ~44% YoY revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA to return to positive territory also reaffirmed, PGRU looks set to outperform through the looming inflation overhang. In particular, the company's exposure to resilient Southeast Asian markets, which also stand to benefit from secular tailwinds long-term, has proven to be a key asset.

Yet, PGRU stock trades at a wide valuation discount to its peers despite sustaining strong engagement and traffic in its priority markets, while also capitalizing on the growing internet adoption, expanding middle class, and urbanization trends across its geographies. Expect continued fundamental strength (e.g., increasing volume) to re-rate the stock higher over the long run, while the mid-September lock-up expiry presents a near-term catalyst.