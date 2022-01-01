ktsimage

Decarbonization forms a nearly perennial macro trend that is set to drive significant value creation in the years ahead for companies involved in all its relevant sectors. However, a lot of this enthusiasm has centered on plug-in electric vehicle manufacturers, lithium miners, and hydrogen fuel cell companies with little thought given to the importance of lithium-ion recyclers to the battery metals supply chain.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) through its hydrometallurgical process is able to recover up to 95% of nickel, lithium-carbonate, and cobalt from spent lithium-ion batteries to drive the production of new batteries for a wide array of applications. This is important in a world hungry for these battery metals. The majority of this hunger will be met by a material proliferation of mines which comes at a significant environmental cost. Hence, Li-Cycle helps injects a high degree of circularity into the space which truly enhances the sustainability credentials of EVs.

The unique set of environmental problems posed by lithium mining from biodiversity loss to excessive water consumption in drought-prone South American communities has highlighted the need for sustainable domestic battery materials supply. Li-Cycle is providing this through its Spoke facilities. The company just commenced operations from its third Spoke facility in North America. This will have the capacity to process up to 10,000 tonnes of spent batteries per year the equivalent batteries required for approximately 20,000 EVs per annum.

It's important to note that Li-Cycle has divided its recycling process into Hubs and Spokes. The mechanical crushing and sorting of used batteries takes place at the Spokes, whilst the hydrometallurgical processing into the reusable battery materials happens at the Hubs.

The common shares of the company like many in the high-growth space have been on a strong downward trajectory over the last year. The issues the stock market faces are structural, centered on rapidly rising interest rates and the extent of FED hawkishness required to stem runaway inflation. Most economic metrics also point to a possible near-term recession which could further compound the malaise faced by shares. So whilst the company continues to deliver operationally, most recently announcing plans for two new Spoke facilities in Norway and Germany, the short-term outlook for the stock's performance is negative. 2023 will likely see a continuation of the macro headwinds from the last year.

Norway and German Spokes will be the company's first outside of North America and combined will have the capacity to process up to 20,000 tonnes of lithium-ion batteries per year. Management expects both to be operational in the first half of 2023.

Hyper Revenue Growth As North American Spoke Facilities Come Online

The company last reported earnings for its fiscal 2022 second quarter which ended in April. The quarter saw revenue come in at $8.65 million, a 3227% increase from the year-ago quarter and a $2.51 million beat on consensus estimates. This was on the back of the company's third Spoke in Arizona starting operations.

The big news from the quarter was Glencore's (OTCPK:GLCNF) $200 million investment in Li-Cycle which will see the world's largest mining company send spent lithium-ion batteries and manufacturing scrap to the network of Spokes. Li-Cycle will also supply Glencore with recovered battery metals including lithium, manganese, cobalt, and nickel from its facilities with Glencore also given a seat on Li-Cycle's board. The investment from Glencore is a huge vote of confidence and one that has been compounded by a further $50 million investment from South Korea's LG Chem. Koch Industries is also an investor. This meant the company's pro-forma cash and equivalents position grew to reach $760 million or around 64% of the current $1.18 billion market cap.

Cash burn from operations came in at $17.2 million with capital expenditure of $12.9 million, down from $18.7 million in the previous quarter. The company is set to publish fiscal 2022 third quarter earnings in a few weeks and is likely going to report a continued ramp in revenue growth.

The long-term macro backdrop is also strong with the recent signing of the Inflation Reduction Act which allocates $370 billion over 10 years to decarbonization initiatives and includes a requirement that critical battery metals are sourced domestically while providing a 10% production tax credit for any such production.

Early Stages Of Recycling Journey

Li-Cycle faces a bright future as global EV growth is ramping up demand for lithium and related battery materials. The company's geographic expansion is refreshing for investors and has led to an incredible increase in operational capacity. This is backed up by strong partnerships that help secure access to spent batteries.

Critically, Li-Cycle will help EVs become more sustainable by bringing circularity to the industry. This will help address concerns around the proliferation of mines and the impacts on the environment that this would have. I've added Li-Cycle to my watchlist and will wait for a better entry position in the coming months.