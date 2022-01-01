Sundry Photography

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) recently reported a very strong end to the year with revenue and profitability metrics coming in well above expectations. Despite the challenging macro environment, the company is clearly seeing the benefits of moving towards a subscription-based operating model and shedding the lumpier hardware and license-based revenue streams.

While this operation transition has been taking course for several quarters, it appears we are starting to see the benefits flow through the financial statements. After many quarters of revenue growth decelerating and margins remaining under pressure, it seems like we could start seeing some material profitability improvements over the coming quarters and years.

NTNX data by YCharts

Even with the stock popping around 25% since reporting earnings, the stock still remains down over 30% this year. The combination of an ongoing challenging macro environment, rising interest rates, and the poor optics of the company's revenue growth deceleration has put a lot of pressure on the stock and valuation.

However, with the company providing FY23 guidance that was much better than expected and outlining a long-term FCF margin potential, I believe the worst may now be behind the company.

Even after the nice post-earnings pop, the stock still trades under 3x forward revenue. And while I do not believe the stock will return to 6x forward revenue anytime soon, I do believe that as revenue starts to consistently grow double digits and operating margins improve, we could see the stock re-rate higher.

Q4 Financial Review and Guidance

During the quarter, revenue declined 1% yoy to $385.5 million, though was still over 8% above consensus expectations. However, it's very important to point out that the company recently changed to a subscription-based revenue model and has been moving away from the lumpier hardware and license-based revenue. So while the company is taking an immediate hit to revenue growth, due to the larger and lumpier license revenue falling off, they benefit from achieving more recurring subscription revenue.

Nutanix

As seen in the chart above, annual recurring revenue during the quarter reached $1.20 billion, growing 37% yoy. And this is exactly what the company has been striving for during their model transition, generating a strong, recurring revenue base.

Also in recent quarter, the company has placed more emphasis on annual contract value, rather than total contract value. This typically has two main impacts on ACV billings.

First, larger contracts with higher TCV can come with bigger discounts and end up being less profitable for Nutanix. So the focus on ACV can often result in more profitable contracts. And second, by focusing on ACV, this can shorten the average contract, which was seen in the most recent quarter as the average contract term fell to 3.2 years.

The end result for Nutanix has been much stronger ACV billings, which is one metric that can be viewed on how successful the company's transition has been. During the quarter, ACV billings came in at $193 million, which was above the company's guidance range of $175-185 million and grew 10% yoy.

Additionally, the company showed great improvement with FCF coming in at $23 million during the quarter, much better than the $42 million FCF last the company saw in the year-ago period.

Nutanix

While total customers during the quarter grew 12% yoy, Nutanix has seen increased success in growing their larger customers with >$1 million of lifetime bookings. This customer cohort grew 22% yoy during the quarter, with the company now having 1,841 customers with >$1 million of lifetime bookings.

Additionally, as seen in the chart above, the company has expanded their larger customer cohorts at a faster growth rate compared to total customer growth. This means that while Nutanix does a great job landing new customers, they do an even better job up-selling and expanding those relationships over time.

Nutanix

For Q1, the company is expecting revenue of $410-415 million, which was well ahead of expectations for $372 million.

For FY23, the company expects revenue of $1.77-1.78 billion, which was also above consensus expectations for $1.65 billion. During the earnings call, management provided additionally commentary around their guidance expectations as well as 2025 expectations.

First, the guidance assumes that contract durations would decrease slightly compared to fiscal year '22. The fiscal year '23 revenue guidance also assumes that supply chain dynamics would remain more or less the same through the first half of fiscal year '23 and would start to ease modestly in the second half of the fiscal year. Growth in ACV billings is expected to be greater than growth in revenue because orders with future start dates that our billed are reflected in ACV billings, but revenue can only begin to be recognized in the quarter of the actual license start date. Second, while the demand for our solutions has remained solid, we have considered the uncertain macroeconomic environment in our guidance. Finally, we expect to deliver about $75 million to $100 million of free cash flow for fiscal year '23. We are also happy to reiterate the previously stated target of being sustainably free cash flow positive as of the first half of fiscal year '23, excluding the onetime severance payments. Moving on to add some color to fiscal year 2025 expectations. We expect free cash flow margin in fiscal year '25 to be around 10% to 15% of revenue, representing at least $300 million in free cash flow. We also expect to continue to make steady progress each year towards becoming a Rule of 40 company by driving growth and margins.

I think management did a great job laying out all of the factors taken into consideration regarding their full-year guidance. Importantly, the company is expecting FCF to reach $75-100 million in addition to non-GAAP operating margin of 2%. While this does not scream profitability, it is a significant step forward in the company's longer-term path towards profitability.

Valuation

Since the company reported earnings, the stock is up around 25% as investors were impressed by the better-than-expected guidance and relative FCF strength. The stock still remains down over 30% so far this year, though I do believe the company's recent execution and outlook could signal that the worst may now be behind us.

Yes, there will continue to be ongoing macro uncertainties, though management has included these unknowns in their guidance and Nutanix is certainly not the only company impacted by broader macro factors.

NTNX EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

With the company going through their model transition, their stock, and forward revenue multiple, have contracted quite a bit. Investors were seemingly impatient around the turnaround story and the optics of seeing revenue growth significantly decelerate with margins remaining under pressure are a difficult combination to invest in.

However, as the company's transition continues to move along, it's becoming increasingly clear of the benefits. The higher mix of subscription revenue makes visibility better and with management confident in the longer-term FCF and margin potential, I believe the stock has significant room to run over time.

While I am not advocating the stock to return to >6x forward revenue multiple seen a year ago, I do believe the ~2.7x forward revenue multiple is a little low. As subscription revenue and ACV billings continue to show strength, we could see total revenue remains in the double-digits for many years to come.

Layer on continued operating margin and FCF margin improvement, and investors could quickly see the stock's multiple recover towards 4x.

Longer-term, I believe there continues to be a lot to like about the company. Yes, the ongoing macro concerns are likely to weigh on many software stocks, especially as rising interest rates make higher-valuation companies less attractive. Nevertheless, I believe the stock's multiple could re-rate higher in the coming quarters.