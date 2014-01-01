sculpies/iStock via Getty Images

As most of my followers know, I spent over two decades as a real estate developer building free-standing stores and shopping centers across the southeastern US.

Although I contemplated getting an MBA after I graduated from college, I decided to go right to work because I didn't want to rack up more student loan debt and because I was ready to make some really big money as a landlord.

The first five or so years of my new career in real estate was exciting, because I learned all of the basic secrets of wealth creation.

Site acquisition, leasing, finance, construction, and asset management are all important skills that I had to learn.

That's essentially the role of a developer, and in hindsight I find my "boots on the ground" education a significant milestone in my career as a stock analyst.

Over the decades I learned a lot about analyzing investments, and of course, understanding credit became an essential element of my due diligence work.

Whenever I would underwrite a new project, it became critical to evaluate the sources of repayment, recognizing that the banks would be looking to me if a tenant quit paying rent.

Fortunately, most of my deals went as planned, but I did have my fair share of workouts. Athlete's Foot, Goody's, Blockbuster Video, Econo Lube, and Payless Shoes were all former tenants that were forced to liquidate.

It's painful when you depend on a rent check to pay the bank payment and then the tenant files bankruptcy. And frankly, that's why I'm monitoring REITs like Medical Properties (MPW) and Innovative Properties (IIPR) closely, recognizing that both have weaker tenants in their portfolio.

As a developer, I wish I could have bat 400, but of course, I always remind myself that if life was so easy, everyone would be a developer making millions and millions.

Understanding credit is essential and focusing on the strength of the business model is an absolute necessity as a stock analyst.

Some of the toughest lessons of my experience as a real estate developer was going outside of my circle of competence to chase yield.

I can attribute many of my failures as a developer to greed, in which I would pursue "get rich quick" deals only to find myself drowning because I was looking for the quick buck.

One classic example was a warehouse that I purchased years ago that was leased to Goodyear Tire. My partners and I bought the warehouse for around $3 million with a short-term lease in place (I think it was 3 years).

The initial cap rate was around 10% but the ceiling heights were low, which means that there was a low probability of finding a replacement tenant if Goodyear vacated.

So, we closed the deal, in hopes that we could negotiate a new lease, and extend the term to 10 years. Shortly after we closed, we were informed that Goodyear was consolidating, and would not renew the lease.

This didn't work out well for us, as the buildings sat vacant for a very long time, and the thrill of victory was not worth the agony of defeat.

That's just one example, and I have many more that I could share with you. However, the purpose for this article today is to help you navigate away from some of the tempting high-yielding REITs that could cause you to lose hard-earned principal.

Fortunately for me, I was able to rebuild my net worth, and to do so more judiciously, by always underwriting investments by focusing on principal preservation.

My investing career now spans over thirty years (20 years as a developer) and I will never forget what a friend once told me when I was just starting out,

Be careful boy, the raised nail gets hammered.

Nail #1: Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease (GNL) is a net lease REIT that owns 311 properties (39.5 million square feet) covering 50 different industries. As of Q2-22, the portfolio occupancy is 98.9% with a weighted average lease term of 8.3 years.

Sounds good right?

But upon closer inspection we find that GNL has around 42% invested in the office sector.

Why is that a problem?

Well, just remember that the average office REIT is now trading at around 13x, which may help explain the reason GNL is trading at the same multiple (of 13x).

Most Net Lease REITs however are trading at around 17x, so clearly GNL does not have the cost advantage compared with its peer set.

What about the dividend?

GNL is a high-yielder - with a dividend yield of 12% - and of course the 13x multiple explains much of the risk, however, you must also remember that the elevated payout ratio of 93% (AFFO in Q2-22) suggests the yield may not be sustainable.

It's true that AFFO is growing - up 5% in Q2 - yet the office exposure adds an element or risk, because there's a much higher cap-ex requirement for office buildouts.

One other risk worth mentioning is GNL's external management contract, in which it must payout its manager, AR Global, to run the platform. Given GNL's size (over $1.3 Billion market cap) we believe the company should internalize and break ties with its manager.

Finally, analysts are modeling modest growth of just 2% in 2023 (based on AFFO), and the office exposure, high payout ratio, and external management will continue to provide an overhang. We recommend avoiding this one.

FAST Graphs

Nail #2: Annaly Capital

Mr. Market is telling us that Annaly Capital (NLY) has an even greater chance of a dividend cut, iREIT estimates there's a better than 75% chance this mREIT whacks the dividend, again.

Again you say?

Yes, NLY has been a chronic dividend cutter, as I illustrated in an article a few months ago:

FAST Graphs

That article by the way was published in March 2022, and NLY is now down another 10%.

Many of my readers know that I don't care to invest in residential mREITs, simply because these "trading" vehicles are too complex for the average investor, and even if you had the skill set to trade mREITs, the returns simply do not compare to those of equity REITs.

Add in rising inflation and headwinds to net-interest margins, and the dividends for mREITs are becoming riskier by the day. They are extremely sensitive to interest rate fluctuations and rarely perform well in rising-rate environments.

That's because most of the mortgages already on their books are fixed-rate assets. So they don't benefit from any such changes.

Plus, they then have to pay higher interest rates to borrow money to fund their current operations. The result is shrinking profit margins, which in turn can easily impact the stock price, not to mention the dividend. We recommend running from this one.

Nail #3: EPR Properties

EPR Properties (EPR) is our final "raised nail gets hammered" pick.

As many of you know, I was bearish with this "experiential" REIT before Covid-19, simply because of the REIT's substantial exposure to theaters.

Looking back twenty years in time, I once built a theater for Carmike (in my hometown) and over the years, I've witnessed the erosion in value of that property.

At one point in time, there were four theaters within a 5-mile radius of the theater I built, and today there is just one left standing, and it's a Regal property owned by Realty Income (O).

The theater that I built was demolished around a year ago and is now a brand-new Extra Space (EXR) facility. The developer paid around $500,000 for the site, which means the theater I built for around $3 million lost most of its value.

Now, Mr. Market is also fearful of EPR these days, especially after the Wall Street Journal reported that U.K.-based Cineworld (OTCPK:CNWGY) (OTCPK:CNNWF), the owner of Regal Cinemas, has hired lawyers to advise it on the process for filing for Chapter 11 in the U.S. and an insolvency proceeding in the U.K.

To be clear, EPR is not Simon Properties (SPG), an A-rated REIT that has billions in capital to redevelop its closed department stores within its portfolio. EPR is still licking its wounds from the pandemic and is now faced with playing more defense as the theater sector continues to deteriorate.

EPR is now trading at 9.8x (based on AFFO) with a dividend yield of 7.8%. The payout ratio is in much better shape than GNL and NLY, although EPR did suffer a massive dividend cut in 2020 (from $4.50 per share to $1.50 per share).

Perhaps my experience as a real estate developer saved me from jumping on EPR when it was a "sucker yield", I know what it's like when you see a theater close, and you hope to release the space.

EPR's cost of capital (AFFO yield is 10%) will make it difficult for the company to generate any meaningful growth, and analysts are estimating 4% (AFFO per share) growth in 2023 and 3% in 2024.

And even if that growth is achieved at the end of 2024, the AFFO will still be below the 2019 AFFO per share of 2019. We recommend avoiding this one.

FAST Graphs

The Raised Nail Gets Hammered

So, by now you know what I mean by "the raised nail gets hammered."

Whenever you see a dividend yield that looks really tempting, always take a closer look before you buy.

Mr. Market has the hammer, and he will drop it "hard and fast" whenever he sees the nail that gets too big. Take it from me, I've been the victim of many greedy bets in my life, and it's only because of the adversity that I've encountered that I have become a more intelligent REIT investor.

Thanks for reading!