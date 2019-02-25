Scott Olson/Getty Images News

The story of how these two iconic American brands wound up in Berkshire’s hands is known to most, but there’s an important investing lesson to be learned from the past that can be directly applied to the present.

Buffett says that the first purchase of Heinz was at a reasonable price, but he openly admits that he paid too much for the second purchase, acquiring Kraft and merging it with Heinz. He also admitted that there was too much debt attached to the deal. To their credit, NASDAQ:KHC has reduced long-term debt from $30.7 bil to $19.7 bil since 2019. The dividend was cut in 2019, their toughest year as a combined public company. Below is a chart of the returns since KHC became a combined, publicly-traded entity.

Investors have to look past their feelings for Buffett/Berkshire whether good or bad. This is because Buffett is not the capital allocator for KHC. Berkshire was the financier of both acquisitions, but unlike most of their wholly-owned subsidiaries, free cash flow is not sent back to headquarters for Warren to do with what he wants. This means that capital allocation decisions are made by KHC management. Due to its size and blue-chip status, capital allocation matters immensely as the driver of returns in the long run.

To quickly get technical, Buffett stepped down from the board of KHC in 2018, and currently, three of KHC's board members are heavily associated with BRK.A. My point is to contrast the KHC holding versus his traditional wholly-owned subsidiaries such as Geico.

Business Quality and Moat

One of the key strengths for the bull case is pricing power as a way to combat inflation. The other tailwind is that inflation itself will drive more consumers to lower priced. Switching from higher-priced stores and products to lower priced is a tailwind for KHC, but how does this really affect the business quality?

KHC is the very definition of a mature business and of a legacy brand. Take most of the talk of innovation and organic growth with a grain of salt. Acquiring younger companies will be the primary tool for staying relevant and rounding out their brand portfolio to whichever direction the consumer takes.

Successful brands can themselves be characterized as moats, and it is true as far as turning commodity products into something consumers willingly pay more for. If this weren’t true, private labels would have bankrupted legacy companies like KHC by now.

The catch is that merely having a portfolio of longstanding brands doesn’t give the company itself a huge moat. Over the long run, a moat is reflected in the returns on capital and KHC doesn’t fare too well against their peers in this regard.

Company 10-Year Median ROE 10-Year Median ROIC 10-Year EPS CAGR 10-Year FCF CAGR KHC 4.8% 3.2% -12.2% 7% OTCPK:NSRGY 16.9% 16.5% 7.6% 5.1% GIS 24.9% 20.3% 6.5% 4.7% HRL 17.7% 16.4% 6.7% 6.8% K 37% 10.4% 6.2% 1.4% Click to enlarge

Keep in mind that of their $91.1 bil in total assets, $30 bil is in goodwill alone. This is the reason that Buffett touted KHC’s return on net tangible assets since serial acquisitions continually boost goodwill. So going with this theme, let's look at the returns on net tangible equity for each. Using FCF/Tangible equity as total assets minus intangibles and goodwill.

Company FCF/Tangible Equity KHC 23% NSRGY 8% GIS 34% HRL 12% K 15% Click to enlarge

This table doesn’t actually clear things up very much in my mind. All of these companies are serial acquirers of smaller brands, which will continually add goodwill. So maybe excluding goodwill and intangibles completely isn’t the answer. I’m not here to set the record straight on this particular issue of returns based off tangible equity, but you should always keep in mind that every future acquisition will increase goodwill and thus alter the returns on capital, no matter which way you decide to measure.

Valuation

Two false signals of underpricing might be the fact that shares are down 15% from their high only a few months ago firstly. The second is the 4% dividend yield, which could be enticing for a legacy brand poised to do well in a more inflationary environment.

Company EV/Sales EV/EBITDA EV/FCF P/B KHC 2.5 11.4 20 0.9 NSRGY 3.8 17.7 46.1 7.1 GIS 2.9 14.9 19.7 4.3 HRL 2.5 21.2 32.2 3.8 K 2.2 13.6 24.2 5.9 Click to enlarge

There could be a small multiple expansion, but not enough to be a significant driver of returns. The dividend. If you look at BRK.A’s top stock holdings, you’ll notice there’s a preference for companies with very strong shareholder yield. KHC isn’t that kind of company yet, and I anticipate that this is the ultimate goal. For now, the only share buybacks that happen are to offset dilution of stock options and RSUs, unlike Buffett’s top holdings which continually shrink share count year over year.

The reason is that debt repayment takes higher priority that reducing share count, which is totally appropriate. I do think this company is worth paying attention to in general once they have deleveraged further and can return capital to shareholders more aggressively. For now, the multiples aren’t low enough to be considered discounted. I will add that share prices likely bottomed late last year. Therefore, I don’t anticipate a huge discount opportunity unless there is a severe earnings miss or scandal.

Conclusion

I think that KHC is worth monitoring, but right now, the fundamentals are just not strong enough to show they are a higher quality company than their peers. The 4% yield might be alluring to some, but the share count won’t be reduced for quite some time, and there is little room for margin expansion.

I admit that I was overly bullish on 3G’s management abilities after this merger initially happened. One can still respect Berkshire and still clearly see that this merger won’t go down in the “win” column based on everything that happened. The prospects of the company making a good to great transition here are faint, so the best that can be expected is a debt reduction followed by increased dividends and beginning a meaningful share repurchase strategy.