Investment Summary

Following its spinoff from Becton, Dickinson (BDX) in April 2022, Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) came in with a strong set of Q3 earnings last month. Whilst revenue and earnings are defensive, negative equity value and measures of continuing value are unsupportive of a bullish risk/reward calculus. Here we cover the company's latest earnings and tie this back to corporate value by making adjustments to GAAP earnings for the benefit of investor reasoning. We rate EMBC a hold on $35 valuation.

Q3 earnings comments

Third quarter revenues were strong with upsides at the top and bottom line relative to consensus. This was EMBC's 2nd earnings following its spinoff from BD earlier this year and serves as good insight to full-year expectations. A summary of the various items making up net transfers to BD for the quarter and 9 months ended June 30, 2022 are tabled below, from EMBC's 10-Q:

Exhibit 1. Summary of net transfers to BD for Quarter & YTD:

Data: EMBC 10-Q

US revenues grew 410bps YoY to $158 million ("mm") whereas international turnover was down 710bps YoY to $133mm. Noteworthy is the accounting/timing effect of a portion of US orders, with a greater revenue mix tilting to domestic. YTD, revenues have climbed to $855mm and this is down 110bps YoY. Meanwhile, gross margin lifted ~100bps YoY to 69.7%, printing ~$203mm for the year. The gain stemmed from more favourable revenue mix to higher margin products.

Despite this, the company saw ~38% headwind at the SG&A line as cost inputs saw a meaningful increase over the 12 months. In total, GAAP OPEX lifted 35% YoY to $105.8mm made up of $14.3mm R&D expense which we capitalize onto the balance sheet in our adjustments from GAAP earnings, seen in Exhibit 2. Moving down the P&L, GAAP net income game into $62.4mm and was down from $104mm the year prior, primarily due to costs associated with the spinoff. It also realized a $19.5mm [$0.33/share] interest expense for the quarter.

As seen in Exhibit 2, we've made several adjustments to EMBC's GAAP earnings to gauge a truer measure of corporate value from the company in its 2nd earnings since the spinoff. Aside from capitalized R&D, we've adjusted $13mm in non-cash impairments to cost of revenue and $9.1mm of depreciation and amortization from OPEX, adjusting for $5.8mm of stock-based compensation.

Net-net, earnings lift to $2/share from $1.07/share. However, after reconciling $15.7mm of goodwill on the balance sheet, there is still a negative equity value for the company. This makes valuation increasingly difficult, as we measure valuation in terms of changes in investment value and continuing value [earnings]. The company did record $27mm in quarterly FCF net of dividends, however, debt also increased by $1.6 Billion from the previous 2 periods. Despite this, it saw a return on invested capital ("ROIC") of

Exhibit 2. Reconciliations to GAAP earnings adjust earnings value but fail to adjust book value

Data: HB Insights US Equity Fund

Valuation

As we're dealing with negative book value, we need EMBC to generate exceptional return on investment from its capital budgeting cycles. We've calculated the company's quarterly return on investment [measured as NOPAT of ~$127mm from invested capital of ~$1.5 Billion] as 8%, annualized to 36%, well above the WACC hurdle of ~9% by 4 turns. This is encouraging, and partially offsets a negative book value as the financial leverage is being put to good use.

In the composite of valuation below, using a breadth of inputs, shares look to be fairly priced at $35 per share. At this level, there is little or no upside capture to be harvested in this name. However, looking at the calculation a little deeper, there is a substantial skew to the fair valuation of $74. This stems from a relatively cheap cost of equity of 6.5%, driven by a forward earnings yield of 15.4%.

Given this, there could be compelling value on offer – but we see this balanced by the market's pricing of a 6.5x forward P/E. We note the GICS Industry peer median forward P/E is ~21x, suggesting the market has priced a below-sector performance from the company next 12 months.

Exhibit 3. Fair value adjustments suggest the stock might be fairly priced, and that market is pricing a below-sector result from EMBC in the coming 12 months.

Data: HB Insights Estimates

H2 FY22 guidance a little murky

The company provided H2 FY22 guidance in-line with previous estimates, calling for $555mm at the top, a 700bps YoY growth. However, it also quotes in constant currency and "F/X %" [forex adjustments], and provides an adjusted EBITDA margin in the mid-30's. It expects to turnover ~$5mm less from BD during the half, as seen in Exhibit 4. This guidance is welcomed, however, within the forex assumptions, there are a number of assumptions of cross rates, as outlined below:

Exhibit 3. Assumed forex spot rates made in F/X adjustments for EMBC H2 FY22 earnings

Data: EMBC Q2 Earnings Presentation

There may be a risk these rates don't materialize, therefore threatening forex-adjusted guidance. In addition, it might be important for investors to recognize the company's interest expense of $19.5mm during the quarter, and that this – and tax – are realized expenses that should be factored into forward earnings. Therefore, we are cautious on the company's forward guidance, and forecast $1.12 Billion at the top for FY22, bringing this down to $4.84 in earnings per share for the year. We see this expanding to $1.13 Billion by FY24, with EPS of ~$4.50 per share in the same year.

Exhibit 4. Guidance was contained to this slide – note $5mm decrease in contract manufacturing revenue from BD

Data: EMBC Q2 Earnings Presentation

Following its Q3 FY22 results, we are yet to see compelling value in EMBC on a forward-looking basis. With the market continuously evaluating a set of convex macroeconomic headwinds, earnings quality and clarity are paramount heading forward. With shares trading in range with estimated value, we rate EMBC a hold on a $35 per share valuation.