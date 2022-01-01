Scott Olson

The prevailing attitude in the markets right now is extreme nervousness over the state of the macroeconomy and the pressure from rising interest rates, but in my view, there has never been a better time to invest in beaten-down growth stocks that have seen severe dislocations between fundamentals and value all year.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), in particular, is one bear-market stock that is worth a close second look. The leader in online sports betting, DraftKings has had a banner year fundamentally, achieving legalization in a large new swath of the U.S. population while having major territory expansions left to support growth to fill out its large TAM. User interest in DraftKings remains very high, and the company has also started diversifying its portfolio into general gaming/gambling as well, further extending the company's overall reach.

Despite the company's strong performance year to date, shares of DraftKings are down ~40% since January, as well as down 75% from the past twelve months. It's a great time, in my view, for investors to re-assess the bull case for DraftKings.

DKNG data by YCharts

The bullish thesis for DraftKings, revisited

I remain firmly bullish on DraftKings, and I am choosing to ignore the near-term volatility: this stock is remaining as a mainstay in my portfolio. For investors who are newer to DraftKings, here is my full longer-term bullish thesis for the stock:

In early 2022, DraftKings landed its "white whale" among state legalizations - New York State. Now, the company's sports betting is live in 36% of the U.S. population. Other major states like California and Texas are still major holdouts. The key observations here: A) the benefits from the New York launch still haven't impacted DraftKings' financials yet, and B) more momentum is underfoot, with ten additional state legislatures having introduced legalization bills in 2022 alone. Superb velocity once legal. Given that it's already a known national brand with fantasy sports operations live in most states, DraftKings isn't starting from scratch every single time it launches in a new state. Data from recent state launches shows that sign-ups and betting activity immediately ramp from the time DraftKings launches.

Given that it's already a known national brand with fantasy sports operations live in most states, DraftKings isn't starting from scratch every single time it launches in a new state. Data from recent state launches shows that sign-ups and betting activity immediately ramp from the time DraftKings launches. Variety of sports and formats leads to a broad market. DraftKings has something for everyone. Though anchored by big sports like football, DraftKings also has other sports, including golf, NASCAR, basketball, and MMA. DraftKings also has fantasy formats as well as direct online sports betting where legal, as well as offerings in casino gaming.

DraftKings has something for everyone. Though anchored by big sports like football, DraftKings also has other sports, including golf, NASCAR, basketball, and MMA. DraftKings also has fantasy formats as well as direct online sports betting where legal, as well as offerings in casino gaming. Additional monetization opportunities beyond sports betting and fantasy sports. DraftKings has designs on diversifying itself beyond simply sports. Through acquisitions, the company is now a casino gaming operator, and its new marketplace business has tossed DraftKings into the high-growth arena of NFTs. DraftKings notes that recent NFT offerings have been over-subscribed.

Market development updates

Much of DraftKings' fundamentals and stock movements, of course, are driven by the legalization of sports betting. New York was a major win earlier this year, as mentioned, but those aren't the only wins DraftKings has achieved.

In Q2, the company opened its online sportsbook to users in Ontario, significantly expanding DraftKings' presence in Canada - and fleshing out its ambitions to become a global, and not just American company. In addition, three new states (Maryland, Ohio, and Kansas) as well as the territory of Puerto Rico have now authorized online sports betting. The company is now pending licensing and regulatory approvals, but once these are secured, DraftKings will be live in 44% of the U.S. by population (up 8% from the current coverage of 36%).

The big catalyst looking in the back half of the year is the vote on sports betting in California, which is home to 12% of the U.S. population and is the country's largest state. The measure, known as Prop 27, is supported by a wide variety of special interests, including groups supporting homelessness relief and mental health awareness (the bill is expected to generate >$500 million in annual tax revenue that would partially go to funding these initiatives). Support for Prop 27 has sparked an expensive, >$360 million ad blitz campaign in California, for which DraftKings alongside other rivals like FanDuels are also contributing.

It's important to note that even assuming a delay in major states like California, DraftKings believes it is sufficiently well-scaled at the moment to hit free cash flow profitability, as many of its longer-tenured states have reached positive contribution margins. The company also expects to moderate its pace of hiring and opex growth in 2023.

Per CEO Jason Robbins' prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

Even assuming all of these states, including California, launched in late 2022 or in 2023, we have more conviction than ever in our ability to reach positive free cash flow with our current capital reserves. Despite that conviction, we are still making a concerted effort this year to drive efficiency opportunities and early GNOG synergies and have already identified approximately $100 million of cost reductions for this year. As I mentioned earlier, I am very proud of the team for striking a great balance through the first half of the year by driving strong revenue growth while also making improvements to our long-term cost structure. We look forward to continuing to balance these dual objectives. In addition, we are finalizing our plans for 2023. We expect our fixed cost growth next year to be much more moderate than over the past few years as we have reached scale across many of our departments. As it pertains to state level economics, we continue to be on track to have at least 10 states that will be contribution profit positive this year. As these states mature further in 2023 and beyond, we expect them to generate meaningful free cash flow."

Q2 download and guidance hike

DraftKings' June quarter, announced in early August, proved to be a big boon for the company as growth hit much higher than expectations and consumer engagement remained elevated. Take a look at the Q2 earnings summary below:

DraftKings Q2 results (DraftKings Q2 earnings deck)

DraftKings' revenue grew at a lively 57% y/y pace to $466.2 million, substantially coming in ahead of Wall Street's $437.9 million (+48% y/y) expectations. The B2C segment, in particular, saw revenue growth accelerate to 68% y/y, far above Q1's 44% y/y growth rate. The company has noted that it has not felt any impacts on the tightening macroeconomy on its users' behavior.

The company grew monthly paid users to 1.5 million this quarter, up 30% y/y. Average spend per player is also up 30% y/y to $103. DraftKings also noted a substantial uptick in interest for its NFT products, with player card NFTs growing in popularity ahead of the NFL season kickoff.

DraftKings user trends (DraftKings Q2 earnings deck)

Confidence in recent trends has given DraftKings leeway to boost its guidance for the year. DraftKings raised its revenue estimate for the year up by $15 million to $2.13 billion (representing 68% y/y growth), while it also shrunk its EBITDA loss expectations to -$800 million.

DraftKings guidance boost (DraftKings Q2 earnings deck)

This is a major distinguisher for DraftKings in Q2, where many growth stocks have cited both FX headwinds and tightening macro conditions in cutting their outlooks. DraftKings went the other way and cited upside, which makes its ~40% YTD decline even more attractive to buy.

Key takeaways

With a potential California windfall waiting in the back half of the year plus strong execution already with just one-third of the U.S. population under its belt, DraftKings has plenty of levers to stage a rebound. Bet on DraftKings while its share price is still diminished.