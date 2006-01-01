Amazing Nature Photography/iStock via Getty Images

The healthcare sector is a safe haven sector according to traditional wisdom. However, many stocks in the sector have faced major pressure in the past several years due to fundamental policy changes. As you can see from the following chart, two of the major bellwether stocks, Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) and CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS), have been struggling since their stock prices peaked in 2015. To wit, WBA has lost more than 65% of its stock price since its 2015 peak, and CVS' stock prices have yet to recover to the 2015 peak. In contrast, the broader market posted a remarkable price advancement of more than 90% during the same period). Both stocks have been struggling against the same set of headwinds. These headwinds include the negative impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic and an overall challenging operating environment. The operating challenges include higher inflation, heightened competition, and also reimbursement headwinds.

Although each stock also has its own unique challenges, and we will elaborate on these in the remainder of this article. And each has been coping with a different degree of success, as reflected in the market responses as you can see from the chart. Their stock prices began to diverge in early 2019 as you can see from the top panel of the chart. CVS stock price has been staging a rally from about $52 then to the current level around $100, almost doubled. While in contrast, WBA stock price has kept sliding from the $52 level then to the current $35 level. In tandem with the price divergence, their dividend yields also diverged substantially. As you can see from the bottom panel, the dividend yield from CVS has declined from about 3.5% at that time to the current 2.1%, the lowest level in the past five years. In contrast, the dividend yield for WBA has climbed from about 3% in 2010 to the current level of 5.4%. It is not only more than two times higher than CVS, but also near the peak level of its own track record in more than a decade.

Many investors, myself included, are drawn to the healthcare sector because of its safe and generous dividend safety. And especially in the case of WBA, the 5.4% dividend yield is certainly very appealing, and its dividend championship status adds another draw. However, given the profitability deterioration and the headwinds anticipated ahead, it is time to start thinking about the unthinkable: the possibility of a dividend cut.

And the rest of the article will assess such possibilities. A parallel assessment is also performed for CVS for better illustration and contextualization. And my overall conclusion is that WBA's current dividend cushion ratio of 2.08x is still substantially above the threshold of 1x. And I do not see any immediate danger of a dividend cut, but its dividend safety is still very concerning when compared to its historical record and also when compared to CVS. I won't recommend the stock for the sake of its dividend, although I feel the price appreciation potential is enough to justify the uncertainties ahead.

Profitability deterioration and CAPEX increase

As aforementioned, WBA kept experiencing trouble from an operational standpoint. In its most recent earnings report ("ER") for its FY Q3, sales grew a modest 3% when the impacts of its AllianceRx business are adjusted. However, bottom line metrics are very concerning. It reported another decline in EPS by almost 29%. YTD operating cash flow dialed in at $3.8B and free cash flow came in at $2.6B, about $497M and $737M below the same period last year, respectively.

In the meantime, the business increased its CAPEX to fund growth initiatives including its VillageMD rollout, automated micro-fulfillment centers, and digital transformation. YTD CAPEX expenditures increased to $1.2B, about $240M above the same period last year.

And next, we will assess the impact of the above business fundamentals on its dividend safety. I will perform a holistic assessment of its dividend safety beyond the common payout ratios. The assessment will consider its cash flow, debt obligations, current cash position, and CAPEX expenses holistically.

CVS vs. WBA: Dividend payout ratios

Let's first take a quick look at the common payout ratios to set a baseline. The next two chart below shows WBA and CVS's dividend payouts ratios in terms of earnings and also cash flow. As long-term dividend payers, both CVS and WBA have been doing a consistent job of managing their dividend payouts as seen.

Their earnings payout ratios are essentially identical. CVS' average is 35% in the past 5 years and WBA's 32%. And note the consistency here. The payout ratios for both have oscillated around the mean with little variance most of the time over the past five years, and their current payout ratio of 34% is essentially on par with the mean and also with each other. So there is no red flag here at all.

In terms of cash payout ratios, the picture is slightly different but still shows the same trend. CVS's long-term average is 19%, substantially below WBA's 27%. And also in this metric, CVS's current ratio of 15% is slightly below the mean by about 4%. And WBA's current payout ratio of 33% is slightly above the long-term mean by about 6%. And again, there is nothing alarming here.

However, next, we will see that these simple payout ratios can be misguiding and can hide the true picture of their (especially WBA's) dividend safety.

CVS vs. WBA: Dividend cushion ratios

As detailed in my earlier article here, the major limitations of the above simple payout ratios are twofold:

The simple payout ratio ignores the current asset that a firm has on its balance sheet. Obviously, for two firms with the same earning power, the one with more cash sitting on its balance sheet should have a higher level of dividend safety. The simple payout ratio also ignores the upcoming financial obligations. Again, obviously, for two firms with the same earning power, the one with a lower level of obligations (pension, debt, CAPEX expenses, et al) should have a higher level of dividend safety.

The above simple payout ratios ignore all these important pieces. For a more advanced analysis of dividends stocks, we find the so-called dividend cushion ratio an effective tool. A detailed description of the concept can be found in Brian M. Nelson's book entitled Value Trap. And a brief summary is quoted below:

The Dividend Cushion measure is a ratio that sums the existing net cash (total cash less total long-term debt) a company has on hand (on its balance sheet) plus its expected future free cash flows (cash from operations less all capital expenditures) over the next five years and divides that sum by future expected cash dividends (including expected growth in them, where applicable) over the same time period. If the ratio is significantly above 1, the company generally has sufficient financial capacity to pay out its expected future dividends, by our estimates. The higher the ratio, the better, all else equal. Note that our following analysis made one revision to the above method. Instead of subtracting the total long-term debt, we subtracted the total interest expenses over a past five-year period. The reason for this revision is to adjust the status of businesses such as CVS and WBA. Mature businesses like these probably will never have the need to repay all of their debt at once. But it does need to have enough earnings to service its debt (i.e., cover the interest expenses). With this background, the dividend cushion ratios for CVS and WBA are calculated and shown below.

As can be seen, CVS has been maintaining an average dividend cushion ratio of about 4.98x in recent years, and WBA has been maintaining a much lower cushion ratio of 2.53x. Currently, CVS' cushion ratio stands at 6.0x and WBA at 2.08x. So, the first key takeaway message is that both are consistently and substantially above 1. And as a result, I do not see any immediate danger of a dividend cut for either.

Although, the contrast and the trend are very concerning for WAB. As seen, first, CVS's cushion ratio over the years has stayed consistently above WBA by a good margin. And second, CVS' cushion ratio has been gradually improving since 2017 from about 4x to the current level of over 6x, a peak level. In contrast, WBA's cushion ratio has been declining. It started around 4x in 2016, on par with CVS. The business leveraged more aggressively around 2017 to acquire 2,186 Rite Aid stores. The increased leverage caused the dividend cushion to drop significantly and immediately to the 2.8x level in 2017. And it kept deteriorating from there to the current level of 2.08x, the lowest level in the past 6 years.

Finally, I hope this discussion serves as a good example of the limitations of the common payout ratios and also the need to look beyond them. The payout ratios hide the effects of many important factors such as CAPEX requirements, working capital requirements, leverage, et al.

CVS vs. WBA: Business outlook

Looking ahead, WBA is maintaining its full-year guidance and CVS raised its guidance.

WBA reaffirms its EPS full-year guidance, and the guidance represents a healthy growth of 6% to 8% assuming constant exchange rates. And amid all the headwinds mentioned above, there are some positive catalysts afoot too. As aforementioned, the business is investing aggressively in its VillageMD and Shields initiatives, and it expects robust sales growth in these segments. It has also just launched a clinical trials segment to leverage its customer base and access. Finally, the company is considering (or reconsidering) plans to divest its Boots business. The divesture could provide capital to accelerate its Health segment initiative.

CVS management raised its full-year guidance. Now the EPS forecast is in the range of $8.4 to $8.6, compared to the earlier range of $8.20 to $8.40. Total revenue guidance is also raised to the $307B to $312B range. Looking ahead, on top of the sales advance, I also expect CVS to benefit from solid EBITDA growth, increased prescription and front-store volume, and also COVID-19 test kits and vaccinations.

Final thoughts and other risks

To recap, WBA currently provides a very attractive dividend of 5.4%. It is near the peak level in more than a decade and more than 2.5x higher than CVS' 2.16%. Furthermore, if you only look at the common payout ratios, you would get the impression that the dividend safety is intact and on par with its historical record.

However, the simple payout ratios hide the effects of many important factors such as CAPEX requirements, working capital requirements, leverage, et al. And once you factor them in, you will see that the safety of WBA's dividend has been severely weakened over years. Its cushion ratio was about 4x during 2016~2017, on par with CVS then. But it has been declining to the current level of 2.08x, the lowest level since then. In contrast, CVS' cushion ratio has been steadily improving and is now at a peak level of 6x. As such, I don't see an immediate danger of a dividend cut (after all, the current cushion ratio of 2.08x is still far above the threshold of 1x).

My overall feeling is that WBA is for more risk-pro investors under the current conditions. It offers wide price recovery potential in the next few years. As you can see from the following chart, its valuation is almost at a 50% discount from CVS in terms of TTM PE (6.5x vs 11.6x) and more than a 50% discount in terms of FW PE (5.9x vs 13.7x). But the potential comes at the risk of the many restructuring efforts and the market's pessimistic mood.

Finally, there are other risks to consider too besides the risks of a potential dividend cut. There are some common risks facing WBA and CVS such as the uncertainties associated with the pandemic, high inflation, and also reimbursement headwinds. The recent signing of the Inflation Reduction Act ("IRA") can also have a long-term impact on both stocks. In particular to WBA, its greater global exposure makes it more sensitive to the strengthening dollar index. And the many ongoing initiatives also add to the uncertainties.