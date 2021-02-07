peepo/E+ via Getty Images

"Lunacy is when you can't see the seams where they stitched the world together anymore."― Stephen King

Today, we put Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) in the spotlight for the first time. This company came public in the SPAC craze that ran roughly from the second half of 2020 through the third quarter of 2021 which was triggered greatly by the Federal Reserve's easy money policy.

Like so many companies birthed this way in the electric vehicle sector, the stock has been an absolute disaster for its original shareholders. Stretch valuations, too many players in the space, and challenges ramping up production have been huge headwinds for this emerging sector. In addition, there are large infrastructure gaps (charging stations availability, grid capability, etc.) that exist in this area.

Investors got another example of this when the state of California asked electric vehicle owners to not charge their cars due to a heat wave to avoid overloading the grid. Ironically, a few days earlier California's governor announced rules that would effectively require all new cars sold within the state to be zero-emission vehicles by 2035.

So can Faraday rebound or is it on its way to roadkill status? An analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is based just outside of Los Angeles. The company's vision is to be a manufacturer of high end electric vehicles beginning with the FF 91. The stock currently trades around a buck a share and sports a market capitalization just under $350 million. Faraday & Future was founded in 2014 and came public in its current form via a SPAC in 2021.

This vehicle is targeting the top of the line in the EV space as can be seen from the set of features highlighted in the graphic above.

The FF 91 will come with a list price in the six digits and go against the upper end of the luxury segment.

Faraday is targeting eventual production of 10,000 FF 91 vehicles a year from a high end 1.1 million square foot facility in Hanford, California. A future model, the FF 81, will be produced outside the United States by a South Korean contract manufacturer.

Management believes its platform architecture and high tech manufacturing ability will generate myriad benefits (listed above). Management projects that it will launch the FF 91 before the end of 2022, with all testing, validation, and certification completed in the fourth quarter.

Leadership does have an aspirational vision for the company. Unfortunately, their execution towards these goals hasn't met expectation, to put it mildly. Supply chain issues and cost overruns have put the company's goals in grave doubt and the company's ability to continue even as a going concern is iffy at best right now.

In the second quarter of this year, operational losses soared to $137 million from just $28 million from the same period a year ago as the company moved into its production phase. Costs are far over what Faraday projected last year. Management on a recent earnings press release blamed these overruns on various factors:

Additional costs are primarily attributable to certain product improvements and upgrades relating to the capabilities of the FF 91, professional fees, cost overruns, and recent macroeconomic challenges, including increased construction and labor costs, raw material price increases, semiconductor chip shortages, tariffs, Covid-19 related disruptions and added costs, and other supply chain constraints"

In short, Faraday is suffering a long litany of woes as it tries to start production.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Approximately one out of six shares in the company is currently held short. The only analyst firm that I can find on Faraday that has chimed in on the company in 2022 is Benchmark. Three weeks they downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Speculative Hold after the company 'reported a net loss of $142M in the second quarter and said that without funding it would not be able to continue as a going concern'. The company ended the second quarter with just over $120 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet. But as of August 9th, was down to a cash balance of $52.2 million and restricted cash was $1.6 million. Total liabilities at the end of the second quarter for the company were $287 million.

Management is desperately trying to scrounge up funding to keep the firm afloat. On August 2nd, the company entered into a non-binding term sheet with its major shareholder FF Top Holding for a proposed convertible term loan facility. This would consist of two tranches of up to $300 million each, with the first tranche note planned to be funded at closing of the transaction. The key term in this agreement is 'non-binding' and the company is in the middle of a significant board battle due to the poor performance of management. The company is also the subject of an ongoing S.E.C. investigation. Management did recently announce the successful raising of $52 million in convertible note 'commitments'. It is in continued discussions to raise additional capital with multiple parties.

Verdict:

The company ended the first half of 2022 with approximately 400 pre-orders for the FF 91. However, these are non-binding orders and only require a $5,000 deposit. Faraday has yet to deliver its first vehicle but has run up some $3.2 billion in cumulative losses just to get almost to the production stage of its journey. Without significant new funding, production may never begin and Faraday may end up having its assets sold off in pieces should that not occur to pay creditors.

Rising interest rates and a tepid economy hardly makes this an ideal environment to raise significant new funding. Even if Faraday raises the needed cash, it will be launching a new high end vehicle in what looks like an oncoming recession in 2023, if we are not already in one. All in all, the chances are good that Faraday ends up as nothing but roadkill and therefore the stock is one to avoid.