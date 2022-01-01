Michael Vi

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) is a leading digital U.S.-based marketplace bank. The company is profitable on a GAAP accounting basis (not adjusted EBITDA many other FinTechs like to use) and trades at a current year PER of ~7.5.

I have been tracking this company for 2 years and invested in it when the share price was $5, all the way to $45+, and now back to $13.

However, the fundamental performance of the company exceeded my expectations throughout. The management team delivered what it set out to achieve and more.

Albeit there are currently a number of headwinds in the external environment which include higher interest rates, fears that credit will deteriorate in the somewhat inevitable Fed-induced recession, and generally very poor sentiments towards growth, FinTechie type of stocks.

In this article, I will share my views on how these factors will interact and share what I believe investors should expect next.

Why do I rate LC as a strong buy?

Some investors view LC simply as a personal lender and thus believe it should be ascribed similar valuations to traditional banks in this space.

However, LC is much more than just a lender. LC's marketplace is a massive competitive advantage for several reasons.

Firstly, let us consider the economics of loans retained by LC on the balance sheet. For a loan of $100, LC needs to set out $11 of leverage capital (its binding capital constraint). Back of the envelope calculation, I expect it to generate ~8% return (post-impairment provision, marketing, and funding costs) on such loans. So the marginal gross returns on equity for such loans are somewhere in the neighborhood of ~70%. These are exceptional returns for a bank. It also explains why LC is pressing the pedal to the metal on retaining loans on the balance sheet. LC can do that since it is a bank with stable and low-cost deposit base.

Secondly, LC is also generating marketplace fees from investors by selling originating loans (on average around 75% of originations last few quarters). This is capital-light fee income being generated by LC which are fantastic (almost) risk-free returns. But it also provides LC with an immediate feedback loop on market dynamics such as investor appetite which allows it to modify in real-time its origination funnel.

Finally, LC has more than 4 million members and thus a substantial opportunity to monetize their lifetime value by cross-selling additional products (chequing accounts, auto loans, mortgages, credit/debit cards, wealth management, and insurance). LC's unsecured lending product is a great anchor product and LC is executing this in a very customer-focused and convenient manner. LC is effectively giving customers funds without collateral, saves it money, and often when the customers desperately need it. To appreciate this, I recommend that readers sift through reviews provided by LC members.

However, when it comes to a multi-product strategy, to date LC has been quite slow in executing. Especially, if you compare it to its main competitor which is SoFi (SOFI) which seems to pursue a super app approach across a large number of products. Whilst I am somewhat disappointed with LC's progress and also consider SOFI as a very interesting opportunity, I can also understand why LC has been slow (but more on that later).

Interest rates and Credit risks

The higher interest rates environment is clearly impacting some of the marketplace's investors. The funding cost for some of LC's investors has risen materially, especially ones that rely on capital markets or warehouse lines for funds. Whilst the yield charged by banks on outstanding credit card balances has risen, it still does not seem to reflect the Fed's expected move from 0% to 4%. I expect these investors to remain on the sidelines for now. LC's CEO effectively confirmed this in the last earnings call:

In today's environment, we are leaning more towards the bank model, being conservative on credit and using our low cost deposit funding to hold more loans for investment and drive recurring revenue. As the economy improves, we'll be ready to lean into our FinTech advantage, dialing up the marketplace to drive scale capture market share. To use an analogy, we are reducing our speed heading into the corner, but we are planning on retaining momentum and accelerating as we come out of it, to carry out our bold ambitions, to create a next generation, multi-product digital first bank that will deliver a new banking experience for our members and strong multi-year revenue and earnings growth for our shareholders.

So far Credit seems to perform well in the Prime segment and still better than pre-pandemic or saying it differently credit is performing better than underwritten by LC.

Of course, this can change quite quickly as the Fed appears determined to inflict some "pain" on the economy. But in the interim, as long as the unemployment rate does not move substantially higher (5-7%), I don't expect credit to be a concern for investors. Notably, LC is clearly being cautious on credit and uplifted its customers' FICO score to an average of 720.

Ultimately, investors should expect the credit cycle to turn at some point (perhaps sometimes in 2023). The key for LC is to deliver credit performance that is better than the industry average as it has done so during the pandemic. To recap, LC's credit performance was 30% better than the industry average.

So what to expect for Q3 and beyond

The marketplace revenues would be light, that's almost a certainty given the higher interest rates environment. I do expect, however, for LC to surprise on the upside when it comes to retaining loans on the balance sheet. As I mentioned above, the marginal ROE on unsecured lending is exceptionally high - as long as LC can keep a reasonable buffer above its minimum required capital ratio, it should and will deploy capital. Loan demand is very strong and I expect LC to prioritize lending to its existing LC members due to better credit outcomes and lower marketing costs.

Investors should be cognisant of the fact that LC's binding constraint is its Tier 1 Leverage Ratio as depicted below:

LC Investor Relations

It is currently at 13.4% whereas the minimum is 11%. LC is keeping a reasonable buffer of 200 to 250 basis points above this buffer which is adequate for a personal lender of its nature.

I expect that near-term the credit environment will remain reasonably benign but as noted above, this will turn very quickly and reflected in adjustments to CECL provisions immediately, when the unemployment rate will tick up materially.

Final thoughts

The valuation remains low primarily given the macroeconomic uncertainties of rising rates and the potential turning of the credit cycle. That's completely understandable given the uncertainties ahead. I am confident LC will manage through fine given the conservative provisioning and its historical underwriting performance history.

I am somewhat disappointed by the slow pace of executing a multi-product approach but I understand why. Going after growth in the high-return unsecured lending space requires redeploying earnings to fund the CECL provision (i.e. funding expected loan losses upfront). This handicaps LC's financial resources to fully invest in a multi-product approach. Unlike SOFI, it appears that LC is prioritizing GAAP earnings and book value growth whilst investments in multi-products will likely come later on. It makes sense given the high returns on the unsecured lending product, LC is looking to fully capitalize on it.

I think this is the key point the analysts are failing to recognize yet. The unsecured balance will grow much quicker than what the Street expects and this will deliver a steady income stream and stable profitability independent of the level of activity in the marketplace. As the portfolio continues to grow, the impact of CECL will become less and less pronounced in the context of LC's overall income.