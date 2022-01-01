Bradley Caslin /iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Author's Note: This article was published on iREIT on Alpha July 26th.

Dear subscribers,

In my previous piece on Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY), I called the company a great way to get exposure to Europe and a long-term investment. I myself have decent portfolio exposure to the company, and I like its overall trends and potential.

That hasn't changed. And despite the market decline, Airbus has actually performed pretty well as an investment, yielding returns well above the S&P500 in the period we look at.

Let's look at what we have here and update our thesis for Airbus

Airbus - A fresh look

Like I wrote in my article on the company, Airbus is the European Multinational Aerospace Corporation. It researches, designs, manufactures, and sells civil and military aerospace products and services. Most of it to European nations, but a lot of it outside of Europe as well.

As such, there is a question of how much you want to refer to it as a "company", and how much as some overarching, state-sponsored organization that fulfills the aerospace needs of European states. Why? Because, in essence, Airbus holds what is the legacy of all relevant European aerospace/flight companies. Ever.

Airbus 1Q22 (Airbus IR)

No matter which way you slice it, I consider that to be an attractive organization, even if it is one that comes with a decent amount of volatility. What's happening to the company at this time is a complete refurbishment of the main aircraft sold by the company. This is done through new engines from the Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF) company. On a high level, Airbus has enjoyed the downfall of Boeing on a competitive scale and enjoyed a higher order volume in comparison with its peer.

Airbus, once again on a high level, has no need to fight for market share.

It already knows its products are superior to Boeing. They're best-in-class, as the recent 2 years of scandals on every level in Boeing have proven. This is also the reason why despite everything, Airbus is delivering solid profit margins. This has continued throughout COVID-19 as well. From a profit point of view, compared to Boeing, Airbus is without a doubt the superior company, because it suffered negative 18% EBITDA margins during one of the worst crises in its history.

Airbus also has no need to discount its aircraft. Its products are gaining traction, with the New A350F moving forward and competing with the 777X. Airbus has already said that its new transport aircraft will operate at 20% more fuel efficiency than competitors because 70% of that aircraft will be built using more advanced materials.

Also, and this is a "big one".

I like the fact that Airbus is essentially the aviation extension of our European global superpowers/nations. Because it really takes a near-bottomless pocketbook to fund the research and troughs necessary to exist in this industry. Project delays can cost tens of billions, and as trends have proven in Boeing, accidents can derail companies for years.

In terms of debt and profits then, Airbus can be considered extremely safe. Cash positions are well over €10B, with undrawn credit facilities over €15B. At this time, Airbus operates at a negative adj net debt/EBITDA position. For 2021, that number is -1.01X, with an EBIT coverage of 13.1X, truly deserving that A/A2 credit rating. Compare this to Boeing and you'll see what you have there.

Airbus 1Q22 (Airbus IR)

I also consider Airbus to be, by far, the least-risky aviation business on the entire planet. This is due to its monolithic backlog, its sales/revenue mix, and its European and global exposure mix combined with the backing of nation-states as owners of the company. Risks are primarily related to high-level macro factors such as the pandemic which do impact things, but in the end, are well beyond the company's control.

Airbus has market leadership in Single Aisle, where it more or less "owns" the current market through its legacy from the early A220 to its newest release, the A321XLR.

Investing in Airbus is like investing in a European nation - except you're investing in several - not just one. This is reflected in terms of shareholding. While in certain airlines you might have governments in it to fund them for a while due to debt and issues.

With Airbus, state participation is very significant. In this way, Airbus is almost like a government bond. The French state owns 10.9% of Airbus, being the largest shareholder. After that, Germany owns around 10.9% as well. SEPI, which is the Spanish government, owns 4.12%. Capital Group International, one of the world's oldest investment management organizations with $2.6T in AUM owns another 9.02%. Blackrock (BLK) is the first "normal" shareholder here, and they own barely 3.01% of Airbus.

In short, as an Airbus owner, you're in good and safe company.

1Q22 is out. Based on these quarterly results, the company has confirmed its 2022E guidance, expecting excellent 2022E results considering the current macro.

Airbus 2022 expectations (Airbus IR)

The company still has a net cash position as of 1Q22, and this is around €7.1B.

The company managed to deliver 14% more aircraft than last year, during the same period. The company's expected production ramp-up is proceeding according to plan despite Ukraine and recent news that suppliers are slowly being pulled off sanction lists. The company delivered solid EBIT - around €1.3B, and of that around €200M in FCF.

Actual Russian exposure to Airbus is very limited. The impact for Airbus is mostly on the supply and commodity side of things, where Russia and Russian companies are important players in supplying Airbus. However, the company has enough supply (as of 1Q22) to look for alternate sourcing. The fact that the company keeps its 2022E guidance should be of some comfort to investors here.

The Chinese deterioration of air travel due to restrictions is more of an impact on the company, as it happens. It's still at 20-30% of its Pre-COVID-19 volumes, which of course affects things. In the short term, this affects Airbus's customer's ability to take delivery of some of its aircraft. Also, the geopolitical side of things is affecting Airbus's ability to do business - in that airspace around Russia, Belarus and Ukraine are forcing the rerouting of international flights.

However, in full contrast to these trends, the company has seen a surge of recovery for air travel in post-pandemic Europe, as I would have expected. The demand for air travel is robust, and the continued demand for Airbus products is robust. The fact that Boeing has failed to address some of its recent issues only makes Airbus so much more attractive. The company booked 253 gross orders in 1Q alone, which was 243 single-aisle flights, confirming incredible commercial momentum, which goes some way to confirm the positive expectation we will be showing you here in a bit.

Airbus currently has a backlog of 7,023 aircraft, including 5,821 A320 families. Russia's share is 13 A350s, so relatively negligible in the larger scope of things. The company is also pushing its increase in production - which is of course complex given the current state of global supply chains. While we can expect supply chain impacts, the company believes it can successfully navigate these impacts without the increased rate of production being affected.

Obviously, it's always possible to ramp up beyond a certain number, but in a certain time frame. And we see that from the rate 65 that we intend to reach mid of next year and 2025, this gives enough time to have a speed of ramp-up that is consistent with what the supply chain will be able to deliver. (Source: Airbus Earnings Call)

So with the increased production rates and the backlog intact, this gives some credence to the 3-5 year overall upside for the company.

Let's see how this impacts the company's valuation.

Airbus Valuation

As I mention in my first article on Airbus, the company really only has one relevant public comp. You can argue that Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF) or Dassault (OTCPK:DASTY) are comps. I say you're wrong. Comparing the company to pure airlines doesn't work. That's not what Airbus does. Comparing it to military peers like Lockheed (LMT) or General Dynamics (GD) doesn't work. They do less than 20% military. Comparing it to engine manufacturers or project-specific companies like Safran or Leonardo doesn't really work either.

Airbus is something else. We can compare it to Boeing, but this company is significantly behind Airbus due to all of the scandals. A company with 3 years straight of negative EPS doesn't make for a good comparison.

Airbus is better than that.

I continue to forecast a sales growth rate of 4-5% due to increased rate of production in all of its segments. The total value of the backlog is half a trillion euros at this point. This represents almost a full decade worth of production, so the company certainly has its work cut out for it. There is also a net benefit here of the new engines bringing good margins to the mix. WACC comes in at around 9%, with a cost of debt at around 4.1%. To stay conservative, I've maintained a flat CapEx at 3-4% of overall sales, which is where the company has mostly been on a historical basis. Under these circumstances and assuming that lower end 4% EBITDA growth rate (2-3% in sales), I get an implied EV/Share of around €128 on the low end and €145 on the high end. That's also where I currently keep things.

For NAV, I continue to calculate the commercial multiple at a 15X, with Defense and helicopters at around 10X, no longer 11X, due to lower margins and potential supply chain impacts. This brings us to total gross assets of around €82-€84B depending on how you model those multiples and given the company's excellent cash/debt position. The implication is a sum-of-the-parts valuation that is based on ~766M shares comes to €107-€110 or thereabouts.

Airbus was, and Airbus continues to be overvalued here. Due to the materially improved 2022E visibility with guidance intact, the company is currently expected to end 2022E at a flat or slight decline, but with 2023 and 2024E resulting in double-digit growth in EPS as a result of production increases. When we look at the company's ADR EADSY, we can see what this implies, if the company's 29-30X P/E remains an intact average. I consider the premium justified here.

Airbus Upside (F.A.S.T Graphs)

A bit too positive, you might say? Well, this is the level that Airbus has been keeping for the past 5-10 years on average, and with the expected growth, we believe it to be justified here.

Investing in Airbus won't make you rich. Oh, it can double your money in a few years, but it's not the sort of 10,000% RoR stock that some look for. Instead, what Airbus will do, is safeguard your capital and pay you an admittedly low dividend yield for your investment. This is not everyone's cup of tea - but it is my cup of tea.

I like investing in companies that, with everything that's going on now, have good chances of safeguarding my investment and paying me a low dividend, while the potential for a great outperformance is there. My investment could double in 2-3 years - or it could go up 10-20%. Either way is fine. Even if it drops, I wouldn't be all that worried. Why? Because it's Airbus.

It's not as though this company is going anywhere.

Thesis

Buying Airbus is a good idea, in my view. You're getting legacy exposure in good-margin commercial aviation production, with helicopters, a strong military exposure (that's likely to increase based on EU pushing defense spending). Ukraine is pushing this further, of course.

What's more, you get the wild card. Space.

Evaluating space is difficult - as is valuing it. What I feel confident saying is that Space operations will play a significantly larger role in the next 50 years than in the past 20.

But I continue to view this business in a very favorable light, and I want to position myself on the side of Airbus as we continue forward. I'd rather buy a multi-government sponsored entity like Airbus, than I would buy a partial wish-and-hope business like SpaceX (SPACE), regardless of how much respect I have for the head honcho's ability to seemingly conjure confidence out of thin air. That isn't to say that SPACE is bad - just Airbus is safer.

Disagree? Please let me know - and why.

Airbus is a "BUY" to me at anything below €125/share. The current price for the company is around €105/share. That makes this a "BUY" with a significant upside, over 15%, and a yield of 1.2% that I consider likely to grow.

Thank you for reading.