Trading at a one-year forward P/E of less than x6 and a dividend yield of greater than 5%, Walgreen Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) stock is just too attractive to ignore. Investors should consider that from a top-down perspective, there is little that justifies doubting that WBA will not continue to deliver attractive cash flows in relation to the company's valuation. Personally, I believe WBA stock should be valued at $47.45/share. I anchor my argument on a residual earnings model based on analyst consensus estimates.

For reference, WBA has underperformed YTD: this stock is down 33% versus a loss of 18% for the S&P 500 (SPY).

About Walgreen Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. is the holding company that owns the pharmacy chains Walgreens and Boots, as well as some smaller pharma manufacturers and distributors. WBA is best described as a pharmacy-led retail company, which sells both prescription drugs and a portfolio of retail products, including verticals relating to beauty, health and wellness. The company was formed in 2014, following the merger of Walgreens and Alliance Boots. This made the conglomerate one of the largest pharma distributors globally. Today, WBA operates almost 9,000 retail stores in the US and slightly more than 4,000 retail stores in Germany, United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, the Netherlands, Thailand, Mexico, and Chile. Notably, as of early 2022, Walgreens Boots Alliance was ranked as the US' 18th largest business in terms of revenue (Forbes 500), generating more than $132 billion of sales in 2021.

WBA's Financials

Since Walgreens and Alliance Boots merged in 2014, the company has managed to maintain a steady business expansion, growing revenues at a CAGR of about 5%. Accordingly, revenues increased from about $103 billion in 2015 to $132.5 billion in 2021. To be fair, profitability has not expanded at a similar pace. Over the same time period, gross profit increased from $26.9 billion to $28 billion. Operating income even decreased: from $5.2 billion in 2015 to $3.7 billion in 2021.

The loss of profitability can arguably be explained by two factors: (1) tougher competitive environment -- mostly due to large general retail players entering the market through e-commerce, including Amazon (AMZN) and Walmart (WMT) -- (2) and WBA's own investments in digital expansion. But in my opinion, the market more than discounted the profitability loss and tougher competitive environment, as WBA stock has depreciated by more than 60% since 2015. Consequently, WBA is now valued at enterprise value of $63 billion, composed of $30 billion market capitalization and $33 billion of net debt. This, I argue, is attractive in relation to cash from operations equal to $5.1 billion (TTM reference).

Cheap Valuation And Attractive Yield

Walgreen Boots Alliance is valued very cheap. Investors should consider that WBA stock is trading at a one-year forward P/E of less than x6, a P/S of x0.2 and a P/B of about x1. As compared to the sector median, these multiples imply an undervaluation of 71%, 81% and 65% respectively. True, WBA operates with financial leverage, so enterprise multiples might be more suited for comparison. But still, EV/EBIT of x13 and EV/Sales of x0.5 indicate that WBA stock could be 15% - 70% undervalued as compared to competitors.

Moreover, I would also like to point out the greater than 5% dividend yield for WBA, versus 2.5% for the sector. Even if an investor considers WBA's dividend safety as non-sustainable -- given stronger competition and margin pressures due to inflation -- the dividends offer a good margin of safety before the yield compresses to the industry median.

Target Price Estimation

To estimate a stock's fair implied share price, I like to use the residual earnings model, which anchors on the idea that a valuation should equal a business discounted future earnings after capital charge.

With regards to my WBA valuation, I make the following assumptions:

To forecast EPS, I anchor on the consensus analyst forecast as available on the Bloomberg Terminal 'till 2025. In my opinion, any estimate beyond 2025 is too speculative to include in a valuation framework. But for 2-3 years, analyst consensus is usually quite precise.

To estimate the capital charge, I anchor on WBA's cost of equity at 10%.

To derive WBA's tax rate, I extrapolate the 3-year average effective tax rate from 2019, 2020 and 2021.

For the terminal growth rate after 2025, I apply 2.5%, which is equal to the nominal global estimated GDP growth.

Given these assumptions, I calculate a base-case target price for WBA of $47.45/share (almost 35% upside).

Analyst Consensus EPS; Author's Calculation

Notably, my bullish price target is not a reflection of a specific combination of growth and cost of capital. In fact, please find below a sensitivity analysis that supports different assumption.

Analyst Consensus EPS; Author's Calculation

Reflecting on WBA's valuation discount, I think it is fair to say that Mr. Market prices WBA like a value trap, with little potential for growth. However, while it might certainly be possible that WBA will grow at a CAGR in line with nominal GDP growth (in fact, this is my base-case assumption), I believe the business has an attractive potential for margin expansion. Investors might want to consider that WBA's EBITDA margin is currently less than 3.5%, versus about 12% for the consumer staples sector median. For reference, if management could increase profitability (EBITDA) to 5% of sales, an additional $1 to $1.5 billion of net income could definitely be possible. And as management is closing underperforming stores, as well as pushing for a higher share of digital sales, a 150-basis point margin expansion is not farfetched, in my opinion.

Risks

Walgreen Boots Alliance has net financial leverage of about 100% of the company's equity market valuation. Consequently, I believe it is fair to worry about monetary tightening and rising interest rates, which could lead to higher cost of debt and lower profitability. As a consequence, WBA's dividend yield might suffer a contraction.

On a short- to mid-term time horizon, investors might also want to consider that the current macro-environment for stocks is not very favorable. Prospects for the global economy are skewed toward a recession, in my opinion -- which is reflected in price uncertainty for stocks. And WBA's equity shouldn't be exempt from volatility.

Conclusion

The risk/reward opportunity for Walgreen Boots Alliance stock is attractive, in my opinion. Investors might want to consider that WBA's P/E, P/S and P/B multiples imply an undervaluation as compared to the sector median of 71%, 81% and 65% respectively. This discount should more than sufficiently balance any risk that the company might face in relation to industry competition and macroeconomic/monetary policy uncertainty. Based on a residual earnings model, I believe WBA should be valued at $47.45/share. Buy.