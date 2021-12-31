alfexe/iStock via Getty Images

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) is benefiting from the recent increase in activity in the oil and gas industry. SCLA is a provider of silica sands for the solar industry, which appears to be receiving a lot of money from public institutions. Most investment analysts are optimistic about the company’s future FCF/Sales ratio, and the management promised to lower the net leverage. In my view, even taking into account potential decrease in the demand for frac sand, productivity issues, and supply chain problems, the current stock price is too low. My DCF models indicate significant upside potential from today’s prices.

U.S. Silica presents itself as a global industrial minerals and logistics leader. It has been around for over 122 years, so I believe that it has acquired a significant amount of know-how that new entrants simply cannot acquire overnight.

I believe it is a great moment to review the company’s business model for several reasons. First, in one of the last presentations, management noted an increase in the demand, sales prices, and margins of O&G proppant and ISP. In my view, further improvement in the company’s financial figures could bring the stock price up.

Besides, it is quite impressive that a significant part of U.S. solar panels used silica sands. In my view, renewable energy will most likely represent an opportunity for management in the coming years.

Analysts believe that the company will deliver close to 4% sales growth in 2023 and 8% sales growth in 2024. With that, let’s note that sales growth reached more than 30% in 2021. I believe that we could expect double digit sales growth in the future. With respect to the company’s EBITDA margin and operating margin, it is great that U.S. Silica reports stable margins. In my view, shareholders and debt holders will likely offer more financing as the business model is quite stable. Projections are made with ease.

Finally, let’s also mention that analysts are expecting close to double digit FCF/Sales margin in 2022 and 2023, and 8.89% FCF/Sales margin in 2024. Capital expenditures will most likely stay around 3%-4% in 2022, 2023, and 2024. Have a look at the numbers below, so that you can later compare with my own figures.

Balance Sheet

With cash worth $312 million and an asset/liability ratio close to 1x, I believe that the company’s financial situation appears stable.

The total amount of long-term debt is equal to $1.19 billion, or between 2x and 3x forward EBITDA. I don’t think U.S. Silica does have a lot of debt. However, future reduction of leverage will likely bring the company’s stock price up. Management did note in recent presentations that it expected to reduce the company’s debt outstanding.

Less Leverage, Multi-year Agreements, And Better Position To Benefit From Clean Energy Could Lead To A Valuation Of $21 Per Share

I am writing about the company because I reviewed some of the priorities noted by management. U.S. Silica expects to reduce the total amount of leverage, so that net debt is below 3x by the end of 2022. Besides, the company expects to target mainly those projects that offer decent returns so that free cash flow generation is optimized. Under these intentions, I believe that we can be optimistic about the future performance of U.S. Silica for the next 9-10 years.

With respect to the company’s oil and gas business model, management expects strong customer demand, which will likely bring margin expansion. In my view, if management can sign long lasting agreements with clients, future cash flow will be enhanced. Under these assumptions, I believe that the company’s market valuation will likely increase.

With respect to the company’s industrial initiatives, I am quite optimistic about the future investments in clean energy and infrastructure spending. Let’s note that the U.S. Government promised to invest a significant amount of dollars to make the country independent from vendors of oil and gas outside the U.S. In my view, if U.S. Silica receives public money, I believe that future free cash flow will likely trend north.

Considering sales growth of -10% in 2024 and 6%-7% growth from 2025 to 2033, I obtained revenue of $2.6 billion in 2033. I also used an EBITDA margin of 22% and an operating margin close to 17%, which result in 2033 EBIAT of $345 million.

Arie's DCF Model

I also included D&A close to $153 million and $76 million, working capital/Sales of 5.7%, and capex/sales of 4%. My results include free cash flow between $147 million and $223 million as well as FCF/Sales around 9%. My numbers are not far from the numbers reported by U.S. Silica in the past.

Arie's DCF Model

If we assume a discount of 10%, the sum of future FCF from 2023 to 2033 stands at $1.1 billion. With an EV/EBITDA exit multiple of 6.1x, the implied enterprise value would stand at more than $2.4 billion, and the equity would be $1.59 billion. The fair price would finally be close to $21.11 per share.

Arie's DCF Model

Bearish Case Scenario

I believe that one of the main risks for U.S. Silica would come from a decrease in the activity in the natural gas and oil industry. If there is less development in the industry, the company may sell less frac sand, which may affect total net revenue. Under this case, I assumed that some of these risks would affect the company’s stock valuation.

Our operations that produce and transport frac sand are materially dependent on the levels of activity in natural gas and oil exploration, development and production. More specifically, the demand for the frac sand we produce is closely related to the number of natural gas and oil wells completed in geological formations where sand-based proppants are used in fracture treatments. These activity levels are affected by both short- and long-term trends in natural gas and oil prices. In recent years, natural gas and oil prices and, therefore, the level of exploration, development and production activity, have experienced significant volatility. Source: 10-k

Under this case scenario, I also assumed that the company would suffer due to problems in any of the six plants in the United States. A decrease in the demand for silica productions, transportation issues, supply chain problems, and production decreases are among the risks mentioned by U.S. Silica. In the worst-case scenario, I would envision a decline in the company’s EBITDA margin and FCF/Sales:

A significant portion of our sales are generated at our plants located in Ottawa, Illinois; Lamesa, Texas; Lovelock, Nevada; Pacific, Missouri; Festus, Missouri, and Vale, Oregon. These plants represented a combined 36% of our total sales in 2021. Any adverse development at these plants or in the end markets these plants serve, including adverse developments due to catastrophic events or weather, decreased demand for commercial silica products, or a decrease in the availability of transportation services or adverse developments affecting our customers, could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, and results of operations. Source: 10-k

With sales growth around -25% in 2024 and 5% from 2026 to 2033, 2033 sales would stand at almost $2 billion. Also, with an EBITDA margin around 20% and operating margin of 15%, 2033 EBITDA would be $387 million. Finally, with a conservative effective tax of 22%, the EBIAT stands at close to $225 million.

Arie's DCF Model

If we also include working capital/sales of 5.5% and capex/sales of 4%, 2044 FCF would be close to $255 million. The FCF/Sales ratio would stand at around $150 and $95 million.

Arie's DCF Model

My weighted average cost of capital in this case is a bit more significant than that in the previous case. The risks appear larger than that in the previous scenario. Also, with an exit multiple of 4.5x EBITDA, which appears conservative, the enterprise value would stand at close to $1.295 billion. The fair price would be $5.

Arie's DCF Model

Conclusion

U.S. Silica will most likely benefit from the increase in the oil price as well as the recent emergence of renewable energies like the solar industry. Selling the stock to institutional investors will likely be easy as management lowers its net leverage as promised. With that, even considering risks from lower demand for frac sand and production issues, in my view, the stock price could be higher. Under my discounted cash flow models, I believe that the upside potential is more significant than the downside risk for U.S. Silica. In sum, it is a stock to follow carefully.