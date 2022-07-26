hapabapa

The AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) stock price fell by 5.8% in August on a month-on-month basis. This is despite its operating in a strong defensive sector, its healthy fundamentals and an impressive price rise over the past five years of 109% as of August 31, 2022. This is the biggest monthly fall in 2022 and only the third of eight months when it has actually declined in the year. The development makes it a good time to buy the stock even though it comes with short-term valuation risks.

Defensives favoured in the downturn

A top-down analysis of the AstraZeneca stock reveals that it is attractive from a macroeconomic perspective. The global economy is severely challenged. Multi-decade high inflation and central banks' willingness to risk recession to ward it off have put growth prospects in a precarious spot. The IMF downgraded its global growth forecast to just 3.2% recently, almost half the growth seen in 2021.

Unsurprisingly, this is reflected in sluggish stock market movements, as companies are impacted by both weaker demand and rising costs. The S&P 500 (SP500), for instance, was down by 17% at the end of August from the start of the year. Typically, during such times, defensives are better placed, which include pharmaceutical companies like AstraZeneca, than say, consumer discretionary stocks. This time is no different.

As the table below shows, most industries have been in the red in the past month. However, defensives like utilities and health care were least affected. Health care stocks fell 1.8% compared to a 4.7% fall in S&P 500. Even year-to-date (as of September 2, 2022), healthcare stocks have fallen 4.1% while the index is down almost 18%.

Performance of select sectors (as of September 2, 2022) 1m YTD Utilities -1.6% 0.6% Health Care -1.8% -4.1% Consumer Staples -2.4% -1.1% Real Estate -3.9% -5.6% Information Technology -5.0% -5.0% Materials -5.0% -12.6% S&P 500 -4.7% -17.7% Source: Fidelity Click to enlarge

Safety in diversified markets

Next, taking a more granular look at geographies most impacted by the downturn reveals that the US is a significant source of concern since it went into a technical recession recently, with two straight quarters of economic contraction. There is no denying that AstraZeneca is exposed to the US market, which contributes to 38% of its revenues, making it the single biggest market for the company. However, it is balanced by the fact that the remaining 62% of revenue comes from other parts of the world. Europe for instance has a 25% revenue share and emerging markets another 24% in its revenues.

The risk of stagflation is a global one, which means that markets other than the US could see shrinking economic output in the future too. But as of now, they are better placed, which is a positive for the company.

AstraZeneca's revenue by geography

Pricing power to the rescue

Even if other markets were to be impacted, however, the company’s strong pricing power is another factor that can have a stabilising influence on its performance. This is an important metric particularly now, considering exceptionally high inflation levels that are raising costs. To assess AstraZeneca’s pricing power, this analysis takes a leaf from the recent Neuberger Berman report which considers companies’ gross margins as an indicator of the same.

AstraZeneca has a strong gross margin as of Q2, 2022 of 72% on a reported basis and 83% on a core basis. The difference between the two is explained by adjustments made because of its acquisition of the rare diseases pharmaceuticals company Alexion. This margin has actually improved from Q1 when it was at 68% (reported) and 79% (core). Even for the full-year 2021, its reported and core gross profit margins were at 66% and 74.2% respectively. This compares positively to the average gross margin for S&P 500 companies at 38% for the last 12 months.

Robust results and positive outlook

Underpinning its healthy gross margins is AstraZeneca’s sustained robust financial performance. For H1, 2022, the company posted 43% revenue growth from H1, 2021. The increase was even bigger at 48% at constant exchange rates, with growth coming from its two biggest segments - Biopharmaceuticals and Oncology. Its core Earnings Per Share (EPS) have also risen by 43%, though its reported EPS declined by a huge 70%. Much like in the case of its margins, this difference is explained by its Alexion acquisition.

Looking ahead, the AstraZeneca story continues to be positive. It has actually upgraded its revenue expectations for the full-year 2022. It now expects the number to increase by a “low twenties percentage” compared to its previous expectation of “high teens”. Its core EPS growth projections stay unchanged at the “mid-to-high twenties percentage”.

It also received a spate of approvals for its drugs in the past month. Lynparza, its treatment for early mutations in breast cancer was approved in both the EU and Japan. Japan also approved Tagrisso, its lung cancer treatment, while its metastatic breast cancer treatment provided in collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo, Enhertu, was approved in the US. These add to its already strong portfolio of treatments and it has more in the pipeline for the rest of the year.

Strong share price performance too

These developments inspire confidence, especially in the current sluggish markets and poor economy where many other companies’ numbers risk missing targets. From the time I first put a buy call on the stock in 2019, it has largely been on an upward trajectory. At its peak since then, earlier this year, the stock was up as much as 70%. Wall Street analysts too lean heavily towards a buy rating on the AstraZeneca stock.

A note of caution

However, there are risks to the stock to consider as well. Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating has flipped from a buy and even a strong buy on the stock earlier this year, to hold for now. The biggest challenge to the stock, according to the rating is its high valuations across a range of measures tracked. For instance, its trailing twelve months price-to-earnings (P/E), non-GAAP in this case, is at 19.1x, which is higher than the average 17.4x for the sector. At this valuation, in the short-term at least, some further share price correction to around $55 levels is possible to bring it back to the average valuations for the sector.

However, going by consensus earnings estimates of $3.89 for 2022, even if AstraZeneca's P/E ratio drops to the sector average resulting in a short-term price correction, it still has the potential to rise to around $68 over time. This is an over 10% increase from the levels we have seen recently.

The takeaway

All taken into account, the fundamental case for AstraZeneca stays strong. Its robust financials lending to pricing power, especially in the current weak macro and market scenario, are to its advantage. A relatively diversified market is also positive to its credit at a time when the biggest economy, the US, is notably weak.

Its current P/E is higher than the sector average, indicating that its share price could dip some more in the near term. Waiting for its valuations to come off a bit could work to more to investor advantage than buying right now. However, there's an upside to the AstraZeneca stock even without waiting for the best price, going by the earnings outlook.