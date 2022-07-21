Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment

It Is Not Hate

With International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) there are always plenty of emotions. Many readers react to the reactions. Here is a pretty good example from Daniel Aubert:

So much hate. Haven't you haters been saying IBM is dead for 25 years now? IBM is guilty of getting rid of commoditized aspects of its business, but still owns a huge part of business computing.

This is only one side. There's a bunch on the other side as well. No need to provide examples. We can save some space. Instead, what matters is that there are these very strong emotions floating around about IBM.

It's not "hate" for me whatsoever. Yes, there used to be both hope and frustration with IBM, but those emotions have largely evaporated. I can explain that quickly in this way:

Again and again, IBM wasn't working for me as an investment. As I explained back in early 2021, this was what happened:

I started investing in IBM back in late 2012. On average, I paid $163 per share since I averaged down a few times. In that time, roughly speaking, I've made no money whatsoever when you look at the capital destruction combined with the dividends.

The essential point is that where you start matters tremendously in terms of psychology and investing. While I feel IBM "let me down" it's been working out for some investors who got in when the price was below $100 in 2020. Then again, buying almost anything back then has worked out.

Let's pivot a bit from here. In this article, I'll look backwards for more context. I think it's worth a bit of time. Then, I'll briefly look forward with some added thoughts. Now, I won't leave you in suspense. The picture isn't lovely but that fine. Let's press forward.

What Makes Some People So Crazy?

In a couple of words, it's all about opportunity costs. Many investors feel this in their bones. It's such a driver of emotions. Now, here's a definition:

Opportunity costs represent the potential benefits that an individual, investor, or business misses out on when choosing one alternative over another. Because opportunity costs are unseen by definition, they can be easily overlooked. Understanding the potential missed opportunities when a business or individual chooses one investment over another allows for better decision making.

This is the pain of second guessing our decisions. We invest, then so many other things look and feel better. In large part, it's because we anchor to our investments - I'm guilty of this! - and it becomes a comparison game. It's not just a beauty contest but an actual gut-wrenching exercise.

Even worse, the more we look at our investments, the more pain we feel, because we are almost always doing these comparisons. This translates to churn in a portfolio. Ugh. This partially explains why active portfolios do worse than passive portfolios, but that's a topic for another day.

The Opportunity Cost of IBM

To make this work, I'm going to pick a few companies that might be in a portfolio. After all, opportunity cost is really about feeling the pain of comparing one opportunity versus another. Therefore, I'll pick a high dividend paying company, a growth stock, a couple of roughly similar competitors and the market as a whole. Here's how that looks:

Altria (MO)

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Accenture (ACN)

Oracle (ORCL)

S&P 500 (SPY)

This isn't meant to be a perfect set up. Far from it. Instead, it's a gaggle of companies - or the market - that an investor might look at, while also looking at IBM. Again, this is what gives rise to strong emotions; comparisons.

Let's start with the good news. Here's the 1-year view.

IBM data by YCharts

As the market has shifted from growth to value, and as the macro environment has deteriorated, IBM has held up remarkably well. This is something new investors can cheer about. I can almost feel the optimism this will generate, through the screen and into my eyes. Oh, to love IBM again!

That said, the numbers are still down. It's not like IBM has gone crazy positive. But that's fine. Compared to our little list of competitors, IBM is a real star. I mean, just look at how IBM has done this year versus ACN. Very nice. And, lo and behold, IBM has "crushed" GOOGL in 2022. Remarkable.

Now, the darkness is coming. This is where the "hate" and negativity start to flow, just like Darth Vader's anger and Palpatine's lightning bolts in Star Wars.

IBM data by YCharts

We've shifted from YTD to the 10-year and it's quite ugly. Now, somewhat importantly, this is all price action. I can almost hear some investors whispering about dividends. Does it matter?

I've only shown price action above, so let's see what happens on a total return basis, which is the capital appreciation via price plus dividends thrown in for good measure.

IBM Total Return Level data by YCharts

Hopefully, it's clear that GOOGL hasn't moved a bit because there are no dividends to discuss, or include. However everything else has improved. But, sadly, IBM is still the bottom of the heap. And, again, it's worse by a significant amount. Putting it very simply, IBM's generous dividend did not in any way heal the lack of capital gains vis-à-vis our motley crew of comparison tickers.

The Future

I've roughly explained what I think of IBM back in July 2022. First, some of the good news for you:

IBM reported results on July 18th. Non-GAAP beat by $0.02 with EPS of $2.31, which was reasonable. Revenue was about $15.5 billion, up over 9% YoY, which was also a beat. Cash was also up to just under $8 billion, and total debt (including financing debt) was down $1.4 billion. Looking forward, there's potentially more good news. Revenue is expected to be up mid-single digits, perhaps at the high end in the 7-9% range. That includes potential currency headwinds, which are estimated to be about negative six points. Lastly, FCF is expected to be about $10 billion.

On the macro side of things, the strength of the U.S. is hurting global companies like IBM. IBM makes bit over half of its revenue outside of the United States. There's been a real financial impact:

So, while the $10 billion in FCF sounds good, it's down 4-5% from previous guidance of $10.5 billion. That roughly lines up with the six point hit from currency headwinds. Hedging doesn't seem to be working well enough.

And, there's more:

Momentum for IBM is down sharply

Russia and Ukraine continue their war

The Kyndryl spinoff keeps adding pain

On the plus side, IBM is getting a bit of traction in the market. For example, they are slowly fumbling forward through the fog of war, or should I say cloud.

Well, bust my britches if it isn’t the “legacy” cohort of Oracle, SAP, IBM, and Microsoft that have been — along with category leader Salesforce — paving the way into the industry-specific future.

ORCL, SAP (SAP), Microsoft (MSFT), Salesforce (CRM) and IBM are deeply entrenched dinosaurs. With their years of experience, they have the ability to offer cloud solutions for specific industries. So, IBM isn't likely to be completely left in the dust - although it's mostly a matter of picking up scraps in niches, not market dominance, like we see with Amazon (AMZN), MSFT, and Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG).

Quick Wrap Up

I'm still not excited about IBM. I keep revisiting it. Thinking about it. Wondering if it's worth buying. Again and again, the answer is nope. I'd rather buy some of the companies mentioned above, in the comparison, like GOOGL and MO. That's because IBM just isn't compelling in the long run.

Putting it differently, if I had $10,000 to invest right this very second, and I had to invest it for maximum growth and income, I'd probably drop $5K into GOOGL and $5K into MO, versus IBM.

Returning to opportunity cost, we can look back a bit at history. It's not hard to project a bit into the future and believe that total return would be far higher with other companies in the portfolio. In fact, if you're risk averse, forget buying IBM, or any individual stock. You're mostly likely better off with SPY. Or, if you want some yield, maybe you throw in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD). Or, combine SPY and SCHD.

Taking a step back, or going into outer space and looking down, I will simply provide a Hold rating for IBM. I think that's plenty generous for today.