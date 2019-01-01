In this article I would like to share my long investment thesis on Airbnb and see how my story is playing out as the company is on its way to becoming a mature business. This is the third time I write about the stock after I shared my research in these two articles:
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) is a stock that catches a lot of attention and makes people debate a bit about its valuation. I have seen this also on Seeking Alpha when I read how people comment articles on this company. As a matter of fact, it is one of these stocks where investors sometimes happen to be also fans of the company, while others just keep away from it because they either don't like the business or have had unpleasant experiences using the platform.
I admit that before investing in Airbnb I was already using the platform and I was really enjoying it. I didn't take part in the IPO as I saw the price skyrocket in an uncertain environment. To give further disclosure, this year I started picking up some shares as the stock traded down in the $150-$130 range. I then averaged down at a stock price of $105.
Most of my investing efforts go to building a dividend growth portfolio. However, I do like to allocate a small part of my savings into a growth portfolio where I pick companies that I expect to grow rapidly and profitably in the next 5-10 years.
These are the criteria I have followed so far when picking those few stocks for my growth portfolio.
Regarding these criteria, here is how Airbnb checks them.
So far Airbnb has delivered impressive growth YoY. However, it has been pointed out by many that starting from the recent Q2 we see a YoY growth coming down to 27% in terms of gross booking value. The company is starting to lap over tougher comparables, since the big travel rebound started in Q2 2021 and was very strong in Q3 2021. Furthermore, Airbnb is clearly very exposed to Europe where around a third of its revenue comes from. Currently, the situation in Europe is becoming tougher as energy prices are out of control and worry many consumers as they prepare to pay astronomical bills in the winter. In addition, Airbnb has recently pulled out from China and is still suffering from the fact that Chinese travelers are still blocked by the recent Chinese lockdowns.
However, these headwinds the company is facing could help the company publish strong results in the next 1-2 years in case China will reduce its zero-Covid policy and the situation in Europe will become clearer. According to the US Travel Association, the US Travel Forecast shows that, although recovering, the travel industry is still behind its 2019 levels and that it will be in recovery mode until 2025.
Airbnb, however, doesn't rely only on tourists. As it reported in its Q2 earnings report, long-term stays of 28 days or more remain its fastest-growing category by trip length compared to 2019. Long-term stays increased nearly 25% from a year ago and by almost 90% from Q2 2019. This proves that the company has been quick at picking up a trend that is linked to smart working and digital working.
In summary, although we may face a few quarters of slower growth, the company could then recover quickly to faster growth.
This is the discounted cash flow model I used to make my forecast and my valuation of Airbnb. Based on this model and on the reasons I shared I decided to start a position in the stock. As the model shows, I used the financials from the twelve trailing months except for the free cash flow data for FY2021. I am expecting that, after this year, the company will grow its FCF at a rate above 20%. I am confident Airbnb can do this because it is asset light and it can thus convert into profit mode very quickly. The result I get is that, at the moment, Airbnb has a 12% upside to reach its fair value.
Every model is, in fact, a model and things may go a way that wasn't predicted. However, a model is not also able to distinguish between premium brand value and not. I do believe Airbnb, as I tried to show, has a quality business model that deserves a premium. This is why I reiterate my buy rating and I am indeed planning on adding on any future weakness.
