Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has scheduled its next product launch event, originally titled "Far Out", for September 7 at 10 AM, Pacific time. On that date, the tech company should unveil the iPhone 14, Apple's third 5G-capable device, alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 - while other products, including the AirPods Pro 2 and a new iPad, could make the headlines as well.
Below, I review some of the most widely anticipated news that is likely to come out of Wednesday's event. More importantly, I also discuss how the announcements could impact the investment thesis.
There is little doubt that the iPhone will be the main attraction. Apple's smartphone experienced a renaissance that few expected to see in the last 24 months, propelled mostly by (1) pandemic and post-pandemic habits that increased the demand for smartphones and related services and (2) the launch of Apple's first 5G device, in 2020, which seems to have sparked a wave of upgrades. Keep in mind that, in fiscal 2021, the iPhone segment accounted for 52.5% of Apple's total revenues, up from 50.2% in the previous 12 months.
If the iPhone has been a winner within Apple's product portfolio as of late, the same cannot be said of the Watch. Once a key growth engine, the "wearables and others" segment saw revenues decrease YOY for the first time last quarter (see below), the result of (1) supply chain constraints and (2) unfavorable product launch timing. The Watch Series 8 will be Apple's next attempt to breathe life into the business.
I believe that (1) the iPhone Pro lineup, including a potential bump of $100 in starting prices, and (2) the possible launch of the Watch Pro would be the two most important topics of conversation during Apple's event on September 7. The continuation of the 5G super cycle and a potential rebound in the wearables segment largely depend on these two items, in my opinion.
Worth noting, Apple stock has notoriously behaved poorly following the launch of the company's new iPhone models. The chart above shows how shares have historically underperformed in the September-to-January period since the launch of the original iPhone, in 2007, with October being the only exception. This is probably a classic case of "sell the news", made worse by the uncertainty over the performance of the new iPhone through the end of January, when Apple officially reports fiscal Q1 numbers.
But to me, thinking of Apple within such a short timeframe misses the more important point. The Cupertino-based company has proven that it can execute very well regardless of the macroeconomic environment - COVID-19, recovery from the pandemic, rising interest rates, inflation, etc. In the current market landscape, quality probably matters more than usual, which is why I remain an Apple bull ahead of this week's iPhone 14 launch and beyond.
This article was written by
Daniel Martins is a Napa, California-based analyst and founder of independent research firm DM Martins Research.
- - -
Daniel is the founder and portfolio manager at DM Martins Capital Management LLC. He is a former equity research professional at FBR Capital Markets and Telsey Advisory in New York City and finance analyst at macro hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, where he developed most of his investment management skills earlier in his career. Daniel is also an equity research instructor for Wall Street Prep.
He holds an MBA in Financial Instruments and Markets from New York University's Stern School of Business.
- - -
On Seeking Alpha, DM Martins Research partners with EPB Macro Research, and has collaborated with Risk Research, Inc.
DM Martins Research also manages a small team of writers and editors who publish content on several TheStreet.com channels, including Apple Maven (thestreet.com/apple) and Wall Street Memes (thestreet.com/memestocks).
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
