The Fed Will Keep Hiking, Our Income Keeps Growing

Sep. 07, 2022 6:35 AM ETACRE, ARCC, ARES7 Comments14 Likes
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Marketplace

Summary

  • Rate hikes are coming and will not stop until the Fed thinks it has beaten what it first denied existed - persistent inflation.
  • Debt keeps getting more expensive; it's best to be owed than to owe.
  • We look at two opportunities with yields up to 10%.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Dividend Opportunities get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More »

Jerome Powell Testifies Before House Committee On Financial Services

Win McNamee/Getty Images News

Co-produced with Treading Softly

It wasn't long ago that many thought the Federal Reserve was missing the point on inflation and was moving too slowly. We agreed.

Not to be outdone in their latest pattern of failure, the Federal Reserve is now actively overshooting the need to raise rates. Inflation is tapering off on its own, without the need for raising rates any further. Yet it seems as determined to keep hiking rates as it was to hold on to the "inflation is transitory" narrative.

Jerome Powell is now likely a household name. He has certainly been a key catalyst for the stock market. The Federal Reserve Chairman expressed that the economy will be in for pain in the future as the Fed goes all in on beating down inflation. It's like a police officer shooting blindly at a criminal and forgetting the risk to innocent bystanders.

So the drumbeat of raising interest rates will continue, even though the Fed knows it will damage the economy. As investors, we need to recognize this reality. When rates are climbing, it is better to be the creditor who is owed money than the debtor who must repay it.

Today I have two excellent picks that are already pumping out large sums of cash for their shareholders. Why do I want to highlight them today? Because both of them are set to generate even more cash as rates rise. Every rate increase flows directly through their top line to their bottom line.

More bottom-line cash means more cash for you and me, especially when in a structure that must pay out the vast majority of its taxable revenue.

Let's dive in.

Pick #1: ARCC - Yield 9.2%

Ares Capital (ARCC) is one of the oldest and largest publicly traded BDCs (business development companies). For several reasons, we've been very bullish on BDCs for the past two years.

  • BDCs lend to "middle-market" companies. These are the businesses that make the U.S. economy tick and stood to gain the most from the COVID recovery.
  • Ultimately, most BDCs are "value" investors. They make debt/equity investments in companies based on current cash flows. The debt provides a predictable and consistent return, while the equity portion provides upside potential.
  • BDCs are much more flexible than banks at modifying agreements. BDCs approach companies as capital partners, with interest at various levels of the capital structure rather than just a lender. This made them uniquely positioned to be capital providers of choice during the COVID pandemic, where flexibility was everything.
  • As we exit the pandemic, we saw inflation and the likelihood of rising interest rates. BDCs borrow fixed-rate debt, and the loans they make are floating-rate. The best business plan for a rising rate environment.

Fast forward to today, and BDCs have been strong. Dramatically outperforming the S&P 500 over the past two years. ARCC has been especially strong and has hiked its regular dividend twice in 2022 while also paying a supplemental dividend.

With the Fed remaining on its hawkish warpath, committed to hiking, ARCC is well positioned to benefit directly from rising rates.

graphic

ARCC Q2 Investor Presentation

Every hike is more money to the bottom line for ARCC. Some worry that rising rates will put stress on companies with floating rate loans, and that we will see a recession if the Fed hikes too far.

A recession is a risk, and it is at the forefront of our minds at HDO. If I could hold only one BDC through a recession, it would be ARCC. Why? ARCC has been through the Great Financial Crisis, it has been through COVID, and through these adverse conditions has demonstrated impeccable underwriting quality.

ARCC's historical debt losses have been minimal. Meanwhile, the excess gains that ARCC has realized through things like restructuring, buyouts, and equity positions have exceeded any credit losses.

ARCC Q2 Investor Presentation

ARCC Q2 Investor Presentation

In short, ARCC has proven an ability to make lemonade when the market gives them lemons - turning borrowers at risk of default into larger profits. This is because ARCC brings a wealth of resources from Ares Management (ARES). They are more than just a lender, they are a capital provider that helps companies through tough times. Then the profits are passed along to us shareholders as dividends!

Pick #2: ACRE - Yield 10.8%

Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) is another company that is managed by Ares Management. ACRE provides senior mortgages that are secured by commercial properties in institutional-level real estate transactions.

ACRE Presentation

ACRE Presentation

ACRE's loans are generally short-term, starting at 3 years with a few extension options available if the borrower maintains creditworthiness. This is where ACRE's relationship with ARES comes in handy. The game's name is to have new originations to make up for loans being repaid.

Even though COVID slammed on the brakes for the real estate market in 2020, ACRE maintained dividend coverage in 2020 and added a supplemental dividend in 2021.

graph

ACRE Presentation

ACRE continues to fire on all cylinders. Now, ACRE has another tailwind, and that is rising interest rates. ACRE's loans are primarily floating-rate, so as interest rates rise, their earnings go up.

chart

ACRE Presentation

The more the Fed hikes, the more ACRE makes. ACRE is a great option if you want to hedge your portfolio against rising rates.

Shutterstock

Shutterstock

Conclusion

While many view rising rates as the enemy to their portfolios, you can invest in opportunities to make rising rates your friend. This way, whenever you hear of the Fed hiking rates again, instead of being an innocent victim, you can be an active victor.

You can stand alongside us and cheer: "Go get 'em, Powell, beat that inflation back!" All the while, we will enjoy the growing levels of cash pouring into our retirement accounts and coffers.

I liken dividends to water flowing from point A to point B. Every investment you make that pays you dividends is another tributary pouring water into the main river. Every new dividend puts more cash flow raining into your retirement. Every dollar is an opportunity to be explored and a taste of financial freedom captured.

Dollars can be used to do whatever you want with them. Reinvest? Great! Horde for future emergencies? Good idea! Buy tickets to the game and grab a hotdog to boot? Awesome!

I want you to enjoy the taste of that freedom countless times every month. That's what income investing can do for you. Don't fight the Fed. Benefit from their decisions, whatever those might be. These are two opportunities to do so.

If you want full access to our Model Portfolio and our current Top Picks, join us for a 2-week free trial at High Dividend Opportunities (*Free trial only valid for first-time subscribers).

We are the largest income investor and retiree community on Seeking Alpha with over 6000 members actively working together to make amazing retirements happen. With over 40 individual picks yielding +8%, you can supercharge your retirement portfolio right away.

We are offering a limited-time sale get 28% off your first year!

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!


This article was written by

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
92.98K Followers
The #1 Service for Income Investors and Retirees, +9% dividend yield.

I am a former Investment and Commercial Banker with over 35 years experience in the field. I have been advising both individuals and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991. As author of High Dividend Opportunities, the #1 service on Seeking Alpha for the 6th year in a row.

Our unique Income Method fuels our portfolio and generates yields of +9% along side steady capital gains. We have generated 16% average annual returns for our members, so they see their portfolio's grow even while living off of their income! 4500+ members have joined us already, come and give our service a try! Join us for a 2-week free trial and get access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% overall yield. No one needs to invest alone.

Click here to find out more!

In addition to being a former Certified Public Accountant ("CPA") from the State of Arizona (License # 8693-E), I hold a BS Degree from Indiana University, Bloomington, and a Masters degree from Thunderbird School of Global Management (Arizona). I am also a Certified Mortgage Advisor CEMAP, a UK certification. I currently serve as a CEO of Aiko Capital Ltd, an investment research company incorporated in the UK. My Research and Articles have been featured on Forbes, Yahoo Finance, TheStreet, Seeking Alpha, Investing.com, ETFdailynews, and on FXEmpire.

The service is supported by a large team of seasoned income authors who specialize in all sub-sectors of the high-yield space to bring you the best available opportunities. By having 6 experts on your side who invest in our own recommendations, you can count on the best advice!

In addition to myself, our experts include:

1) Treading Softly

2) Beyond Saving

3) Philip Mause

4) PendragonY

5) Preferred Stock Trader

We cover all aspects and sectors in the high yield space! For more information on “High Dividend Opportunities” please check out our landing page:

High Dividend Opportunities

High Dividend Opportunities ('HDO') is a service by Aiko Capital Ltd, a limited company - All rights are reserved.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ACRE, ARCC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, Preferred Stock Trader, and Hidden Opportunities all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities.
Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.

7 Comments

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.