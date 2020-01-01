Co-produced with Treading Softly
It wasn't long ago that many thought the Federal Reserve was missing the point on inflation and was moving too slowly. We agreed.
Not to be outdone in their latest pattern of failure, the Federal Reserve is now actively overshooting the need to raise rates. Inflation is tapering off on its own, without the need for raising rates any further. Yet it seems as determined to keep hiking rates as it was to hold on to the "inflation is transitory" narrative.
Jerome Powell is now likely a household name. He has certainly been a key catalyst for the stock market. The Federal Reserve Chairman expressed that the economy will be in for pain in the future as the Fed goes all in on beating down inflation. It's like a police officer shooting blindly at a criminal and forgetting the risk to innocent bystanders.
So the drumbeat of raising interest rates will continue, even though the Fed knows it will damage the economy. As investors, we need to recognize this reality. When rates are climbing, it is better to be the creditor who is owed money than the debtor who must repay it.
Today I have two excellent picks that are already pumping out large sums of cash for their shareholders. Why do I want to highlight them today? Because both of them are set to generate even more cash as rates rise. Every rate increase flows directly through their top line to their bottom line.
More bottom-line cash means more cash for you and me, especially when in a structure that must pay out the vast majority of its taxable revenue.
Let's dive in.
Ares Capital (ARCC) is one of the oldest and largest publicly traded BDCs (business development companies). For several reasons, we've been very bullish on BDCs for the past two years.
Fast forward to today, and BDCs have been strong. Dramatically outperforming the S&P 500 over the past two years. ARCC has been especially strong and has hiked its regular dividend twice in 2022 while also paying a supplemental dividend.
With the Fed remaining on its hawkish warpath, committed to hiking, ARCC is well positioned to benefit directly from rising rates.
Every hike is more money to the bottom line for ARCC. Some worry that rising rates will put stress on companies with floating rate loans, and that we will see a recession if the Fed hikes too far.
A recession is a risk, and it is at the forefront of our minds at HDO. If I could hold only one BDC through a recession, it would be ARCC. Why? ARCC has been through the Great Financial Crisis, it has been through COVID, and through these adverse conditions has demonstrated impeccable underwriting quality.
ARCC's historical debt losses have been minimal. Meanwhile, the excess gains that ARCC has realized through things like restructuring, buyouts, and equity positions have exceeded any credit losses.
In short, ARCC has proven an ability to make lemonade when the market gives them lemons - turning borrowers at risk of default into larger profits. This is because ARCC brings a wealth of resources from Ares Management (ARES). They are more than just a lender, they are a capital provider that helps companies through tough times. Then the profits are passed along to us shareholders as dividends!
Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) is another company that is managed by Ares Management. ACRE provides senior mortgages that are secured by commercial properties in institutional-level real estate transactions.
ACRE's loans are generally short-term, starting at 3 years with a few extension options available if the borrower maintains creditworthiness. This is where ACRE's relationship with ARES comes in handy. The game's name is to have new originations to make up for loans being repaid.
Even though COVID slammed on the brakes for the real estate market in 2020, ACRE maintained dividend coverage in 2020 and added a supplemental dividend in 2021.
ACRE continues to fire on all cylinders. Now, ACRE has another tailwind, and that is rising interest rates. ACRE's loans are primarily floating-rate, so as interest rates rise, their earnings go up.
The more the Fed hikes, the more ACRE makes. ACRE is a great option if you want to hedge your portfolio against rising rates.
While many view rising rates as the enemy to their portfolios, you can invest in opportunities to make rising rates your friend. This way, whenever you hear of the Fed hiking rates again, instead of being an innocent victim, you can be an active victor.
You can stand alongside us and cheer: "Go get 'em, Powell, beat that inflation back!" All the while, we will enjoy the growing levels of cash pouring into our retirement accounts and coffers.
I liken dividends to water flowing from point A to point B. Every investment you make that pays you dividends is another tributary pouring water into the main river. Every new dividend puts more cash flow raining into your retirement. Every dollar is an opportunity to be explored and a taste of financial freedom captured.
Dollars can be used to do whatever you want with them. Reinvest? Great! Horde for future emergencies? Good idea! Buy tickets to the game and grab a hotdog to boot? Awesome!
I want you to enjoy the taste of that freedom countless times every month. That's what income investing can do for you. Don't fight the Fed. Benefit from their decisions, whatever those might be. These are two opportunities to do so.
If you want full access to our Model Portfolio and our current Top Picks, join us for a 2-week free trial at High Dividend Opportunities (*Free trial only valid for first-time subscribers).
We are the largest income investor and retiree community on Seeking Alpha with over 6000 members actively working together to make amazing retirements happen. With over 40 individual picks yielding +8%, you can supercharge your retirement portfolio right away.
We are offering a limited-time sale get 28% off your first year!
This article was written by
I am a former Investment and Commercial Banker with over 35 years experience in the field. I have been advising both individuals and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991. As author of High Dividend Opportunities, the #1 service on Seeking Alpha for the 6th year in a row.
Our unique Income Method fuels our portfolio and generates yields of +9% along side steady capital gains. We have generated 16% average annual returns for our members, so they see their portfolio's grow even while living off of their income! 4500+ members have joined us already, come and give our service a try! Join us for a 2-week free trial and get access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% overall yield. No one needs to invest alone.
In addition to being a former Certified Public Accountant ("CPA") from the State of Arizona (License # 8693-E), I hold a BS Degree from Indiana University, Bloomington, and a Masters degree from Thunderbird School of Global Management (Arizona). I am also a Certified Mortgage Advisor CEMAP, a UK certification. I currently serve as a CEO of Aiko Capital Ltd, an investment research company incorporated in the UK. My Research and Articles have been featured on Forbes, Yahoo Finance, TheStreet, Seeking Alpha, Investing.com, ETFdailynews, and on FXEmpire.
The service is supported by a large team of seasoned income authors who specialize in all sub-sectors of the high-yield space to bring you the best available opportunities. By having 6 experts on your side who invest in our own recommendations, you can count on the best advice!
In addition to myself, our experts include:
3) Philip Mause
4) PendragonY
We cover all aspects and sectors in the high yield space! For more information on “High Dividend Opportunities” please check out our landing page:
High Dividend Opportunities ('HDO') is a service by Aiko Capital Ltd, a limited company - All rights are reserved.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ACRE, ARCC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, Preferred Stock Trader, and Hidden Opportunities all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities.
Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.
Comments (7)