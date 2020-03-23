krblokhin

Thesis

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) shares have massively outperformed the broader market since the beginning of the year.

MRK data by YCharts

MRK has crushed the S&P 500 (SPX) by almost 30% for a reason. The pharmaceutical business is not affected by the slowdown in the economy, while the inflation factor actually works like a tailwind. This, combined with business growth, portfolio expansion, and generous dividends, has propelled the stock higher. However, even though MRK is near its all-time highs, market valuation is still quite cheap and the company's business continues to thrive.

Keytruda

Merck controls Keytruda, the world's second-largest drug after Humira. The drug is used to treat various cancers by affecting the immune system, and despite the abundance of new competing developments in the field of oncology, Keytruda has an increasing number of potential indications. In 2021 alone, the drug was approved for the treatment of lots of patients with different diseases.

FDA Keytruda approvals in 2021 (drugs.com)

Merck is testing Keytruda in the third and final phase of research into prostate cancer, ovarian cancer, mesothelioma, biliary tract cancer, liver cancer, stomach cancer, and skin cancer. Currently, there are over 1,400 trials investigating Keytruda in a wide variety of cancers and treatment settings. Thus, Keytruda's total addressable market could reach $200 billion by 2025.

Drug sales accounted for 35.6% of total revenue in Q2 2022, up from 22.4% in 2019. Keytruda sales were $17.2 billion in 2021.

chart by author

Keytruda's patent protection is valid until at least 2028. I believe that the expansion of this blockbuster will contribute to its strong sales growth and organic growth in total revenue in the long term. It is important to understand that even though numerous generics will flood the market after 2028, Keytruda will still be the preferred choice, as many years of successful use and the trust of physicians around the world will remain key factors.

Merck uses an AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)-like strategy to protect the exclusivity of its products with numerous patents. Keytruda alone has 129 patent applications. Keytruda is an incredible cash-flow machine and with these funds, Merck will look for other blockbuster drugs.

Strong pipeline and non-Keytruda products

Merck & Co's line of experimental drugs is one of the most extensive and diversified in the industry. The company continues to spend billions of dollars on R&D to bring more projects into its large portfolio.

MRK Research and Development Expense (TTM) data by YCharts

Overall, the company had 30 programs in the third and final phase of clinical trials and 3 in the stage of review by regulators in the second quarter of 2022.

Merck

On the second line after Keytruda in terms of world revenue are Gardasil and Gardasil 9. The drugs protect against the human papillomavirus (HPV) of various types. There are more than 100 types of HPV, of which at least 14 cause cancer, so the corresponding vaccines from Merck are in growing demand globally.

Merck is also a recognized leader in the field of metabolic diseases. According to WHO, about 422 million people worldwide have diabetes and 700 million are estimated to have one by 2045. At the same time, the CDC notes that one in five diabetics do not know about their diagnosis. This creates a huge potential addressable market for Merck. Precedence Research predicts that the global type 2 diabetes market will grow to $61.6 billion by 2030, up from $29.81 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.4%.

Merck's success in this market is driven by Januvia and Janumet. The products account for 8.3% of total revenue and are the third top-selling Merck product. These antidiabetic drugs contain sitagliptin. According to Wikipedia, in 2019, it was the 88th most commonly prescribed drug in the United States, with over 8 million prescriptions. The key U.S. patent for Januvia will expire in January 2023. However, demand for Januvia is unlikely to drop too drastically. Merck will still have technological advantages in the production of sitagliptin.

The valuation is a bargain

Merck definitely looks undervalued in terms of P/E and EV/EBITDA at 13.3x and 12.3x respectively. Only Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) looks much cheaper in the sector. However, Merck, unlike Pfizer, does not experience the "covid-19 springboard" effect, which will begin to manifest itself clearly in the coming quarters.

MRK PE Ratio data by YCharts MRK EV to EBITDA data by YCharts

At the same time, Merck's net profit margin is higher than that of its competitors.

MRK Profit Margin data by YCharts

It looks like a pure market undervaluation. This is due to the fact that investors are not sure that Keytruda will be able to continue to show such strong results and drive the company's growth. However, analysts have a habit of underestimating the results of individual products. For example, in 2017, EvaluatePharma saw the sales of the drug only reaching $9 billion in 2022, while the real number appeared to be $17.2 billion in 2021.

3.1% dividend yield

Merck is a dividend aristocrat with returns above the industry average.

simplywall.st

At the same time, the company has a healthy payout ratio of 41%. This means that the company has the opportunity to increase payments to shareholders in the future.

MRK Payout Ratio data by YCharts

Merck has a stable, fast-growing business with wide moats. Investors can count on further growth in EPS and, as a result, an increase in already generous dividends.

MRK Dividend data by YCharts

Conclusion

Merck is on the right track. Keytruda is an absolute blockbuster and the main driver of the company's growth. Merck also has a huge portfolio and strong products covering various disease areas.

At this stage, the company is significantly undervalued from a fundamental point of view and is trading at a discount.

In addition, Merck pays shareholders high dividends above the industry average. Undoubtedly, some pharma giants have higher returns, and dividends have grown faster in recent years. However, their business is in worse shape than Merck's, or their strategy is indeed risky. For example, AbbVie likes to use an aggressive debt-building strategy to fund its M&A deals. However, this upsets their balance. In addition, AbbVie has a much higher payout ratio (78.3%).

I would rate Merck as a quality conservative long-term Buy.