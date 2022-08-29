Russia announced indefinite suspension of gas flows to Europe through the Nordstream 1 pipeline, perhaps as a response to the potential oil price cap proposed by G7 or maybe the Europeans seemed like they were going to stockpile enough gas for winter. Given that natural gas prices are already at stratospheric levels, now might be the time to take a step back, take in the big picture and see how to best position oneself for the future. This article will cover both the sector specific implications as well as potential macro implications for consideration.
Units of measurement:
For the reader to compare more easily with whichever unit he is using
1 cubic meter ('CM') = 35.31 cubic feet ('CF')
1000 cubic feet = 1.036 million Btu or MMBtu (which is the unit traded on the US exchanges for natural gas)
1 ton = 1470 cubic meters
M=million, b= billion, t=trillion
(I won't use mm for million and m for thousand, unless in the context of MMBtu per convention) because that's just confusing)
To set a baseline: Russia annual exports to EU of natural gas in 2021 = 6.55 tcf a year (roughly equal to 1854 bcm or 126 million tons).
The main highlight from this section is that, the natural gas crisis will probably be enduring (the market has priced that in already) but also there are sufficient alternative sources to tap into if push comes to shove, and this will have implications for which natural gas opportunities to invest in.
That the current natural gas crisis will be enduring for a year or two or three is probably quite priced in by the market (see European 2025 winter natural gas futures) and has been written many times before. Suffice it to say, it's hard to see any of the players (US, Europe, Russia) backing down in their current tit-for-tat retaliations as there appears to be a lack of common ground for compromise.
But this doesn't mean Europe is entirely out of options: the below chart shows the electricity production by source for the EU:
What does this mean for appraisal of natural gas investment opportunities?
Natural gas prices have been rising for over a year and the war in Ukraine has gone on for over half a year. So analysis of any opportunities needs to have a margin of safety in mind, i.e. what happens if margins for players in those industries revert to a more normal level in a year or two or three? It's hard to believe that LNG production and terminals will generate huge margins forever (and it probably won't), in fact the concern over LNG in most of the past decade has been "supply glut".
The value chain of natural gas can be divided into upstream (exploration), midstream (pipelines and LNG), downstream (distribution via utilities etc). Of these value chain segments, only a few chains in the link have the potential to be enormously profitable, and over the long run (and this might come sooner than expected), I think only the upstream section in the US currently offers undervalued potential.
Why do I make this assessment? I see several risks when it comes to the natural gas and LNG market that are often not mentioned or addressed:
First is the issue of substitution.
Source: Reuters
Second, there is the issue of additional supply:
Qatar and Australia both currently export more LNG than the US, and Qatar is expecting large capacity increases.
Qatar Annual LNG exports
|
2022
|
2025
|
2027
|
Million tons
|
77
|
110
|
126
|
Tcf
|
4.0
|
5.7
|
6.5
Source: Public info
The US will also add additional supply:
US Annual LNG export capacity (nameplate, baseload)
|
Current
|
Total By 2025
|
Other approved but not begun construction
|
Bcf/day
|
10.78
|
15
|
6.1
|
Tcf annually
|
3.9
|
5.5
|
2.2
|
Million tons annually
|
81.8
|
114.4
|
46
Source: EIA
Russia is also building Arctic LNG 2 which is forecast to increase to 20 million ton per year (1 tcf annual) capacity by 2025.
Assuming all approved (but not begun construction) and under construction projects are completed, US will add 3.7 tcf annual capacity, Qatar will add 2.5 tcf annual capacity and Russia will add 1 tcf, which is 7.2 tcf combined, which exceeds the total gas Russia exported to Europe in 2021 (6.55 tcf). Given the sky high prices, construction may be quickened.
Third, LNG historically has not been particularly profitable, the export price for US LNG exports has been between low single digits for most of the past 30 years except a small period of imbalance in 2011-2014 which promptly ended up in a glut post the shale oil boom.
The cost benefit analysis usually looks something like this with a 10% or 15% discount rate used by producers.
In a nutshell, LNG exporters have not been extremely profitable in the past and are only immensely profitable right now due to capacity bottlenecks. Given the expanding capacity and the historical tendency towards expanding capacity until it is barely profitable, the industry at its current status probably will not generate exceedingly high returns.
So the above is really the case against the midstream:
What all this LNG exporting does, is massively reduce the glut in US natural gas supply. Natural gas, like real estate, is very regional. It's easier to ship around oil barrels compared to natural gas, which means Russia could end up with a glut they are having trouble disposing of, while the US could finally get rid of its supply glut.
After the shale oil boom, natural gas production increased from ~20 tcf annually to around 33 tcf, which turned the US into a net exporter (previously it was a net importer). Demand of this very cheap fuel has increased (mainly in electricity production) but has stagnated since 2018 at around 30-31 tcf a year. As some readers have pointed out, the COVID-19 pandemic only saw a 2% decline in US natural gas usage in 2020 which illustrates how critical a fuel it is and how stable the demand is, compared to oil and other commodities.
US use of natural gas by sector
|Amounts in tcf
|residential
|commercial
|industrial
|electric power
|transportation
|Total
|2010
|4.78
|3.1
|8.11
|7.39
|0.7
|24.08
|2011
|4.71
|3.16
|8.32
|7.57
|0.72
|24.48
|2012
|4.15
|2.89
|8.62
|9.11
|0.76
|25.53
|2013
|4.9
|3.3
|8.91
|8.19
|0.86
|26.16
|2014
|5.09
|3.47
|9.16
|8.15
|0.74
|26.61
|2015
|4.61
|3.2
|9.1
|9.61
|0.72
|27.24
|2016
|4.35
|3.11
|9.27
|9.99
|0.73
|27.45
|2017
|4.41
|3.16
|9.53
|9.27
|0.77
|27.14
|2018
|5
|3.51
|10.11
|10.59
|0.93
|30.14
|2019
|5.02
|3.51
|10.24
|11.29
|1.07
|31.13
|2020
|4.67
|3.17
|9.96
|11.62
|1.06
|30.48
|2021
|4.65
|3.26
|10.04
|11.27
|1.05
|30.27
Source: EIA
Most natural gas is produced by oil producers and related revenues are a small portion of total revenues (for example, for Buffett's favorite oil stock Occidental Petroleum (OXY), natural gas comprised roughly 10% of 2021 total sales. For giants like Exxon Mobil (XOM), this is at similar levels too). Revenues from gas is almost an afterthought, a byproduct of the far more profitable oil production, so if you want more exposure to natural gas, then it's pure play US (and maybe Canada) natural gas upstream producers, Canadian stocks are also interesting given that Canada exports directly into the US market, so if US spot prices increase, the marginal Canadian price should benefit as well (eventually).
Natural gas producers have been accustomed to low prices in the US, using EQT as an example, which is as close as you can get to a large, almost pureplay US based natural gas supplier:
EQT realized prices:
|
Amounts in $ per MMBtu
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
…
|
2014
|
2013
|
2012
|
Realized natural gas prices
|
2.38
|
2.37
|
2.65
|
4.57
|
4.18
|
3.58
Source: EQT annual report
There are going to be widespread economic implications from the turbulence in gas prices on the wider economy.
Just a simple example, electricity:
But other than higher energy prices being a very large burden on European consumers and producers, there will be a huge spillover impact. The main macro impact (especially for the US economy and US equities, but also relevant globally), is that inflation is likely to appear to be an "untameable" beast for the foreseeable future and this will throw a curveball at the Fed.
This is reminiscent of the 1970s in that inflation increases while supply decreases, but the Fed is still fixated in the paradigm of inflation being caused by too much demand (i.e. fighting the battle of 2021). When input prices are up 1000% because of supply decreasing by 30% and high levels of uncertainty, reducing demand by 5% will create a recession without curing the inflation problem. Unfortunately, the Fed will not likely veer away from its current trajectory until there is widespread social consensus and even then, it may take the legislative and executive branch to enact policies conducive to massively increasing supply (either traditional or renewable) for it to work out. As mentioned above, it may take until 2025 for Europe to replace most of the displaced LNG from US and Qatar so this may take months if not years to work out.
If you look at it from the Fed's perspective, even if they foresee higher inflation and a recession, they are not going to be more dovish because:
If the Fed moves rates to what FOMC members have considered neutral (3%) or somewhat restrictive (4%), keeps it there hoping for inflation to decline but inflation keeps increasing, then what are they going to do? Currently that nightmarish scenario is not discussed as the hope is that the high rates will cure inflation. If it doesn't, market expectations may cascade into prolonged high inflation and high rates and recession which will heavily weigh on equities. But this is exactly the scenario the Bank of England foresaw (to much public ire and consternation) with high inflation and zero growth for the next two years. This may be create a "surprisingly" hawkish Fed for longer than expected periods, which will weigh on equities and bonds.
However, there is a silver lining to all of this. With prices at these nonsensical levels and even the most ardent green environmentalist not finding enough wood for the fireplace, eventually supply will increase from somewhere. It will be a tough transition period of 2-3 years but this too will pass. Remember when the 2008 financial crisis felt like forever? Turns out the following years were a great time to buy a house or many equities. After the inflation genie is put back into the bottle, the Fed may enter another secular dovish cycle to try to "heal" the economy with more money as they tried for the 14 years after 2008. The subprime crisis was driven by a surplus of only a few million extra houses which after a decade has turned into a housing shortage. In hindsight, there was no reason to panic except for everyone trying to avoid a loss in that particular year.
Other observations include:
Upstream US natural gas producers such as EQT appear to be valued with a margin of safety and perfectly perched to benefit from the increase in US exports of LNG to Europe. Midstream operators are making the most money now due to LNG capacity shortages but may be richly valued already, so less margin of safety.
Macro-wise, this is likely to create a persistently hawkish Fed until there is widespread consensus and action that increasing energy supply is the way out.
