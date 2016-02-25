VIGI: Seeking Global Dividend Growth

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
Marketplace

Summary

  • VIGI is an international dividend growth ETF.
  • Its top 3 countries are Canada, Switzerland and Japan.
  • Healthcare is its heaviest sector.
  • VIGI has beaten high-yield international ETFs in total return since inception.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Quantitative Risk & Value get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

A world globe marked with several national flag pins

Richard Drury

This dividend exchange-traded fund ("ETF") article series aims at evaluating products regarding the relative past performance of their strategies and quality of their current portfolios. As holdings and their weights change over time, reviews may be updated when necessary.

VIGI strategy and portfolio

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) is tracking the S&P Global Ex US Dividend Growers Index. From inception on 02/25/2016 until the third quarter of 2021, it was tracking the Nasdaq International Dividend Achievers Select Index. When Vanguard changed the underlying index of their very popular Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) in Q3 2021, they did the same for the international fund. As of writing, VIGI has 315 holdings, a 12-month distribution yield of 1.53% and a total expense ratio of 0.15% (it was 0.2% last year).

As described in the prospectus by Vanguard, the underlying index:

“focuses on common stocks of high-quality companies located in developed and emerging markets, excluding the United States, that have both the ability and the commitment to grow their dividends over time.”

VIGI has a new index, but continues implementing the same concept of dividend growth: constituents must show growing dividends for at least seven years, like in the old index. The liquidity threshold for constituents is similar. It should not significantly modify the set of eligible stocks. Both new and old indexes are reconstituted annually in March with a monthly review to check dividend cuts and suspensions for exclusion.

The differences are:

  • Undisclosed rules disappear, making the strategy more transparent.
  • Stocks with the highest yields are removed from the investable universe (top 25% for new candidates, top 15% for constituents).
  • MLPs, which were excluded from the old index, are now in the universe.
  • The new index is weighted on float-adjusted capitalization instead of market cap. The 4% weight limit is still enforced on reconstitution.
  • The reconstitution and rebalancing becomes a 3-day process instead of single day. It may allow portfolio managers to have orders executed at slightly better prices.

Morningstar has published an extensive article here about the index change in VIG and VIGI.

The portfolio is mostly in developed countries (87%) and large companies (84%). The top 3 countries together weight about 49% of asset value: Canada (17%), Switzerland (16.6%) and Japan (15.3%). China and Hong Kong together weight less than 8%: direct exposure to geopolitical and regulatory risk is more acceptable than in some global dividend ETFs.

VIGI countries

VIGI countries ( chart: author; data: Vanguard)

The portfolio is overweight in healthcare, with 23.5% of asset value. Consumer staples, technology, industrials and financials are between 13% and 14%. Other sectors weight less than 8% each.

VIGI sectors

VIGI sectors (chart: author; data: Vanguard)

The top 10 holdings listed below weight 35.4% of the portfolio. No holding weighs more than 5%, so risks related to individual companies are moderate.

HOLDINGS

Weight %

Industry

Novo Nordisk A/S

4.60%

Pharmaceuticals

Novartis AG

4.35%

Pharmaceuticals

Nestle SA

4.13%

Packaged Foods & Meats

Roche Holding AG

3.56%

Pharmaceuticals

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

3.30%

Interactive Media & Services

AIA Group Ltd.

3.25%

Life & Health Insurance

Toronto-Dominion Bank

3.18%

Diversified Banks

Sanofi

3.08%

Pharmaceuticals

Diageo plc

2.97%

Distillers & Vintners

Reliance Industries Ltd.

2.95%

Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing

Past performance

The next table compares VIGI performance and risk metrics since inception with five international dividend-oriented ETFs. The WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth ETF (DNL) and the Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) are in the same dividend growth style as VIGI, with higher yields (3-4%). The other ones are in the high yield style: the First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend ETF (FGD) and the SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) are in a 5-7% yield range, the Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) has a 13% yield.

since inception

Total Return

Annual.Return

Drawdown

Sharpe ratio

Volatility

VIGI

50.06%

6.44%

-29.73%

0.44

13.76%

DNL

55.77%

7.06%

-31.64%

0.45

15.80%

PID

59.20%

7.42%

-43.36%

0.43

17.98%

FGD

32.46%

4.42%

-43.26%

0.28

18.18%

WDIV

35.05%

4.73%

-40.11%

0.28

16.11%

SDIV

-23.02%

-3.95%

-56.62%

-0.13

21.76%

Data calculated with Portfolio123

The next table does the same in 2022 YTD.

2022 to date

Total Return

Annual Return

Drawdown

Sharpe ratio

Volatility

VIGI

-21.10%

-29.67%

-21.30%

-1.63

14.82%

DNL

-28.79%

-39.60%

-29.27%

-1.42

25.26%

PID

-6.65%

-9.72%

-15.08%

-0.43

18.72%

FGD

-15.27%

-21.81%

-21.33%

-1.51

17.47%

WDIV

-9.48%

-13.75%

-12.55%

-1.29

11.30%

SDIV

-23.27%

-32.52%

-26.34%

-2.09

19.73%

Numbers show that dividend quality is superior to high yield in total return on the long-term. In 2022, PID and WDIV have been more resilient than other funds in the list thanks to their heavier exposure to utilities. They look more defensive, but short-term performance may not be representative of excess return on a full market cycle.

SDIV total return since 2016 is negative, pointing to a steep capital decay. High yields come with high risks measured in drawdown and volatility. Income-seeking investors should reconsider their attraction for high yields and rather look at quality yields, completing the distributions by withdrawing a small portion of capital every year. It looks better in total performance, less risky in capital volatility, and it may be more tax efficient (one can choose when taking capital gains and losses, not distributions).

A note of caution on valuation

Compared to the same competitors, VIGI is the most expensive of the list regarding P/E and price-to-cash flow ratios (see next table). However, valuation metrics must be taken with a lot of caution. They are biased not only by the sector composition, but also by country weights. For example, the P/E ratio looks cheap in financials and expensive in real estate, but it is unreliable in these sectors and cannot be compared to other ones. Another example regarding countries: the capital-weighted average P/E ratio is 25.67 in India, whereas it is 12.81 in Canada (source: Finviz).

VIGI

DNL

PID

FGD

WDIV

SDIV

Price / Earnings TTM

18.47

10.75

15.6

6.59

11.19

4.19

Price / Book

2.93

3.62

2.1

0.82

1.12

0.74

Price / Sales

2.18

2.04

2.26

0.68

1.07

0.63

Price / Cash Flow

15.42

7.51

10.13

5.15

8.27

4.09

Data source: Fidelity

Moreover, the cheapest fund, SDIV, is also the worst performer. In short, don't compare funds using valuation ratios that may not be comparable.

Takeaway

VIGI holds 315 dividend-growth stocks of companies based outside the U.S. It is the international equivalent of VIG, one of the most popular dividend-growth funds. Both funds have changed underlying indexes in 2021, but the new strategy is very similar to the old one. Healthcare is the heaviest sector, followed by consumer staples, technology, industrials and financials. The fund is not hedged against currency risks. The strengthening U.S. dollar has been a drag in recent share price performance, but it may support foreign companies profitability on the mid-term. Exposure to China and Hong Kong is low.

VIGI beats international high-yield funds in total return and risk metrics since inception. DNL and PID have beaten VIGI since March 2016, but VIGI is less volatile. However, the difference is less than one percentage point in annualized return and price history is a bit short to call a winner. VIGI has a 4-star rating at Morningstar. For transparency, a dividend-oriented part of my equity investments is split between a passive ETF allocation and my actively managed Stability portfolio (14 stocks), disclosed and updated in Quantitative Risk & Value.

My model portfolio of high quality dividend stocks is designed to beat dividend ETFs. QRV Members get timely updates paired with risk indicators. Get started with a two-week free trial now. 

This article was written by

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
14.39K Followers
Data-driven portfolios and risk indicators.
Author of Quantitative Risk & Value and three books, I have been investing in systematic strategies since 2010. I have a PhD in computer science, an MSc in software engineering, an MSc in civil engineering and 30 years of professional experience in various sectors. My aim is making simple and efficient quantitative investing techniques available to my followers. Quantitative models can make investment decisions faster, reproducible and emotionless by focusing on relevant information in the middle of market noise. Moreover, models can be refined to meet specific risk tolerance and objectives. 

Step up your investing experience: try Quantitative Risk & Value for free now (limited offer).

I am an individual investor and an IT professional, not a finance professional. My writings are data analysis and opinions, not investment advice. They may contain inaccurate information, despite all the effort I put in them. Readers are responsible for all consequences of using information included in my work, and are encouraged to do their own research from various sources.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

1 Comment

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.