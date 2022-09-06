We Need Energy Storage.And Companies Are Responding

Sep. 06, 2022 9:53 PM ETAMZN, PCRFF, PCRFY, PLUG, WBAT1 Comment3 Likes
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.61K Followers

Summary

  • The automakers themselves are noting a desire to go fully electric in their production within the coming decades.
  • Our take on hydrogen for the moment is one of reasonable optimism, recognizing the benefits but at the same time not getting too excited too quickly.
  • There are going to be a lot of advances in regulations and energy storage technologies and, all the while, increases in capital expenditures to build out all sorts of infrastructure and production capability.

Battery supply concept

MF3d

By Christopher Gannatti, CFA

The other day, the following headline caught my eye:

Tesla Supplier Panasonic Plans Additional $4 Billion EV Plant in U.S.1

Even in an environment with significant inflation and a monetary policy that may continue raising rates for some time, significant capital expenditure continues within the battery space.

Panasonic is particularly notable because, in July 2022, it announced a plan to build a roughly $4 billion plant in Kansas. Now, one month later, it is announcing another plan for a roughly $4 billion plant in Oklahoma.2

The concept of securing certain supply chains globally has been a major theme in 2022, even if it gets obscured by inflation, U.S. Federal Reserve activities or the possibility of a recession. Semiconductors have been a big focus on that list, but so have the batteries that support the ongoing adoption of electric vehicles.

Geopolitics is always in the background of these supply chain considerations. While Panasonic (PCRFY, Japan) and LG Energy Solution Ltd. (South Korea) have made announcements in 2022 about plans to build plants directly in the U.S., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. (CATL) - China's top EV battery maker - has not been able to do the same. There was a plan in place, but U.S.-China tensions have recently ratcheted up, leading to postponement.3

I can also note that over the couple of days I spent drafting this very blog post, I saw another headline pop up:

Honda, LG Energy Plan $4.4 Billion EV Battery Factory in U.S.4

It's certainly an area in focus.

Where Is EV Adoption in the U.S. Currently?

For the full U.S. market, roughly 6% of new vehicles are electric. California, however, saw 16% of new vehicle sales in the second quarter of 2022 be EVs.5

There is an interesting contrast between California and other states in the U.S. The European Union announced that new cars must be free from emissions after 2035.6 Many individual countries had already made similar plans. Norway's government has a plan to not sell any new petrol or diesel cars from 2025 onward, and 70% of new cars sold in Norway in 2020 were electric7.

The individual states across the U.S., on the other hand, have not signaled commitments anywhere close to this, at least not yet…with the exception of (you guessed it) California!

New regulations applying to new cars, pickup trucks and SUVs would establish annual thresholds for the share of zero-emissions vehicles automakers must sell in the state each year8.

  • 35% in 2026
  • 68% in 2030
  • 100% in 2035

The Clean Air Act of 1970 granted California a waiver to set its own environmental rules, and this allows for stricter standards than other states across the U.S. Other states can adopt California's rules. For those following politics:9

  • The Trump Administration in 2019 stripped California of its waiver. Some companies still voluntarily sought to meet California's stricter standards, but there was a division.
  • The Biden Administration then gave California back its waiver in March 2022, which allowed for these new rules.

Depending on the path of U.S. politics, we'll have to see how the story continues to evolve - but with each passing year, it is doubtful that politicians would be able to fully stop the trend of EV adoption. Maybe it will slow, and certain states will hold out, but even the automakers themselves are noting a desire to go fully electric in their production within the coming decades.

Hydrogen?

One thing we know about hydrogen is that the market loves to "hype" this concept. Even though the full development of an infrastructure that would support the use of hydrogen at scale will take years - possibly a lot of years - at the end of 2020 and start of 2021 many of the firms focused on hydrogen had sky-high valuations10. The market wanted to price these firms as though the potential had already been realized - so we know that returns have been much harder to come by in the space in most of 2021 and 2022 so far.

Plug Power (PLUG) is one such company, and on August 25, 2022, it agreed to provide 10,950 tons per year of liquid green hydrogen, starting in 2025.11 Green hydrogen refers to the process used to produce the hydrogen being fully done by using renewable, carbon-emission-free energy. If Amazon (AMZN) wants to decarbonize its operations and use hydrogen to do it, it's important that the production of the hydrogen isn't simply moving the emissions generation from Amazon's operations toward Amazon's energy suppliers. Amazon has committed to be net zero in terms of carbon emissions by 2040.

As a rough guide, this amount of hydrogen that Plug Power would supply could power between 1,000 and 2,000 heavy-duty trucks over the course of a year.12 It is an area of active debate and development regarding the best way to decarbonize heavy-duty trucks:

  • Current lithium-ion battery technology could work, but batteries would be very heavy, and the need to stop for charging could prove a challenge on longer-haul trips. Charging massive, semi-truck-sized batteries could also take much longer than charging batteries for passenger cars.
  • Hydrogen offers interesting alternative benefits, but currently, the discussion should focus on the supply chain. First, the infrastructure of hydrogen fueling stations needs to be built out, securing the supply of hydrogen on major routes. Second, the production of hydrogen needs to be green, or else all the companies trying to use hydrogen as part of "net-zero" emissions plans would have to look elsewhere.

Our take on hydrogen for the moment is one of reasonable optimism, recognizing the benefits but at the same time not getting too excited too quickly.

Conclusion: Countries Want to Be Energy Independent

Decades ago, the only way countries could be energy independent was to find massive deposits of oil. While we still use fossil fuels globally, energy independence in the coming decades will likely look quite different, and the countries that secure the best possible energy storage technologies could be in the best position as they deploy all sorts of renewable energy technologies to power their needs.

To this end, there are going to be a lot of advances in regulations and energy storage technologies and, all the while, increases in capital expenditures to build out all sorts of infrastructure and production capability. Those interested in an investment specifically geared to take exposure to this topic should consider the WisdomTree Battery Value Chain and Innovation Fund (WBAT).

As of August 30, 2022, WBAT held 0.22%, 1.37% and 2.83% of its weight in Panasonic, LG Energy Solution Ltd. and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., respectively.

headshot: Christopher Gannatti

Christopher Gannatti is an employee of WisdomTree UK Limited, a European subsidiary of WisdomTree Asset Management, Inc.'s parent company, WisdomTree Investments, Inc.

Footnotes

1 River Davis and Rebecca Elliott, "Tesla Supplier Panasonic Plans Additional $4 Billion EV Battery Plant in U.S.," Wall Street Journal, 8/26/22.

2 Source: Davis, 8/26/22.

3 Source: Davis, 8/26/22.

4 River Davis and Dasl Yoon, "Honda, LG Energy Plan $4.4 Billion EV Battery Factory in U.S.," Wall Street Journal, 8/29/22.

5 Mike Colias and Christine Mai-Duc, "California Approves Rules to Ban Gasoline-Powered Cars by 2035," Wall Street Journal, 8/25/22.

6 EU agrees new cars must be emissions-free after 2035 | DW | 29.06.2022

7 https://www/statista.com/statistics/696187/electric-and-hybrid-cars-number-in-norway/

8 Colias, 8/25/22.

9 Source: Colias, 8/25/22.

10 Source: Bloomberg.

11 Angela Palumbo and Al Root, "Plug Power Stock Jumps on Hydrogen Supply Deal with Amazon," Barron's, 8/25/22.

12 Palumbo, 8/25/22.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.61K Followers
WisdomTree launched its first ETFs in June of 2006, and is currently the industry's fifth largest ETF provider. The WisdomTree Seeking Alpha profile will feature content by some of our leading analysts including: Luciano Siracusano: Luciano Siracusano is WisdomTree's Chief Investment Strategist and Head of Sales. He is the co-creator with CEO Jonathan Steinberg of WisdomTree's patented Indexing methodology and has led the firm's sales force since 2008. Luciano is a regular guest on CNBC and FOX Business, and speaks frequently on ETFs, indexing and global financial markets. A former equity analyst at ValueLine, Luciano began his career as a speechwriter for former New York Governor Mario Cuomo and HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros. He graduated from Columbia University with a B.A. in Political Science in 1987. Jeremy Schwartz: As WisdomTree’s Director of Research, Jeremy Schwartz offers timely ideas and timeless wisdom on a bi-monthly basis. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Jeremy was Professor Jeremy Siegel's head research assistant and helped with the research and writing of Stocks for the Long Run and The Future for Investors. He is also the co-author of the Financial Analysts Journal paper “What Happened to the Original Stocks in the S&P 500?” and the Wall Street Journal article “The Great American Bond Bubble.” Christopher Gannatti: Christopher Gannatti began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in December 2010, working directly with Jeremy Schwartz, CFA®, Director of Research. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Christopher came to WisdomTree from Lord Abbett, where he worked for four and a half years as a Regional Consultant. Rick Harper: Rick Harper serves as the Head of Fixed Income and Currency for WisdomTree Asset Management, where he oversees fixed income and currency products developed through our collaborations with the BNY Mellon Corporation and Western Asset Management. Rick has over 19 years investment experience in strategy and portfolio management positions at prominent investment firms. Prior to joining WisdomTree in 2007, Rick held senior level strategist roles with RBC Dain Rauscher, Bank One Capital Markets, ETF Advisors, and Nuveen Investments. Bradley Krom: Bradley Krom joined WisdomTree as a member of the Fixed Income and Currency team in December 2010. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on currency and fixed income markets, as well as analyzing existing and new fund strategies. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Bradley served as a senior trader on a proprietary trading desk at TransMarket Group. Tripp Zimmerman, Research Analyst Tripp Zimmerman began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in February 2013. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Tripp worked for TD Ameritrade as a fixed income specialist. Tripp also worked for Wells Fargo Advisors, TIAA-CREF and Evergreen Investments in various investment related roles. Tripp graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a dual degree in Economics and Philosophy. Tripp is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Jonathan Steinberg, CEO Prior to establishing WisdomTree, Jonathan founded, and served as Chairman and CEO of Individual Investor Group, Inc. From 1998 to 2004, he held the role of Editor-in-Chief of Individual Investor and Ticker magazines. Before his entrepreneurial accomplishments, Jonathan was an Analyst in the Mergers & Acquisitions division at Bear Stearns & Co. He attended The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and is the author of Midas Investing, published by Random House in 1996. Zach Hascoe, Capital Markets Zach Hascoe began at WisdomTree in August 2010, and works directly with David Abner, Head of Capital Markets. The Capital Markets group is involved in all aspects of the WisdomTree ETFs including product development, helping to seed and bring new products to market, as well as trading strategies and best execution strategies for the client base. Zach works closely with the trading and liquidity community and does analytics on ETF baskets and the capital markets. He is a frequent contributor to the WisdomTree blog on topics related to the capital markets, liquidity, structure and best execution. In addition, he manages the hedge fund relationships for the firm. Zach received a B.A. from Bucknell University and was Captain of the Bucknell Tennis Team.

Additional disclosure: Important Risks Related to this Article

There are risks associated with investing, including the possible loss of principal. The Fund invests in the equity securities of globally diversified exchange-listed companies involved in the investment themes of Battery and Energy Storage Solutions (“BESS”) and Innovation. The value chain of BESS companies is divided into four categories: Raw Materials, Manufacturing, Enablers and Emerging Technologies. Innovation companies are those that introduce a new, creative or different technologically enabled product or service in seeking to potentially change an industry landscape, as well as companies that service those innovative technologies. The Fund invests in the securities included in, or representative of, its Index, regardless of their investment merit. The Fund does not attempt to outperform its Index or take defensive positions in declining markets, and the Index may not perform as intended. Please read the Fund’s prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund’s risk profile.

1 Comment

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.