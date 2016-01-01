Prometheus Biosciences - Novel Therapeutics

Sep. 07, 2022 3:37 AM ETRXDX
Jim Van Meerten profile picture
Jim Van Meerten
66.02K Followers

Summary

  • 88% technical buy signals.
  • 8 new highs and up 13.65% in the last month.
  • Price targets from 50-75.

Scientist taking samples with pipette

visualspace/E+ via Getty Images

The Chart of the Day belongs to the biotechnology company Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's All Time High list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 7/19 the stock gained 13.65%.

RXRX Prometheus Biosciences

RXDX vs Daily Moving Averages ( )

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (MAB), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease. The company also develops PR600, an anti-tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1100, an anti-cytokine receptor mAb for IBD and other immune-mediated diseases; PR1800, an anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD. It has a diagnostics development and collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; co-development and manufacturing agreement with Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH; license agreement with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center; and strategic collaboration with Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was formerly known as Precision IBD, Inc. and changed its name to Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. in October 2019. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Diego, California. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 88% technical buy signals but increasing
  • 107.66+ Weighted Alpha
  • 129.97% gain in the last year
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 9 new highs and up 13.65% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 67.52%
  • Technical support level at 52.44
  • Recently traded at 54.55 with 50 day moving average of 40.81

Fundamental factors:

  • Market Cap $2.33 billion
  • Revenue expected to increase 92.10% this year but decrease by 62.60% next year
  • Earnings estimated decrease 22.20% this year, and decrease again by another 4.50% next year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • Wall Street analysts have \ strong buy, 4 buy opinions on the stock
  • Analysts price targets from 50 - 75 with an average of 60.82
  • The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool have not discovered this company yet
  • Only 600 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Not Covered -
Wall Street Strong Buy 4.63
Quant Hold 3.31

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Valuation F D- -
Growth C+ D+ -
Profitability C C+ -
Momentum A+ A- -
Revisions B+ F -

Quant Ranking

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Biotechnology

Ranked Overall

1376 out of 4669

Ranked in Sector

297 out of 1171

Ranked in Industry

186 out of 571

Quant ratings beat the market »

This article was written by

Jim Van Meerten profile picture
Jim Van Meerten
66.02K Followers
Jim Van Meerten writes on financial subjects here and on Barchart Portfolio Blogs and Seeking Alpha. He earned a BS in Accounting and Business Administration from Berry College; a Juris Doctorate from the Woodrow Wilson School of Law; and attended post-baccalaureate and graduate courses in Business Administration, Quantitative Math, and Education at Florida Atlantic University, Georgia State University and University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In the past he has been an accountant, attorney, adjunct professor in Business Law, Accounting and Internal Auditing, financial advisor, supervisory principal, and compliance officer. He also passed the Georgia CPA Exam, the Certified Internal Auditor Exam, and the FINRA Series 7, 24 and 9/10 exams.He is presently also a contributor on MSN Top Stocks Blog, Motley Fool and is a member of the M100 on Marketocracy, an elete honor chosen by the editors of Marketocracy as being in the top 100 portfolio managers of over 100,000 portfoiios they review. He would enjoy hearing your comments at JimVanMeerten@gmail.com.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RXDX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.