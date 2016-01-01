visualspace/E+ via Getty Images

The Chart of the Day belongs to the biotechnology company Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's All Time High list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 7/19 the stock gained 13.65%.

RXDX vs Daily Moving Averages ( )

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (MAB), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease. The company also develops PR600, an anti-tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1100, an anti-cytokine receptor mAb for IBD and other immune-mediated diseases; PR1800, an anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD. It has a diagnostics development and collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; co-development and manufacturing agreement with Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH; license agreement with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center; and strategic collaboration with Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was formerly known as Precision IBD, Inc. and changed its name to Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. in October 2019. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Diego, California. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Barchart Technical Indicators:

88% technical buy signals but increasing

107.66+ Weighted Alpha

129.97% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

9 new highs and up 13.65% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 67.52%

Technical support level at 52.44

Recently traded at 54.55 with 50 day moving average of 40.81

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $2.33 billion

Revenue expected to increase 92.10% this year but decrease by 62.60% next year

Earnings estimated decrease 22.20% this year, and decrease again by another 4.50% next year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have \ strong buy, 4 buy opinions on the stock

Analysts price targets from 50 - 75 with an average of 60.82

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool have not discovered this company yet

Only 600 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Biotechnology

Ranked Overall

1376 out of 4669

Ranked in Sector

297 out of 1171

Ranked in Industry

186 out of 571

