September 2022 Stock Considerations

Sep. 07, 2022 11:08 AM ETVTRS, GSK, VZ2 Comments1 Like
Divhut profile picture
Divhut
3.11K Followers

Summary

  • With all the recent market volatility, there is no shortage of stocks that are looking seemingly cheaper when compared to the closing months of 2021.
  • First up, I’m thinking about adding to the recent spin-off Viatris Inc.
  • Finally, I am looking at Verizon Communications Inc. once again.

Digitally enhanced shot of a handsome businessman working in the office superimposed over a graph showing the ups and downs of the stock market

shapecharge/E+ via Getty Images

With the start of a new trading month, it is time, once again, for me to highlight some of my potential stock buys for September. With all the recent market volatility, there is no shortage of stocks that are looking seemingly cheaper when compared to the closing months of 2021. No one can make the argument that 2022 has been a banner year for the markets in general. This month, I have my eye on three potential buys, but as we all know, Mr. Market can give us fresh buying opportunities at any time and those three potential buys can become four or five. With that being said, let's take a look at my September stock considerations, which are similar to recent considerations from one to four months ago.

First up, I'm thinking about adding to the recent spin-off Viatris Inc. (VTRS). The relatively new separate consumer division of Pfizer (PFE) (Upjohn and Mylan merge) is sporting a forward yield of around 5% with a manageable payout ratio of around 73%. This new company controls many popular consumer drug brands still in great demand for the foreseeable future. Under $10 a share, the stock looks to be fairly valued, with a current P/E around 15.

Next, in the same sector, I am looking at GSK plc (GSK). This stock has been hammered in 2022 and is currently trading around its 52-week lows. The stock is offering a very juicy yield north of 7% with a payout ratio just north of 80%. The current P/E sits around 12 and there may be other financial risks for this company being based in the United Kingdom. Still, for me, the risk/reward for a seemingly safe dividend at such a high yield is enough reason to nibble in September.

Finally, I am looking at Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) once again. This stock is trading with a low P/E of about 8 and sports a very juicy yield north of 6% and a moderate payout ratio of around 50%, making this dividend appear to be very safe going forward. I realize that this company may not be a growth machine going forward, but what it lacks in growth, the current yield makes up for.

What do you think about my stock considerations for September? What are you looking to buy this month? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long VTRS, GSK, VZ

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Divhut profile picture
Divhut
3.11K Followers
I’m an early 40′s Internet entrepreneur that launched several dot coms with varying success in each. At the very least my living has been made online for the past 18 years and at the most I had a fun time in each venture.I began seriously investing for dividend income around 2007 when my business at the time was literally falling off a cliff, as most of the world was starting too as well, when my need for another income stream became more apparent. I have always known the benefits of dividends from my very first stock purchase back in 1988 but wasn't yet sold on the concept of tying up my money indefinitely purely for a dividend income stream. It was around that time that I learned about Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Champions when it all just made sense. I could literally see the effects of compounding dividends from these select companies and thought a nice diversified portfolio could provide me with a decent to excellent income stream decades down the road.
2 Comments

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.