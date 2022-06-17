jetcityimage

The Japanese yen continues to plummet. While a headwind for U.S. firms with sales in Japan, the world's third-largest economy, Japan-based companies doing business in other countries actually benefit from a weaker yen. One Health Care name that pays a big dividend has suffered this year even with a currency tailwind.

USDJPY: Up More Than 30% YoY

According to Bank of America Global Research, Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) is a top Japanese drug maker. Profits fell with the Actos patent expiry in 2010, but management aims to achieve recovery through Entyvio, Ninlaro, and the Shire acquisition in 2019. Core therapeutic areas include GI, oncology, CNS and, rare diseases, with two separate business lines in plasma and vaccine. Management's emphasis is on becoming the first-ever Japan-based global pharmaceutical company with Shire, but the near-term focus will be on cost reduction, divestitures, and pipeline enhancement.

The Japanese $43 billion market cap company within the Health Care sector engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. TAK trades at 25.6 times trailing 12-month GAAP earnings and pays a hefty 4.7% dividend yield, according to The Wall Street Journal.

On valuation, BofA analysts see a mixed earnings growth outlook. In my assessment, that makes its lofty P/E ratio not attractive. Moreover, the dividend yield is not forecast to increase over the coming years. On the bullish side, TAK's EV/EBITDA multiple is low, and the company's free cash flow yield is solid and steady. So it is a mixed valuation picture overall. BofA notes that there is a lack of new drugs in the pipeline, however.

TAK: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend Forecasts

Looking ahead, Wall Street Horizon shows there are several FDA events that could impact the industry and stock. But the bigger volatility catalyst could come on October 27 when Takeda issues its confirmed Q2 2022 earnings report.

Takeda Corporate Event Calendar

The Technical Take

TAK shares are in a bearish downtrend with support near $13. Investors should also take note of the $12.43 low back in March 2020. After failing several times to climb above the $20 to $21 range from 2018 through early last year, the stock plummeted last October to the mid-teens. Then $15 became resistance for this ADR stock earlier this year.

Based on the bearish descending triangle continuation pattern, I think the stock has skewed downside risks. A bearish price objective of $9 would trigger on a move below $13. If a breakout above $15 happens, though, the stock could revisit the $20 area.

TAK: Bearish Descending Triangle Pattern

The Bottom Line

There are mixed indicators with TAK. The valuation is reasonable with steady free cash flow and a big dividend, but its growth outlook appears limited. The technical picture is bearish with the stock dangerously close to breaking support. I would prefer to wait for a flush below $13 before buying shares that cannot seem to benefit from positive currency moves.