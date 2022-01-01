megaflopp/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

And here we are again, earlier than expected, to give a valuation about some recent news regarding Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD). In fact, the company just announced its acquisition of Hero. It is the fifteenth power brand, as celebrated by the company with this picture.

Church & Dwight Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference 2022 Presentation

I recently covered the stock in an article (Church & Dwight: A Compounder in Action), where I outlined how this company that doesn't have a lot of buzz around it, keeps on steadily growing and compounding thanks to a well-executed strategy of organic growth and key acquisitions that the company calls "The Evergreen Business Model".

Summary of previous coverage

In the previous article, I outlined how the company, though owning more than 80 brands, focuses on key acquisitions which foster its growth because they stick to the following rules.

Brands with #1 or #2 market share Brands with higher growth and higher margin Asset light brands Brands that can leverage Church & Dwight's structure of manufacturing, logistics and purchasing Brands that can deliver sustainable competitive advantage

In addition to this strategy, the company targets a 3% annual organic sales growth, with a gross margin expansion of 25 bps per year that goes along with a 25 bps reduction of SG&A. This leads to an average EPS growth of 8%.

The company has been executing so well that its business keeps a gross margin above 40% and, though taking on some debt to finance its acquisitions, its debt/EBITDA ratio is 1.79, which shows the company is not overleveraged.

This is why the company has been able to pay dividends for 121 consecutive years, and it has just entered the Dividend Aristocrat list. The yield is just 1.25%, which shows the company is still somewhat pricey. However, this is the price investors pay for quality, given the fact that, in the past five years, Church & Dwight has been able to raise its dividend by an average of 7% annually, which, up to last year, was much more than inflation.

Not surprisingly, the stock's total return over the past 30 years has crushed the S&P500. This is the power of quality compounders.

The Hero acquisition

First of all, the new acquisition comes after a long history of previous (mostly) successful acquisitions, as shown in the graph below.

Church & Dwight Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference 2022 Presentation

Each acquisition has been accretive both in terms of revenue and in terms of profits to the company. With the addition of Hero, the company is now expecting to gross $5.4 billion this year.

Now, what exactly is Hero? This company focuses on acne treatment patches and products. As shown in the slide below, it is the #2 brand in the acne category in the U.S. and the #1 patch brand in acne.

Church & Dwight Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference 2022 Presentation

Aside from being a market leader, the company also fits with the other criteria that rule Church & Dwight's acquisitions. In fact, it has ample room to grow as per household penetration and the acne patch is the fastest growing treatment form in acne, as shown in the slide below.

Church & Dwight Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference 2022 Presentation

Furthermore, it is only marketed in the U.S. and it can thus grow internationally, too. The EBITDA margin is impressive, with the TTM EBITDA margin as of June 2022 was 40%. Please notice that we are not talking about gross margin, but EBITDA margin. This means that this acquisition will likely push Church & Dwight's overall margin up.

The company is clearly asset-light, as it is focused on very simple products.

In addition, it is a brand that so far has had limited distribution. Here Church & Dwight can clearly leverage its US retailer relationships and international footprint.

Regarding the competitive advantage, Hero has a 63% market share in the acne patch category, more than 5 times its closest competitor. As Church & Dwight explained in its press release:

The patch form has grown to 18% of the acne treatment category as more consumers transition away from lotions and ointments to a patch solution. The brand skews towards younger consumers and consistently has a high level of brand loyalty and repeat purchase.

So far, I deem the deal as perfectly in line with Church & Dwight.

Furthermore, I like this deal because it strengthens Church & Dwight's consumer defensive brand portfolio, compensating for the headwinds the consumer discretionary brands the company owns are facing.

But let's get to the numbers. How much does the Hero deal cost? And what is actually being acquired?

As shown below, Church & Dwight will pay in cash and restricted stock of $630 million. Hero's TTM net sales were $115 million. So, the multiple price/sales is 5.5, which I believe is fair. It means that if net sales were to be flat, it would take 5 and half years to have a net sales revenue equal to the price. Hero's TTM EBITDA was $45 million. Hence, the price/EBITDA multiple is 14. Considering that Hero will benefit from Church & Dwight's scale and that in 2023 Hero's net sales are projected to grow by 15% to $150 million, we will most likely have an EBITDA of at least $60 million which brings the price/forward EBITDA multiple a 10, which I see as very reasonable.

Church & Dwight Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference 2022 Presentation

Now, this acquisition is expected to be dilutive to the company's 2022 EPS by -$0.05, inclusive of transition costs, acquisition-related expenses, interest expense, intangible amortization expense, and incremental marketing. As a consequence, the forecasted 2022 adjusted EPS should be $2.97. For next year, the acquisition should be 3% accretive to cash earnings and neutral to adjusted 2023 EPS.

Finally, Church & Dwight will not ruin its balance sheet as it will bring up its leverage ratio to 2 for this year while it will plan to reduce it once again below 2 at the end of next year.

Why did the share price drop?

So far, I think we have seen very good news. So why did the share price drop 5% after the announcement? The main reason was that in the press release, the company also gave an update on its 2022 outlook, which seems worse than when last reported. This is what Church & Dwight wrote:

Regarding the 2022 outlook we now expect full year reported sales growth of 2% to 4% (previously 4% to 5%), reflecting the incremental growth from Hero offset by continued softness across our more discretionary brands. For Q3, we now expect reported sales to decline -1% (previously growth midpoint of 3%) reflecting lower demand for Waterpik, Vitafusion and Flawless. EPS affirmed at $0.65 (no change to previous outlook).

This concerned investors who see a slowdown in Church & Dwight's business. However, investors should keep in mind that the net sales growth target the company has is 3% and the outlook is still in line with this. True, margins are shrinking a bit due to inflation, higher SG&A (this year Church & Dwight had to give a higher YoY incentive compensation) and promotional support. But, let's keep in mind that we are talking about a company that is still able to preserve its 40% gross margin.

Valuation

In my previous article, I published my discounted cash flow model, according to which the company was slightly overvalued. The fair price I got was $70. Given the fact that this company, in my opinion, does deserve to trade at a premium because of its reliability and execution, I said that below $80 I would start considering initiating a position. The company now trades right above $80 and I do think that this could be a first entry point for investors who are seeking to initiate a position. However, even though the stock has low volatility, given the fact that Q3 results may be a little disappointing and given the general bear sentiment of the market, investors who initiate a position today may indeed face an initial downturn. I don't think this would be a real problem because, usually, people who are invested into Church & Dwight are in for the long-term, which we know will lead the company to further growth, as stated in the graph below.

Church & Dwight Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference 2022 Presentation

Conclusion

After this announcement, I decided that times are ripe for an initial small investment in the company. The slower growth for this year doesn't concern me because I am in for the long-term. This is why I change my rating from hold to buy, and I plan in the next 72 hours to grab some shares.