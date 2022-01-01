Long-term outperformance of individual stocks in the stock market is my main goal. That's what I look for in this piece.
I recently wrote the article "Stocks To Buy And Hold Forever."
It shared the same goal: finding stocks that perform better than others due to consistent growth, buybacks, and increasing dividends. I also look at the current valuation as even the best stocks get overvalued.
The idea is simple: find stocks with a strong story, perpetual growth of revenue and earnings, and consistent shareholder returns. These types of stocks tend to outperform the market in the long run.
Buy and hold shouldn't be taken literally.
The business should adapt as new trends arrive. Otherwise, selling and looking for a better investment may be best.
An investor should keep an eye on the valuation of a company. Even the best company can become an expensive stock with little upside potential.
Trimming positions over time is also possible as you need cash as income.
I selected these 10 stocks previously:
I kept the same method as last time.
These are my criteria for selecting what I consider buy and hold forever stocks.
I selected three stocks that I feel are underappreciated by the market:
Before I go deeper into these individual stocks, I want to highlight the common ground.
All three companies operate with a high ROE. Return on equity measures how efficiently management is at converting shareholders' equity into net profits.
It's a tool to measure a management team's capital allocation decisions and its ability to increase shareholder value. It doesn't tell anything about the current valuation of the company.
All three companies showed excellent ROE ratios in the past.
I talked about finding a strong story behind the company. I want to confirm this story with its past and expected revenue growth.
Investing isn't about the past, but the past gives confidence in the company and management. History doesn't repeat itself but often rhymes.
The past figures are good for all three companies. Forward revenue estimates from analysts also look positive for this year. I believe these three companies could sustain a strong growth rate for a long time due to their strategies.
For the first article, I looked specifically at companies with a longer public history that outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY).
These three stocks outperformed the S&P 500 since they operate as public companies.
BJ's history is short and not a sign of long-term outperformance yet. The others show excellent long-term appreciation.
These increased stock prices shouldn't be confused with expensive stocks. The current share price isn't relevant to a company's intrinsic value. A company is valued with ratios or other valuation models.
Free cash flow is vital as this is what a company could use for shareholder returns. Potential buybacks or dividends are only possible if the company produces enough cash.
These three companies generate consistent positive free cash flows.
They all use buybacks for shareholder returns. Only TSCO pays a growing dividend. Regular shareholder returns are a sign of shareholder-friendly management.
BJ's is a warehouse club with low prices similar to Costco or Sam's Club. It offers value to its members who pay an annual membership fee. The membership fee is an essential source of income as it almost wholly turns into earnings and free cash flow. The model behind these clubs is simple and appealing.
BJ grows the number of clubs it operates, its revenues and buying power, gets better deals for its members, and attracts more members per club. It creates a flywheel effect.
It expects to grow its number of locations by 4-5% annually going forward. Together with same-store sales and membership growth per club, it should translate to annual revenue growth of ~7-8%.
The free cash flow is lumpy as it often stocks up inventory for later quarters. It always gets in line with earnings. It mainly used its free cash flow ("FCF") to reduce debt over the past couple of years.
BJ's doesn't pay a dividend and doesn't plan a dividend soon. It's public since 2018 and only used share repurchases to return cash to shareholders.
It has $413M left in its current buyback program. The buyback yield will probably remain relatively low as the company invests in growth.
BJ's valuation metrics are in line with its historic averages. EV to FCF is deformed due to its cash cycle and should normalize over the next few quarters. Its flawless performance makes the company a buy at the current valuation.
Please read my latest article about BJ's for more extensive research.
The company is a rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S. It sells various products to recreational farmers, ranchers, and others. It operates in a niche that sees secular growth. The trend of people that want to live a rural lifestyle plays in its favor. It's the U.S. market leader in its niche. The rural lifestyle was demonstrated to be recession-proof in the past.
Tractor Supply Co keeps growing the number of stores at a steady pace. It plans to open 70-80 Tractor Supply stores and 10 Petsense stores in 2022. It expects to keep up this 4% store growth pace until 2026. Acquisitions could add new growth avenues
Free cash flow tends to fluctuate as inventory builds and decreases. I expect FCF to increase again over the next couple of quarters. TSCO uses its FCF for buybacks and a growing dividend.
Buybacks reached an all-time high as TSCO is committed to returning cash to shareholders. It has $1.9B left under the current share repurchase program.
The quarterly dividend increased by a whopping 77% at the start of the year. Further dividend increases are likely as its payout ratio is 38%, and earnings should grow by double digits. The forward dividend yield is now 1.9%.
TSCO looks reasonably valued, with P/E well below its historical average. EV to FCF is far above the average due to the inventory increase.
Ulta is another niche U.S. retailer. It offers a wide range of beauty products. It operates 1,325 stores with expansion possibilities for 1,500-1,700 stores.
The beauty sector keeps up firmly compared to other retailers due to the relatively low cost. It's an affordable splurge for many people.
Ulta targets 5%-7% CAGR net sales growth by 2024. The latest earnings suggest this outlook was too conservative as the company grows ~10% in 2022. In the past, store openings happened at a decent pace, raising the number of locations by 3.5%-4% yearly. It expects 50 additional stores in 2022, or a 3.8% increase. It's also opening locations in Target (TGT) stores.
Ulta increased its FCF conversion as it grew. It achieves excellent figures while still growing revenues. Net income and free cash flow have been approximately synchronized in the past couple of years.
Ulta aggressively buys back shares with its free cash flow. The current program has $1.6B firepower left. It doesn't pay a dividend.
Ulta looks very reasonably valued. It's well below its historical average. Some of the discount makes sense as the forward growth rate will be slower than in the past. A P/E of ~20 is reasonable for a stock with proven management and double-digit EPS growth.
Long-term outperformance is my main investment goal. I believe these stocks could become such winners as they've proven track records and are reasonably valued.
I've focused on stocks with developing locations in the U.S. Further diversification in sectors is desirable to create a robust long-term portfolio.
Tractor Supply Company was a suggestion in the comments of the previous article. I look forward to reading your ideas below!
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASML, BJ, GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Any investments you would take after a piece or discussions with me are your responsibility. Please do your own due diligence before an investment.
Comments