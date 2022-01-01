After analyzing Michelin's performance and its latest released data on replacement tires and original equipment sales, today we are looking at Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:CTTAF) implications.
The German company is among the largest auto suppliers around the globe and was founded in 1871. Even if the company is well known for tire production, Continental's revenue from tires accounts for only a third of total revenue. The company engages its activities thanks to the following structure:
Its wide product offering consists of mobility and safety solutions, interior products, automated and assisted driving solutions, and tire production for all kinds of worldwide transportation vehicles.
Why are we positive?
Why are we negative?
To sum up and based on Continental's future guidance, our internal team is forecasting the low range of top-line sales guidance. Going down to the P&L, in Q1, the operating profit margin reached 4.5% against a yearly outlook of 4.7%-5.7% (including raw material cost pressure). This implies a rebound in the margin in the second part of the year. As explained by the management, the tire segment is likely to struggle, so is the Automotive business that needs to perform (and we are not optimistic). Again, even at the free cash flow level, Continental expects a positive flow and an improvement in the cash generation.
Despite the ongoing Ukraine conflict, the company has always been optimistic (FY guidance confirmed our point). Later on and as expected by the market, Continental revised downwards its internal guidance. With the ongoing challenges, the company is facing turbulences. In our universe coverage, Continental is our least preferred company. Given the recent impairment, we value the company with a P/E (2023) of 7x on earnings per share of €8 arriving at a valuation of €56 in line with the current stock price. Mare Evidence Lab favoritism goes to OEMs over suppliers (Ferrari, Mercedes and Volkswagen are all buy-rated). Within the sector, we prefer Michelin.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments