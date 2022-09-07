Soaring Buck Intensifies Economic Downturn

Sep. 07, 2022 4:42 PM ETUUP, USDU, UDN, CYB, FXY, JYNFF, YCL, YCS, EROTF, ULE, EUO, FXE, FXB, GBBEF, FXC, EWC, HEWC, FLCA, BBCA, ZCAN2 Comments2 Likes
Danielle Park, CFA profile picture
Danielle Park, CFA
4.62K Followers

Summary

  • The USD Index above 110 this morning is a 20-year high not seen since April 2002.
  • Outside the dollar index, other major trading currencies are also weak.
  • Economic downturns are self-propelling as they reduce spending and American import demand, sending fewer greenbacks into foreign coffers and intensifying the dollar cash crunch globally.

Elements furnished by NASA.https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/features/NightLights

Galeanu Mihai

The USD Index (DXY shown below since 1980) above 110 this morning is a 20-year high not seen since April 2002.

The USD Index (DXY since 1980)

The Euro (58% of the dollar index) is below par and at the lowest since July 2002 while the Japanese Yen (14%) is at the lowest since 1998, and the British Pound (12%) is at the lowest since 1985. The Canadian dollar (9%) at 1.3182 is the weakest against the greenback since October 2020.

Outside the dollar index, other major trading currencies are also weak. Today, the Chinese offshore yuan broke below the key 7 per dollar level last seen in July 2020. Several other Asian currencies (Malaysia and the Philippines) touched record lows today, and the Korean won hit a 13-year low.

The US dollar is the primary funding currency for global trade and financial markets, and spikes in its relative strength have historically coincided with instability and an earnings compression for US multinationals that garner some 40% of their revenues from foreign sales/currencies.

Dollar strength is disinflationary for US imports and inflationary for other economies dependent on commodity imports (nearly all priced in U$). Moreover, debt-servicing capacity for foreign borrowers of US-denominated debt drops as the dollar rises. As shown below, courtesy of macro analyst Alfonso Peccatiello, the level of USD-denominated debt globally is higher today than at any time in the last 22 years and near a 20-year high for emerging market/developing economies.

USD denominated debt issued to foreign non-bank entities

Economic downturns are self-propelling as they reduce spending and American import demand, sending fewer greenbacks into foreign coffers and intensifying the dollar cash crunch globally. Naturally, commodity demand and prices are already tanking along with shipping rates and supply bottlenecks.

A 16% increase in the dollar index from October 1996 to April 1998 led to debt defaults in Asia and Russia. The subsequent Long Term Capital Management (LTCM) implosion in September 1998 prompted the Greenspan-led Fed to broker a deal to backstop financial intermediaries and markets. The 'central bank put' has persisted through a stream of increasingly extreme central bank interventions in the 24 years since.

Far from backstopping risk markets this time, though, central banks are reacting to the late-great inflation spike of 2020-2022 with the most aggressive monetary tightening efforts in 40 years.

As the Bank of Canada hiked its policy rate to 3.25% today - up 300 basis points since March - and the highest since 2008, the Canadian dollar and Canadian Treasury yields turned lower along with Canada's economic outlook.

Recession and job losses are set to replace inflation as the dominant concern in 2023.

Disclosure: No positions

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Danielle Park, CFA profile picture
Danielle Park, CFA
4.62K Followers
Portfolio Manager, financial analyst, attorney, finance author, a regular guest on North American media. Danielle Park is the author of the best selling myth-busting book “Juggling Dynamite: An insider’s wisdom on money management, markets and wealth that lasts,” as well as a popular daily financial blog:www.jugglingdynamite.com Danielle worked as an attorney until 1997 when she was recruited to work for an international securities firm. A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), she now helps to manage millions for some of Canada's wealthiest families as a Portfolio Manager and analyst at the independent investment counsel firm she co-founded Venable Park Investment Counsel Inc. www.venablepark.com. For two decades, Danielle has been writing, speaking and educating industry professionals and investors on the risks and realities of investment behaviors. A member of the internationally recognized CFA Institute, Toronto Society of Financial Analysts, and the Law Society of Upper Canada. Danielle is also an avid health and fitness buff.
2 Comments

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.