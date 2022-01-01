Consumer Spending Diverges

Sep. 07, 2022 5:16 PM ETXLY, VCR, RXI, RCD, PEZ, FXD, PSCD, FDIS, JHMC, IEDI, IYK, IYC, GBUY1 Like
Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.06K Followers

Summary

  • The second quarter earnings season saw a notable divergence in spending habits by consumer income cohort.
  • Inflationary pressures are disproportionately affecting low-income consumers while higher earners remain resilient, judging from 2Q earnings results and forward guidance in the investment-grade credit space.
  • Companies operating within leisure, premium goods, and luxury categories reported strong earnings results, with raised guidance and positive sales volumes despite significant price increases.

Surprised black man looks at receipt total with food in mall

Elena Perova

By Marcus Diaz

The second quarter earnings season saw a notable divergence in spending habits by consumer income cohort.

Inflationary pressures are disproportionately affecting low-income consumers while higher earners remain resilient, judging from 2Q earnings results and forward guidance in the investment-grade credit space. The bifurcation in spending habits is attributable to disparate impacts from elevated food and gas prices. For instance, during its Q2 earnings call, meat packer Tyson Foods (TSN) reported notable consumer trade-downs to cheaper cuts of protein as beef, chicken, and pork prices continue to trend over 25% above their pre-pandemic levels.

Companies exposed to low-income consumers have responded to demand shifts with earnings guidance cuts. Retail companies, which outperformed by a wide margin during the pandemic, are currently marking down inventory within discretionary categories to align with a shift in consumer preferences toward essential categories. Target (TGT) served as a bellwether for the retail space when it slashed its guidance outlook for the second quarter three weeks after reporting its Q1 results highlighting a worse-than-expected decline in demand for apparel, patio furniture, and big-ticket items. Walmart (WMT) soon followed with an earnings pre-announcement and operating profit guidance cuts, citing a major decline in discretionary spending, notably in apparel, throughout the second quarter.

Conversely, companies operating within leisure, premium goods, and luxury categories reported strong earnings results, with raised guidance and positive sales volumes despite significant price increases. Luxury goods retailer Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (OTCPK:LVMHF) and premium alcoholic beverage brand Diageo (DEO) reported strong earnings that beat estimates with double-digit price increases and increased volumes. Both companies noted that consumer demand for their product offerings did not appear to be slowing, and could remain healthy for some time. Meanwhile, hotel franchises Hyatt (H) and Marriott (MAR) reported sharp rebounds in travel spending as Revenue per Available Room tracks ahead of pre-pandemic levels, and Occupancies lagged by less than 10%.

As a result, we expect companies with value offerings to benefit from middle-income cohort trade-downs, while resilient high-income consumer spending should continue to support stable performance within premium segments. Additionally, we believe that companies with middle-income consumer bases could face incremental pressure in an economic slowdown as middle-income consumer preferences shift towards value segments.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other "forward-looking statements." Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The "Neuberger Berman" name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2022 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.06K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.