Summary

  • 100% technical buy signals.
  • 9 new highs and up 7.27% in the last month.
  • Price targets from 129-160.

The Chart of the Day belongs to the automotive parts company Genuine Parts (GPC). Each day, I review 4 of Barchart's prepared watchlists and my own personal screener to find my Chart of the Day. Today this stock was not only on the All-Time High list but came up on my screener too. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 7/20 the stock gained 13.62%.

GPC Genuine PArts

GPC Vs Daily Moving Averages

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals. It also distributes industrial replacement parts and related supplies, such as bearings, mechanical and electrical power transmission products, industrial automation and robotics, hoses, hydraulic and pneumatic components, industrial and safety supplies, and material handling products for original equipment manufacturer, as well as maintenance, repair, and operation customers in equipment and machinery, food and beverage, forest product, primary metal, pulp and paper, mining, automotive, oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, power generation, alternative energy, governments, transportation, ports, and other industries. In addition, the company provides various services and repairs comprising gearbox and fluid power and process pump assembly and repair, hydraulic drive shaft repair, electrical panel assembly and repair, hose and gasket manufacture and assembly, and other value-added services. It operates in the United States, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Indonesia, and Singapore. The company was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 100% technical buy signals but increasing
  • 40.40+ Weighted Alpha
  • 34.82% gain in the last year
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100-day moving averages
  • 9 new highs and up 7.27% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 69.51%
  • Technical support level at 158.95
  • Recently traded at 161.95 with 50-day moving average of 157.93

Fundamental factors:

  • Market Cap $22.26 billion
  • P/E 20.34
  • Dividend yield 2.28%
  • Revenue expected to increase 14.20% this year and another 3.60% next year
  • Earnings estimated increase 15.30% this year, an additional 6.60% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 4.60% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying, but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock, it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • Wall Street analysts have 1 strong buy, 1 buy, 8 hold and 1 sell opinions on the stock
  • Analysts' price targets from 129-160 with an average of 149.60
  • The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool have voted 368 to 17 for the stock to beat the market, with the more experienced investors voting 81 to 2 for the same result
  • 25,810 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Buy 4.00
Wall Street Hold 3.14
Quant Hold 3.45

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Valuation D D+ C-
Growth D D- D-
Profitability B+ B B
Momentum A+ A+ A-
Revisions A A- A+

Quant Ranking

Sector

Consumer Discretionary

Industry

Distributors

Ranked Overall

946 out of 4668

Ranked in Sector

106 out of 532

Ranked in Industry

3 out of 6

Quant ratings beat the market »

Dividend Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Safety A D+ D
Growth B+ D- D-
Yield C C B-
Consistency A+ A+ A+

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in GPC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

