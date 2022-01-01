ProfessionalStudioImages/E+ via Getty Images

The Chart of the Day belongs to the automotive parts company Genuine Parts (GPC). Each day, I review 4 of Barchart's prepared watchlists and my own personal screener to find my Chart of the Day. Today this stock was not only on the All-Time High list but came up on my screener too. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 7/20 the stock gained 13.62%.

GPC Vs Daily Moving Averages

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals. It also distributes industrial replacement parts and related supplies, such as bearings, mechanical and electrical power transmission products, industrial automation and robotics, hoses, hydraulic and pneumatic components, industrial and safety supplies, and material handling products for original equipment manufacturer, as well as maintenance, repair, and operation customers in equipment and machinery, food and beverage, forest product, primary metal, pulp and paper, mining, automotive, oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, power generation, alternative energy, governments, transportation, ports, and other industries. In addition, the company provides various services and repairs comprising gearbox and fluid power and process pump assembly and repair, hydraulic drive shaft repair, electrical panel assembly and repair, hose and gasket manufacture and assembly, and other value-added services. It operates in the United States, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Indonesia, and Singapore. The company was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals but increasing

40.40+ Weighted Alpha

34.82% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100-day moving averages

9 new highs and up 7.27% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 69.51%

Technical support level at 158.95

Recently traded at 161.95 with 50-day moving average of 157.93

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $22.26 billion

P/E 20.34

Dividend yield 2.28%

Revenue expected to increase 14.20% this year and another 3.60% next year

Earnings estimated increase 15.30% this year, an additional 6.60% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 4.60% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying, but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock, it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 1 strong buy, 1 buy, 8 hold and 1 sell opinions on the stock

Analysts' price targets from 129-160 with an average of 149.60

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool have voted 368 to 17 for the stock to beat the market, with the more experienced investors voting 81 to 2 for the same result

25,810 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

