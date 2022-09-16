While Alphabet faces numerous headwinds, it certainly looks like a name that has some value if the U.S. can avoid a nasty recession. JHVEPhoto

For those who read our articles regularly, today's trading update might come as a surprise. For someone who has spent the last six to nine months working down overweight positioning towards big-cap companies and tech names in various portfolios, we were forced to add tech and big-cap exposure today. So what happened?

Well, for starters, quite a few of our energy names have performed well over the last few months. That outperformance in a sector we were simultaneously adding exposure to quickly filled up our weightings over the last quarter for energy, and our cash inflows and options premiums have been building up. Long story short, with a few option assignments, our cash positions building, and our refusal to utilize margin in any meaningful manner, our end-of-the-month rebalancing exercise indicated that we needed to add tech in a few portfolios once again.

So Where Did We Look?

Depending on which portfolios you look at, we are overweight certain names in each one when it comes to the big tech names. While Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is a name we do not currently have on our buy list after its recent run-up, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) is still on our buy list and has become an underweight holding across nearly every portfolio we manage. This is an anomaly to be sure, but has more to do with management's old thinking of not splitting the shares and our previous reliance on exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") to help gain Alphabet exposure (in $2,000 increments, it is harder to buy one share to add marginal exposure and instead easier to add low-cost ETFs to gain the necessary exposure).

GOOGL data by YCharts

Our readers know that we are generally bullish advertising and media companies, and like Meta Platforms (META), we think that Alphabet is a really solid way to get exposure to the digital ad market at reasonable valuations. Sure, there are names that we have been extremely bullish on before, such as The Trade Desk (TTD), that offer exposure as well, but some of these other names trade at really rich multiples and have a good bit of execution risk involved.

With Apple's (AAPL) decisions weighing heavily on those reliant on data to target their ads, we think that Alphabet also offers us a way to diversify our risk among another player that is somewhat insulated via their own operating system, platform, and hardware devices. While it seems clear that Apple is going to steal a chunk of the ad pie from the current players, Alphabet appears well-positioned to continue to battle it out on iOS while also having the luxury of Android to fall back on.

So How Did We Trade It?

While we actually did purchase a few shares for long-term accounts (literally for minor custody accounts), who have the ability to hold these small positions for a decade or more, we were a little bit more risk averse in other accounts. We decided last night that we wanted to target the puts with a $103 strike price based off of the recent chart, as we thought there was some support there and we might find that buyers step in if the selloff over the last week or two continued.

Well, the market was up at the open, so we shifted our focus to the puts with a strike price of $106 but saw nothing get done on those. At the end of the day, we chose to trade the September 16, 2022 puts with a strike price of $108/share which was pretty close to at-the-money, or ATM. This was certainly not what we envisioned last night or at the start of the trading day, but with the premium collected it is still somewhat of an out of the money trade.

GOOGL data by YCharts

We pocketed an option premium of $2.36/share, or $236 per contract. So if the shares are assigned to us, our cost basis would be $105.64/share, and if no action is taken and we pocket the premium, then we can buy the stock up to $110.36/share without having any opportunity cost. If the stock continues to move higher, we will have to revisit how we want to continue to trade this name, but for about 10 days of tying up capital, we locked in an option premium worth 2.19% that could pave the way to further trades around this block of shares if they are indeed assigned to us - and we truly like that optionality.

Which is actually why we were smitten with this trade; ahead of earnings we think this is basically locked in a trading range between $103/share and $116/share, so although we would have preferred the $103 puts, our belief is that this is a very tradable position (especially with options) leading up to the company's earnings on October 26, 2022 - which would give us almost a month and a half to trade contracts if the shares are assigned to us come September 16th.

Final Thoughts

This trade looks like a winner, as we took a trade we needed to make and added optionality to it that should deliver some outperformance to our portfolios. While Alphabet's stock can move quickly, we do like the trading range it has been in and think that trading this name in this range is a winning proposition. In this volatile market, picking up a few option premiums on trades you need to do can be the difference in whether you outperform your benchmark or not, so taking advantage of situations to harvest option premiums is a must in our opinion.