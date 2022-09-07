Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Bank of America Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference 2022 September 7, 2022 4:10 PM ET

Jennifer Witz - Chief Executive Officer,

Jessica Reif Ehrlich - BofA Securities

Jessica Reif Ehrlich

[Call Starts Abruptly] have Jennifer Witz, CEO of Sirius XM with us for the first time.

Jennifer Witz

Thank you so much.

So, very excited to have you.

Jennifer Witz

Thank you.

So, Jennifer, you remain focused on driving three pillars of growth to Sirius, continuing Sirius’ strong enviable presence, increasing usage and subscriptions outside of the vehicle and driving growth to your extensive advertising platform. What do you consider the biggest driver of growth over the next, say, three to five years?

Jennifer Witz

I have been to really happen, first let’s talk about the drivers. I – the subscription growth for our business has, in the past, really been driven by auto sales force on a new cost side and the eco side and clearly we have seen a significant impact from supply chain challenges and on the used car side this was really and a significantly high pricing.

And so, part of the growth going forward is going to depend upon the pace of recovery there and which is why we just are focused on building out the digital side of our business. So, from a subscriber standpoint, for this year, I expect it will represent a larger proportion of our net ads and I do think that’s probably going to continue in the years to come as auto sales continue to recover.

But on the revenue side, since satellite subscribers are the largest majority of our subscriber base and I do think we have room to continue to focus on pricing and packaging and continue to take rate reactions there. So I would expect revenue growth to be driven by rates on the satellite side of the business but more by volume on the digital side of the business.

And then of course, there is some room on the growth on the advertising side, I think that’s largely going to come in our platform and the podcasting investments we’ve made, but the advertising business for us still represents just 20% of our revenue.

Jessica Reif Ehrlich

But you’ve done an amazing job with that. Switching gears completely, how would you like to see the structure of – between Liberty Sirius and Sirius Sandals and any sense of timing when we could expect Liberty actually deal with this?

Jennifer Witz

Let me save your question.

Jessica Reif Ehrlich

Oh, we got.

Jennifer Witz

I guess, I would answer you as I had in the past, which is we remain focused as a management team on operating the business and driving our growth initiatives and continuing to execute on our plan and Liberty has been fantastic partner over all these years. And I’ve know Greg and the team since their early days and they are very supportive of our plans, whether they’d be operational or strategic.

And I would say, the corporate structure really doesn’t impact and the decisions we are making on a day-to-day basis. We have the flexibility to do the things that we need to do and the investments that we need to make.

That said, certainly Greg spoke a bit on the last earnings call about what they might look to do to simplify the capital out of the corporate structure and plus we are supportive of that, but ultimately the timing and the choice he makes depend upon what he is looking to do in terms of classing the discount and driving value for our shareholders.

Jessica Reif Ehrlich

Okay. So, going back to what we start on beverages what a sales, there has been a lot to navigate over these last few years and obviously in 2020 you had to deal with the chip shortage on testing, manufacturing. As a result, I mean, you need to - it like continuing shortages, but because of that, you adjusted your self pay – by this positive versus approximately 500,000 prior to that. What gives you the confidence you – self pay actually attain positive self pay net ads in 2022 and is there any update that you can give us on third quarter self pay and trial start turns?

Jennifer Witz

Jennifer Witz

On the turn side, with lot of other subscription businesses we remain focused on looking for and any if there is weakness in the consumer whether it be in cancel demand on the voluntary side or entry rates for credit card or invoice on the non-pay side, but we really aren’t seeing anything material there. So, we get more confidence obviously as the year progresses on the churn side as well.

But that could change clearly in the fourth quarter and the last piece is digital and there is more variability I would say, month-to-month and quarter-to-quarter in digital just as we test different trial lengths. We launched different partners and we tried different marketing channels and – but I feel really good about the progress we are making there.

So I have every confidence we are going to deliver against, my subscriber guidance and deliver positive net assets here.

Jessica Reif Ehrlich

Right. What are you hearing from the OEM partners when to expect auto production and car sales turn to more normal levels?

Jennifer Witz

I, look, we pay very close attention to the public statements and we are talking to them every day. We are managing our own supply chain much more closely than we ever had in the past and that’s been very successful. And we haven’t had any issues there. The last three months has been all in the low 13s for SAR and we are hearing – whatever everyone else is hearing is that there is probably going to be a slow recovery and it’s going to last into next year. But the third party estimates for this year are still in the low 14s and just mathematically that gets challenging to get to. We would have a pretty big fourth quarter. So we are not relying on that. Clearly a healthy auto industry is great for our business, but that’s why we are building out the digital side. So, I’d say, we are continuing to hope and plan for recovery, but it’s sending into next year.

Jessica Reif Ehrlich

Right. Any initial thoughts on 2023 subscriber growth?

Jennifer Witz

Jennifer Witz

Jessica Reif Ehrlich

And how much runway remains for Sirius subscriber growth? How much of that runway do you think will come from digital, which obviously is long runway versus in vehicle?

Jennifer Witz

Jennifer Witz

Jessica Reif Ehrlich

But that’s the last thing. Could you walk us through the difference in economics between the digital stuff and vehicle stuff?

Jennifer Witz

Jennifer Witz

Jessica Reif Ehrlich

And where are these subs coming from? Are they coming from, like, radio? Are they coming from just, are they new to the audio ecosystem? Are they – or Apple subscribers?

Jennifer Witz

Jennifer Witz

Jessica Reif Ehrlich

Which is naturally explains the content for the younger or digital focus audience, how different is their other listening campus, like what content?

Jennifer Witz

Jennifer Witz

Jessica Reif Ehrlich

And you’ve done a nice job just growing that content over time. What do you see as the greatest risk for you, for Sirius to generate sustained subscriber growth?

Jennifer Witz

Jennifer Witz

Jessica Reif Ehrlich

So, the spike which is in your self-pay net add buys, you didn’t adjust any of your financial guidance. What gives you that confidence that you will attain that that financial guidance particularly when there is so much concern as we hurdle – about the advertising market?

Jennifer Witz

Jennifer Witz

Jessica Reif Ehrlich

So, before we get to cost, let me just stay with advertising for a second. Do you said something real surprising which is that you seem – it’s becoming more stable, what actually are you seeing right now? Can you give us any color on the overall market where is the strength and where is the softness for your business?

Jennifer Witz

Jennifer Witz

Jessica Reif Ehrlich

Right. And then going back to cost, what are some of the cost saving measures that you are starting to use?

Jennifer Witz

Jennifer Witz

Jessica Reif Ehrlich

Right. And then churn, for you has been like remarkably low, - just 1.5% which I think is a great – A series of quarters over the last, I’d say 18 months with record low turns. And with the economy, like everybody nervous about the inflation on the economy it’s just incredible. So, what do you think is the biggest driver of your churn being that low?

Jennifer Witz

Jennifer Witz

Jessica Reif Ehrlich

Right. So have you seen engagement change? Like how was it – how much has it gone up? I don’t even ask the question but is it obviously improved as you just said, but with the in vehicle and outside just…

Jennifer Witz

Jennifer Witz

Jessica Reif Ehrlich

And how do you rate the offset between higher churn and price increases?

Jennifer Witz

Jennifer Witz

Jessica Reif Ehrlich

Right. Before we get to 360 hours I have more question about kind of macro, which is, but supply chain is just, but obviously there is concern about recession – regarding for one inflation, any signs of – it doesn’t sound like it but just I am wondering like, where is inflation hitting your business and as you see your subscribers reacting in a new ways to inflation?

Jennifer Witz

Jennifer Witz

Jessica Reif Ehrlich

Right. So, turning to 360L, can you talk a little bit about like the specific product and – plans you want to do and how these initiatives and features will drive growth?

Jennifer Witz

Jennifer Witz

Jessica Reif Ehrlich

Have you – just have any additional subscribers you have now inside the channel?

Jennifer Witz

Jennifer Witz

Jessica Reif Ehrlich

Right. And then, on the app, like is there anything just seeing in terms of usage that’s beneficial to the rest of your business like, or it kind of enhances what you can do?

Jennifer Witz

Jennifer Witz

Jessica Reif Ehrlich

Great. It is targeted 80% of new cars by both - 360L by 2025, is that still on track too?

Jennifer Witz

Jennifer Witz

The advertisers are looking for different things. They may want, they are looking for brand safety or they are looking for more measurements or they want custom ad unit. So, it’s really just getting started, which I think there is a lot of opportunity going forward. So we may need more ad test that we are doing things for investing internally and developing things we have great ads rich team in Romania that continues to deliver new solutions. We are partnering like, with ComScore on predictive audiences that brings more privacy friendly targeting opportunities. So we will continue developing internally but I would absolutely look at opportunistic M&A there.

Jessica Reif Ehrlich

And then on the content side, you are competing against some companies that have global scale, which is not huge, it’s what something that I heard. But companies like Spotify like, does that – how does – does that enable them out bid you o…

Jennifer Witz

Jennifer Witz

Jessica Reif Ehrlich

You have some fierce competition for sure. How to put your audio book strategy?

Jennifer Witz

Jennifer Witz

Jessica Reif Ehrlich

And then finally, because the temple has two minutes, can you just talk about the capital allocation strategy? And how you think about capital returns? I mean, you’ve kind of loosed a little bit from share buybacks to dividends, any thoughts you can give us?

Jennifer Witz

Jennifer Witz

Jessica Reif Ehrlich

And any change in your leverage targets, any?

Jennifer Witz

Jennifer Witz

Jessica Reif Ehrlich

Great. With that, thank you so much.

Jennifer Witz

Thank you, Jessica.

