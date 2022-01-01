The Month In Closed-End Funds: August 2022

Summary

  • For the second month in three, CEFs on average witnessed downside returns, declining 2.23% on a NAV basis for August.
  • While for the seventh month in eight, fixed income CEFs posted returns in the red (-1.29%).
  • Twenty-five percent of all CEFs traded at a premium to their NAV at month-end, with 28% of equity CEFs and 22% of fixed income CEFs trading in premium territory.
  • Energy MLP CEFs (+1.89%) outshined the other classifications in the equity CEF universe for August.
  • For the first month in four, the Loan Participation CEFs (+1.35%) classification rose to the top of the leader board in the fixed income CEF universe for August.

For the month, 29% of all closed-end funds (CEFs) posted net-asset-value (NAV) based returns in the black, with 21% of equity CEFs and 36% of fixed income CEFs chalking up returns in the plus column. For the second month in three, Lipper’s mixed-assets CEFs (-1.49%) macro-group outpaced or mitigated losses better than its two equity-based brethren: domestic equity CEFs (-1.97%) and world equity CEFs (-3.69%). Despite a decline in oil prices and concerns of a global recession, for the second month in a row, the Energy MLP CEFs classification (+1.89%) remained at the top of the equity leaderboard, followed by Natural Resources CEFs (+1.24%) and Convertible Securities CEFs (-1.03%).

For the first month in five, the world income CEFs macro-group outpaced or mitigated losses better than the other macro-groups in the fixed income universe, posting a 0.33% gain on average, followed by domestic taxable bond CEFs (-0.03%) and municipal debt CEFs (-3.71%). Fixed income investors appeared to be more internationally risk seeking during the month, shunning higher quality domestic and tax-exempt issues. For the first month in four, investors pushed Loan Participation CEFs (+1.35%) to the top of the domestic taxable fixed income leaderboard, followed by General Bond CEFs (+0.62%) and U.S. Mortgage CEFs (-0.23%).

For August, the median discount of all CEFs widened 40 basis points (bps) to 6.72%—wider than the 12-month moving average median discount (5.17%). In this report, we highlight August 2022 CEF performance trends, premiums and discounts, and corporate actions and events.

Tom Roseen is the Head of Research Services, joining from Janus in 1996. He is the editor and an author of Lipper's U.S. Research Studies, FundFlows Insight Reports and FundIndustry Insight Reports. He is involved in fund analysis and research, and contributes to the monthly and quarterly equity and fixed income FundMarket Insight reports, webcasts and podcasts, where he focuses on domestic and world fund performance and attribution. His areas of expertise include closed-end fund analysis, portfolio evaluation, equity and fixed income fund research, fund flows analysis, after-tax performance and Lipper Leaders. Tom has a BS in finance from Metropolitan State College of Denver and a Master's in International Management from the University of Denver.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

