Tucking In To The SPIVA Australia Mid-Year 2022 Scorecard

Sep. 08, 2022 1:03 AM ET
S&P Dow Jones Indices profile picture
S&P Dow Jones Indices
2.07K Followers

Summary

  • A slim majority of active Australian Equity General funds outperformed the S&P/ASX 200 in H1 2022.
  • Of active Australian international equity funds, 95% underperformed over the 15-year horizon.
  • The laws of natural selection did not seemingly apply to International Equity General funds, with almost 90% of surviving funds underperforming the S&P Developed Ex-Australia LargeMidCap.

S&P Stock Market Concept with Coins and Financial Chart

asbe/iStock via Getty Images

By Benedek Vörös

The semiannual S&P Indices Versus Active (SPIVA®) Scorecard1 measures the performance of actively managed funds against their corresponding benchmarks in various markets around the world. The latest Australian edition, the SPIVA Australia Mid-Year 2022 Scorecard, provides a number of interesting insights about the performance of active versus passive across active fund categories.

Although the long-term performance statistics remain grim reading for fund selectors, the first half of 2022 contained some bright spots for active managers: a slim majority of active Australian Equity General funds outperformed the S&P/ASX 200 in H1 2022. Ranging over time horizons and fund categories, we can see marked differences in the track records. Of active Australian international equity funds, 95% underperformed over the 15-year horizon, while domestic mid- and small-cap managers had greater success, with just over one-half of them underperforming the S&P/ASX Mid-Small over the same period. Large-cap domestic active managers landed in between, with 83% of active managers underperforming the S&P/ASX 200 in the past 15 years.

chart exhibit 1: highlights from the SPIVA Australia mid-year 2022 scorecard

Digging deeper, underperforming funds tend to suffer withdrawals, which can lead to the affected funds’ eventual demise. Exhibit 2 shows survivorship rates of actively managed Australian funds across all categories over time. There is a strong downward-sloping trend, and in general, there was little divergence in the patterns of the decline of various fund categories; survivorship rates declined moving in near-lockstep across the board.

chart exhibit 2: survivorship rates declined moving in near-lockstep across the board

As Exhibit 3 shows, survivorship interacted with outperformance. In the Australian Equity Mid- and Small-Cap fund category, the majority of surviving funds outperformed the S&P/ASX Mid-Small, and even in the Australian large-cap segment, over one-third of surviving funds outperformed the S&P/ASX 200. However, the laws of natural selection did not seemingly apply to International Equity General funds, with almost 90% of surviving funds underperforming the S&P Developed Ex-Australia LargeMidCap.

Chart Exhibit 3: survivorship interacted with outperformance

Why might we see such differences between international and domestic equities? One reason may be that investors are more familiar with domestic than international performance standards; it may be easier for an Australian investor to judge the performance of domestic funds compared to international ones. This is not an issue limited to finance—they may also be better at judging surf than snow; they might also enthusiastically demolish a pizza that would bring a Neapolitan to tears.

While it can be challenging for a local investor to assess the performance of active managers, the semi-annual SPIVA Australia Scorecard brings transparent and objective assessments of international and domestic active fund performance, using industry-standard benchmarks that are recognized around the world. You can access the latest report here.

Footnotes

1See SPIVA Scorecards: An Overview. SPIVA® Scorecards: An Overview - Education | S&P Dow Jones Indices

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

S&P Dow Jones Indices profile picture
S&P Dow Jones Indices
2.07K Followers
At S&P Dow Jones Indices, our role can be described in one word: essential. We’re the largest global resource for index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based upon our indices than any other index provider in the world; with over 1,000,000 indices, S&P Dow Jones Indices defines the way people measure and trade the markets. We provide essential intelligence that helps investors identify and capitalize on global opportunities. S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global, which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.Copyright © 2016 S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, a division of S&P Global. All rights reserved. This material is reproduced with the prior written consent of S&P DJI. For more information on S&P DJI please visitwww.spdji.com. For full terms of use and disclosures please visit www.spdji.com/terms-of-use.

Additional disclosure: Disclosure:

The posts on this blog are opinions, not advice. Please read our Disclaimers.

This material is reproduced with the prior written consent of S&P DJI. For more information on S&P DJI please visit www.spdji.com.

For full terms of use and disclosures please visit www.spdji.com/terms-of-use.

Copyright © 2022 S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, a division of S&P Global. All rights reserved.



Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.