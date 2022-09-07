Will It Be A 'Four'gone Conclusion?

Sep. 08, 2022 12:35 AM ETTBT, TLT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, EDV, TMF, PST, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, PLW, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, DTYL, EGF, VUSTX, DTUS, DTUL, DFVL, TAPR, DFVS, FIBR, GBIL, UDN, USDU, UUP, RINF, AGZ, SPTS, FTSD, LMBS
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.61K Followers

Summary

  • If you look back over the first eight months of this year, it is truly amazing to see how the money and bond markets’ monetary policy outlook continues to change.
  • Quantitative tightening (QT) was the “easy” part, as most market participants correctly saw this coming as part of the policy shift.
  • It’s the rate hike aspect of the equation that continues to undergo what seems like ongoing transformations.

Federal Reserve Building in Washington DC

pabradyphoto

By Kevin Flanagan

If you look back over the first eight months of this year, it is truly amazing to see how the money and bond markets’ monetary policy outlook continues to change. Quantitative tightening (QT) was the “easy” part, as most market participants correctly saw this coming as part of the policy shift.

It’s the rate hike aspect of the equation that continues to undergo what seems like ongoing transformations. Now, as we enter the final third of the 2022 calendar year, investors are being presented with yet another new “twist.” Could Powell & Co. raise the terminal rate for Fed Funds to the 4% threshold?

After pricing in a very hawkish Fed in mid-June, Fed Funds Futures reversed course quickly only about a month or so later. Indeed, multiple rate cuts began to dominate the narrative for the second half of 2023 as signs of economic weakness became prevalent. Over the course of the last few weeks, a “funny” thing began to happen; the economic data was pointing toward activity not “rolling over.”

Obviously, there are two sets of data the Fed and, by extension, the markets have been closely following. The first one is inflation; the second is the labor market. Although recently released numbers on inflation suggested a crest may have occurred, price pressures remained elevated.

On the employment front, the August jobs report shows that the U.S. labor market continues to be on solid footing. Take these two factors together, and you get a hawkish Jackson Hole speech like Powell delivered a little more than a week ago.

Initial Weekly Jobless Claims

Initial weekly jobless claims

Let’s look at the aforementioned jobs data a little more closely. Once again, total nonfarm payrolls visibly rose more than expected, and the job gains were widespread.

The unemployment rate did rise 0.2 pp to 3.7%, but this uptick was the direct result of a surge of +786,000 in the civilian labor force - typically a sign of strength, not weakness. In addition, the alternate civilian employment measure increased by a hefty +442,000.

What about future labor market trends? This is where initial weekly jobless claims can be a useful guide, given its characteristic of being considered a leading economic indicator. A great deal of attention was given to the increase in claims from its nadir in March of this year to the recent “peak” in mid-July.

Since then, claims have actually been falling. As the above graph illustrates, the level is essentially unchanged from when we began 2022 and is considerably below the readings of a year ago.

This brings us back to the Fed. There is no doubt the policy maker’s number one goal is to bring down inflation, but in order to get there, Powell reiterated at Jackson Hole that some softening in labor conditions will be required. Based on recent jobs-related data, we’re not close to being there at this point.

Conclusion

For the September 21 FOMC meeting, the upcoming CPI report could very well tip the balance for either a 50- or 75-basis-point (BP) rate hike. From my perspective, don’t get caught up in that debate, but rather focus on the point that the voting members will take the Fed Funds target visibly higher than where it currently stands. If you believe some recent comments from Fed officials, “4%” could be in play during early next year, with no rate cuts on the table. Stay tuned…

kevin-temp2

Kevin Flanagan, Head of Fixed Income Strategy

As part of WisdomTree’s Investment Strategy group, Kevin serves as Head of Fixed Income Strategy. In this role, he contributes to the asset allocation team, writes fixed income-related content and travels with the sales team, conducting client-facing meetings and providing expertise on WisdomTree’s existing and future bond ETFs. In addition, Kevin works closely with the fixed income team. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Kevin spent 30 years at Morgan Stanley, where he was most recently a Managing Director. He was responsible for tactical and strategic recommendations and created asset allocation models for fixed income securities. He was a contributor to the Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Global Investment Committee, primary author of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management’s monthly and weekly fixed income publications, and collaborated with the firm’s Research and Consulting Group Divisions to build ETF and fund manager asset allocation models. Kevin has an MBA from Pace University’s Lubin Graduate School of Business, and a B.S in Finance from Fairfield University.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.61K Followers
WisdomTree launched its first ETFs in June of 2006, and is currently the industry's fifth largest ETF provider. The WisdomTree Seeking Alpha profile will feature content by some of our leading analysts including: Luciano Siracusano: Luciano Siracusano is WisdomTree's Chief Investment Strategist and Head of Sales. He is the co-creator with CEO Jonathan Steinberg of WisdomTree's patented Indexing methodology and has led the firm's sales force since 2008. Luciano is a regular guest on CNBC and FOX Business, and speaks frequently on ETFs, indexing and global financial markets. A former equity analyst at ValueLine, Luciano began his career as a speechwriter for former New York Governor Mario Cuomo and HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros. He graduated from Columbia University with a B.A. in Political Science in 1987. Jeremy Schwartz: As WisdomTree’s Director of Research, Jeremy Schwartz offers timely ideas and timeless wisdom on a bi-monthly basis. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Jeremy was Professor Jeremy Siegel's head research assistant and helped with the research and writing of Stocks for the Long Run and The Future for Investors. He is also the co-author of the Financial Analysts Journal paper “What Happened to the Original Stocks in the S&P 500?” and the Wall Street Journal article “The Great American Bond Bubble.” Christopher Gannatti: Christopher Gannatti began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in December 2010, working directly with Jeremy Schwartz, CFA®, Director of Research. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Christopher came to WisdomTree from Lord Abbett, where he worked for four and a half years as a Regional Consultant. Rick Harper: Rick Harper serves as the Head of Fixed Income and Currency for WisdomTree Asset Management, where he oversees fixed income and currency products developed through our collaborations with the BNY Mellon Corporation and Western Asset Management. Rick has over 19 years investment experience in strategy and portfolio management positions at prominent investment firms. Prior to joining WisdomTree in 2007, Rick held senior level strategist roles with RBC Dain Rauscher, Bank One Capital Markets, ETF Advisors, and Nuveen Investments. Bradley Krom: Bradley Krom joined WisdomTree as a member of the Fixed Income and Currency team in December 2010. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on currency and fixed income markets, as well as analyzing existing and new fund strategies. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Bradley served as a senior trader on a proprietary trading desk at TransMarket Group. Tripp Zimmerman, Research Analyst Tripp Zimmerman began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in February 2013. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Tripp worked for TD Ameritrade as a fixed income specialist. Tripp also worked for Wells Fargo Advisors, TIAA-CREF and Evergreen Investments in various investment related roles. Tripp graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a dual degree in Economics and Philosophy. Tripp is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Jonathan Steinberg, CEO Prior to establishing WisdomTree, Jonathan founded, and served as Chairman and CEO of Individual Investor Group, Inc. From 1998 to 2004, he held the role of Editor-in-Chief of Individual Investor and Ticker magazines. Before his entrepreneurial accomplishments, Jonathan was an Analyst in the Mergers & Acquisitions division at Bear Stearns & Co. He attended The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and is the author of Midas Investing, published by Random House in 1996. Zach Hascoe, Capital Markets Zach Hascoe began at WisdomTree in August 2010, and works directly with David Abner, Head of Capital Markets. The Capital Markets group is involved in all aspects of the WisdomTree ETFs including product development, helping to seed and bring new products to market, as well as trading strategies and best execution strategies for the client base. Zach works closely with the trading and liquidity community and does analytics on ETF baskets and the capital markets. He is a frequent contributor to the WisdomTree blog on topics related to the capital markets, liquidity, structure and best execution. In addition, he manages the hedge fund relationships for the firm. Zach received a B.A. from Bucknell University and was Captain of the Bucknell Tennis Team.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.