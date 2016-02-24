(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate)
I suspect that more investors are aware of Covered Call (CC) strategies, where investors own the underlying stock and write a Call option against some or all of their position to mostly enhance their income. Some Cash Secured Put (CSP) writers employ a CC strategy after being assigned as a means of exiting their position. In both cases, the writer is trading potential future capital gains for current income. Like others, my CSPs are done to enhance the return on the cash I want to hold.
While there are plenty of choices for investors wanting a fund to execute a Covered Call strategy for them, the WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NYSEARCA:PUTW) is the only ETF I know of that executes a "pure" CSP one. Other ETFs might use Puts either as a buyer or limited seller, but that is usually only a part of the overall strategy of the fund.
This article addresses the question: For investors not wanting to execute their own CSP strategy, is PUTW a good substitute? Of course, the answer isn't that simple since as it would depend on how an investor executes their CSP strategy. As will be explained, I use what I consider a conservative one.
For investors comfortable writing their Put options, DIY has advantages over PUTW. For others, not sure the ETF provides value to most investing goals.
Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as:
The investment seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Index (the "index"). Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the fund's total assets will be invested in component securities of the index and investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of such component securities. The index tracks the value of a cash-secured put option sales strategy, which consists of selling (or "writing") S&P 500 Index put options ("SPX Puts") and investing the sale proceeds in one- and three-month Treasury bills. PUTW started on 2/24/2016.Source: seekingalpha.com PUTW
PUTW lists AUM being around $100m, reasonable but not large. The managers charge 44bps to investors. That would be compared to an investor's trading costs. I estimate that for my CSP activity to be under 5bps. PUTW is very erratic in providing income to investor, with the last distribution being in 2020. WisdomTree provides these benefits of own their ETF:
While the first point is obviously true, I will attempt to evaluate the other three listed benefits, but I start with explaining the index used. CBOE describes their Index as:
The Cboe S&P 500 PutWrite IndexSM (PUT) tracks the value of a hypothetical portfolio of securities (PUT portfolio) that yields a buffered exposure to S&P 500 stock returns. The PUT portfolio is composed of one- and three-month Treasury bills and of a short position in at-the-money put options on the S&P 500 index (SPX puts). The number of puts sold is selected to ensure that the value of the portfolio does not become negative when the portfolio is rebalanced.
The PUT portfolio is rebalanced monthly, typically on the third Friday of the month when SPX options expire. A new number of SPX puts is then sold.Source: cboe.com Index
CBOE has posted a Methodology PDF on how the Index works. I summarized the key points:
PUTW uses European, not American style options. What that means is the options cannot be assigned against PUTW until expiration day.
The top holding is a 182-day T-bill issued 5/19/22 and expiring 11/17/22, yielding 1.522%. The second T-bill was issued a week later with a coupon of 1.56%, maturing 11/25/22. The WisdomTree fund currently yields .6%. As policy states, and shown next in the Roll data, the Puts are written ATM.
Notice how the market has rallied since June, forcing PUTW to use higher strikes. Such periods should mean the Puts expire OTM and PUTW pockets 100% of the premiums written. Declining markets should result in Puts closing ITM, with the ETF possibly suffering a loss.
The monthly income from premiums was obviously referring to PUTW itself, not investors who have only see payouts toward the end of most years.
WisdomTree compares PUTW against the S&P 500 Index since those are the options used. The data is from inception until 6/30/22.
The charts show that PUTW generated under 50% of the CAGR that the S&P 500 Index did. The ETF did achieve its goal of reduced Beta, StdDev, and less downside exposure. That said, Point #3's goal was enhance risk/reward and based on both Sharpe and Sortino data, they failed there.
With PUTW itself starting in 2016, I did find some data with more history. The first cover 1986-2019.
Using this data, the PutWrite strategy placed 3rd in CAGR and 1st with the best StdDev; these during a period when the S&P Index was up over 10% annually. Using data provided by CBOE, from 2007 until the end of August'22, the strategy only returned 5.7% annually. The S&P 500 Index returned 8.6% during that time frame.
I started executing a CSP strategy again once I retired in 2019 from a job that barred that activity. Since then, I have started writing quarterly articles on what I did, why, and how I did. I have also covered possible tactics for CSP investors:
The above can provide a good background on my approach, but these points summarize it well:
As expected, better markets result in better results. I imagine each CSP investor calculated their CAGR differently. While I calculate each trade separately, I simplified it for my quarterly reports to Premiums earned*4/Cash a held for the strategy, regardless if invested. It gets more tricky if I am holding stocks where I wrote Calls against. Using only the CSPs, regardless of assignment or not, my premiums earned are about $67,000 over the last three years, which would mean about a 9% ROI. While my XLS records aren't perfect, out of my 210 Put trades, assignments were under 20, most then exited at a profit. There are some underwater assignments from 2022Q2 still open.
There are some critical differences between PUTZ and my DIY strategy should explain why my estimated CAGR far exceeds the 5% CAGR the ETF generated over the same time.
One reason to use 10% OTM strikes within a CSP strategy is to avoid losses when the market collapses as it did because of COVID and again this past spring. The sharper the fall, the less PUTW showed the ability to offset those declines as shown next.
I see these as the pros/cons of investors executing their own CSP strategy, pretty much independent of how they choose to do it.
Pros:
Cons:
I did not try to explain the 4th point about Implied versus Realized Volatility but suggest interested investors read PUTW: Monetizing The S&P 500 Implied Volatility to gain some understanding on that topic.
For investors who expected/wanted PUTW to provide income, I suggest researching Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD). For those who were interested in the low StdDev feature of PUTW, a long/short equity ETF like the First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (FTLS) might fill the bill.
In another case of good timing, Binary Tree Analytics just published SPY: If You Think Buying Puts Will Protect You, Think Again. While it centers on why Put buying fails to protect, the concept helps explain why PUTW hasn't done as well as desired.
