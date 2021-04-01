To profit from the general trend of automobile electrification, investing in lithium miners is one approach to pursue. However, in a roaring bull market, the challenge is to identify lithium projects that are of high-quality, run by technically able and shareholder-friendly management, and still undervalued, as I discussed in a recent interview.
Below, I intend to show Sigma Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:SGML) (SGML.TSX-V) meets the stringent investment criteria followed at The Natural Resources Hub.
Sigma Lithium is developing the world's next hard-rock lithium mine - Grota do Cirilo - in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, a well-known mining-friendly jurisdiction.
Sigma holds 27 mineral rights in four properties covering 191km2. The wholly-owned project area includes nine past-producing artisanal lithium mines and 11 top-ranked exploration targets (Fig. 1).
Thanks to its control of a district-scale land package and with an intent to get to cash flowing as quickly as possible in a bullish or bearish capital market, Sigma crafted a pragmatic, phased strategy to construct Phase 1, advance Phase 2 to pre-construction, and define Phase 3 and beyond, all at the same time. Such a multi-prong strategy seems to have been well executed so far, judging from the project progressing on schedule and on budget.
As of August 2022, Sigma has defined 85.7 Mt of lithium ore at 1.43-1.45% Li2O, containing 3,032 Kt of lithium carbonate equivalent (or LCE). The lithium resource includes 1,182 Kt of LCE reserves (Table 1; Table 2).
Grota do Cirilo is not only the largest hard-rock lithium project in the Americas, but also known for its open-pittability, high grades (1.43% Li2O), low iron oxide content (0.5%), low mica content (3.1%), and coarse-grained spodumene, let alone existing infrastructure, which collectively leads to extremely low operating costs and superior project economics in technical studies.
To contain capital expenditures, limit operational complexity and expedite commercial production in a tight market, Sigma chose not to construct a hydroxide conversion plant.
As discussed above, the life-of-mine FOB total cash costs will be as low as US$340/t of concentrate for Phase 1 + 2, while the CIF China AISC will be just US$455/t of concentrate. Among hard-rock mines, only the giant Greenbushes mine beats Grota do Cirilo in operating costs.
Thanks to such low operating costs and under the assumed concentrate price, Grota do Cirilo will achieve an EBITDA margin of 82% and net margin of 67%; it will generate US$595 million of FCF per year beginning in 2024. The project is estimated to have an after-tax NPV-8 of US$5.1 billion, an IRR of 589%, and a 3-month payback (Table 3).
Sigma Lithium had a market cap of US$2,255 million and an enterprise value of US$2,159 million as of September 2, 2022. It is currently valued at an EV/MRE metric of US$215/t of LCE resource under development, while peer developer Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is valued at US$288/t of LCE when only the permitted and under-construction Cauchari-Olaroz project is considered (i.e., the Pastos Grandes and Thacker Pass projects are excluded). In terms of P/NAV multiple, Sigma is valued at 0.43X, while Lithium Americas at 0.90X (or 2.44X when only Cauchari-Olaroz is taken into account). Sigma is clearly undervalued relative to Lithium Americas.
Near-term catalysts that are expected to drive share price appreciation for Sigma are as follows:
The undervaluation of Sigma Lithium may be attributed to the fact that the stock was uplisted to NASDAQ as recently as September 13, 2021, and is viewed as a new issue.
In addition to its being still under the radar, the market may perceive a number of risk factors in Sigma. Some investors may perceive Brazil as having high political risk, even though the state of Minas Gerais has historically been known as a mining-friendly jurisdiction. The Grota do Cirilo project is still in the orphan stage on the Lassonde curve, which is usually associated with possible failures to build and ramp-up the mine on time and on budget.
However, the Sigma management team does not lack experienced mine builders. For example, COO Brian Talbot led the production commissioning and growth programs at Mt. Cattlin, a hard-rock lithium project of Galaxy Resources, now Allkem (OTCPK:OROCF). Indeed, the team is shepherding Grota do Cirilo forward on schedule and on budget. It helps that the mine construction at Grota do Cirilo started well before the currently surging inflation.
Lithium concentrate offtaking has been largely taken care of. LG Energy Solution Ltd signed an off-take agreement for 100,000 + 50,000 tpa of concentrate production while Mitsui has pre-paid for 55,000 tpa, has right to buy 25,000 tpa and more from future production expansion. That these offtake agreements do not cover the entire Phase 1 + 2 production is a non-issue in today's under-supplied market.
Lastly, I like the fact that Sigma has maintained a tight share structure, clean balance sheet and plenty of liquidity (C$123 million cash, US$60 million credit facility, and no near-term financing plans). A10 Investimentos, a Brazilian PE firm that has controlling shareholder in Sigma, has done a brilliant job in shepherding the project forward. Insiders hold ~1.3% of the shares or 48% if A10 is counted as an insider, which gives them substantial skin in the game.
After 10 years of tireless work, Sigma Lithium is finally on the eve of producing first lithium concentrate by March or April 2023. Once ramped up, the high-quality Grota do Cirilo mine is expected to throw off a lot of cash (forward FCF yield 26%), thanks to its superior project economics.
Sigma Lithium has appreciated a lot since the Covid-19 bottom in early 2020 as the project continues to be derisked (Fig. 8). However, as shown above, the stock is still undervalued relative both to development-stage peers and producers and to its net asset value. Therefore, investors who would like to benefit from potential revaluation upon first production may consider establishing a position in Sigma on a dip.
The Natural Resources Hub is the one-stop solution for capital appreciation or income investors who want to reap multi-bagger gains without taking undue risks.
Join The Natural Resources Hub today to invest alongside Laurentian Research, a proven picker of hidden gem stocks. Click HERE for a free trial now.
This article was written by
As a natural resources industry expert with years of successful investing experience, I conduct in-depth research to generate alpha-rich, low-risk ideas for the member of The Natural Resources Hub (TNRH). I focus on identifying high-quality deep values in the natural resources sector and undervalued wide-moat businesses, an investment approach that has proven to be extremely rewarding over the years.
Some abridged samples of my writings are published here, while 4X as many unabridged articles are posted without delay at TNRH, a popular Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, where you also find:
(1) a stream of high-alpha actionable investment ideas,
(2) live portfolios for both capital appreciation and income generation,
(3) various tools to aid your investment decision making,
(4) trade alerts and multiple thematic weekly newsletters and
(5) a community of investors to bounce off ideas and share information with.
Sign up HERE today to benefit from Laurentian Research's in-depth research and the TNRH platform right away!
* * *
Disclosure: Besides myself, TNRH is fortunate enough to have multiple other contributing authors who post articles for and share their views with our thriving community. These authors include Silver Coast Research, ..., among others. I'd like to emphasize that the articles contributed by these authors are the product of their respective independent research and analysis.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SGML either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments (5)