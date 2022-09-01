This bear market has been both the best of times and the worst of times for investors.
It began with the worst 2-week start to the year in history.
And we've seen single-day rallies of 4%.
The 4th bear market rally was an 18% 2-month epic run that saw the average Nasdaq stocks soar 42% off the June 14th lows.
Just how volatile has this bear market been?
Through early September, it's the 11th most volatile market in US history, on par with the Tech crash, Great Recession, Great Depression, and Pandemic crash.
You're not alone if you're feeling a bit queasy at all this volatility.
Retail investors have lost hope and are on the verge of despair, which is the best time to buy world-beater blue-chips like Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD).
But couldn't the stock market fall further?
That's exactly what Morgan Stanley's Chief US Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks will happen.
Morgan thinks that major downside earnings revisions will take the S&P down to at least 3,400, approximately 12% lower than it is now.
If we get a recession, then Morgan Stanley thinks the market likely bottoms sometime in Q4 at around 3000, a 38% peak decline.
But guess what? Mike Wilson doesn't have a crystal ball. For every Morgan Stanley with a base case of falling stocks, there's an equally reasonable bullish blue-chip firm like JPMorgan, with reasons why stocks could rip higher by 30% within a few months.
How can you navigate these turbulent market waters while staying safe, sane, and rational? How can you put money to work to generate rich retirement income without losing your lunch if the market rolls over again?
By focusing on what matters in the long-term, safety and quality first, and prudent valuation and sound risk management always.
And also, by buying anti-bubble, high-yield blue-chips like Enterprise Products Partners (K1 tax form), which, despite soaring 26% in 2022, is still a good buy.
I last covered EPD in June, and it's up 11% since then, beating the S&P 500 by 5X.
Here are four reasons Enterprise is still an ultra-high-yielding dream blue-chip. One that is perfect for those who need to enjoy generous and potentially safe yields today and could help you retire in safety and splendor in the years and decades to come.
Here is the bottom line up front about EPD.
A deep dive into the tax complexity of MLPs.
|Metric
|Enterprise Products Partners
|Quality
|82% 12/13 Super SWAN (Sleep Well At Night) Midstream
|Risk Rating
|Low
|DK Master List Quality Ranking (Out Of 500 Companies)
|200
|Quality Percentile
|60%
|Dividend Growth Streak (Years)
|24
|Dividend Yield
|7.2%
|Dividend Safety Score
|87% Very Safe
|Average Recession Dividend Cut Risk
|0.5%
|Severe Recession Dividend Cut Risk
|1.7%
|S&P Credit Rating
|
BBB+ Stable (Investment Grade)
|30-Year Bankruptcy Risk
|5.00%
|Consensus LT Risk-Management Industry Percentile
|
66% Above-Average
|Fair Value
|$31.35
|Current Price
|$26.25
|Discount To Fair Value
|16%
|DK Rating
|
Potentially Good Buy
|P/Cash Flow
|7.1 (Anti-Bubble Blue-Chip)
|Growth Priced In
|-2.80%
|Historical PE Range
|10 to 12
|LT Growth Consensus/Management Guidance
|4.4%
|5-year consensus total return potential
|
14% to 19% CAGR
|Base Case 5-year consensus return potential
|
16% CAGR (2X S&P 500)
|Consensus 12-month total return forecast
|28%
|Fundamentally Justified 12-Month Return Potential
|27%
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|11.6% CAGR Vs. 11% aristocrats and 10.2% S&P 500
|Inflation-Adjusted Consensus LT Return Potential
|9.4%
|Consensus 10-Year Inflation-Adjusted Total Return Potential (Ignoring Valuation)
|2.45
|LT Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|7.71%
|LT Risk-And Inflation-Adjusted Return Potential
|5.49%
|Conservative Years To Double
|13.11
(Source: DK Zen Research Terminal)
EPD is an anti-bubble blue-chip.
Anti-bubble blue-chips are quality companies priced for negative growth (-2.8% in this case) that are actually expected to grow at positive rates.
Enterprise 2027 Consensus Total Return Potential
If EPD grows as expected and returns to historical market-determined fair value, it could deliver 27% CAGR returns through 2024 and 16% through 2027.
Now compare that to the S&P 500.
The market has fallen for three straight weeks, but earnings estimates are also falling, so the market is basically at fair value and offering historically normal medium-term return potential.
|Year
|Upside Potential By End of That Year
|Consensus CAGR Return Potential By End of That Year
|Probability-Weighted Return (Annualized)
|
Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|2027
|54.24%
|9.05%
|6.79%
|4.34%
(Source: DK S&P 500 Valuation & Total Return Tool)
Over the next five years, analysts expect 9% annual returns from the S&P 500, about 2.0X less than they expect from EPD.
EPD is a very reasonable ultra-yield anti-bubble blue-chip option for anyone comfortable with its risk profile.
There are many ways to measure safety and quality, and I factor in pretty much all of them.
The Dividend Kings' overall quality scores are based on a 269-point model that includes:
Dividend safety
Balance sheet strength
Credit ratings
Credit default swap medium-term bankruptcy risk data
Short and long-term bankruptcy risk
Accounting and corporate fraud risk
Profitability and business model
Growth consensus estimates
Management growth guidance
Historical earnings growth rates
Historical cash flow growth rates
Historical dividend growth rates
Historical sales growth rates
Cost of capital
GF Scores
Morningstar business model uncertainty score
Long-term risk-management scores from Moody's, MSCI, Morningstar, FactSet, S&P, Reuters'/Refinitiv, and Just Capital
Management quality
Dividend-friendly corporate culture/income dependability
Long-term total returns (a Ben Graham sign of quality)
Analyst consensus long-term return potential
It includes over 1,000 fundamental metrics, including the 12 rating agencies we use to assess fundamental risk.
credit and risk management ratings make up 41% of the DK safety, and quality model
dividend/balance sheet/risk ratings make up 82% of the DK safety and quality model
How do we know that our safety and quality model works well?
During the two worst recessions in 75 years, our safety model 87% of blue-chip dividend cuts, the ultimate baptism by fire for any dividend safety model.
How does EPD score on our comprehensive safety and quality models?
EPD Distribution Safety
|Rating
|Dividend Kings Safety Score (192 Point Safety Model)
|Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession)
|Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession
|1 - unsafe
|0% to 20%
|over 4%
|16+%
|2- below average
|21% to 40%
|over 2%
|8% to 16%
|3 - average
|41% to 60%
|2%
|4% to 8%
|4 - safe
|61% to 80%
|1%
|2% to 4%
|5- very safe
|81% to 100%
|0.5%
|1% to 2%
|EPD
|87%
|0.5%
|1.65%
|Risk Rating
|Low-Risk (65th industry percentile risk-management consensus)
|BBB+ rating = 5% 30-year bankruptcy risk
|20% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Recommendation
Long-Term Dependability
|Company
|DK Long-Term Dependability Score
|Interpretation
|Points
|Non-Dependable Companies
|20% or below
|Poor Dependability
|1
|Low Dependability Companies
|21% to 59%
|Below-Average Dependability
|2
|S&P 500/Industry Average
|60% (60% to 69% range)
|Average Dependability
|3
|Above-Average
|70% to 79%
|Very Dependable
|4
|Very Good
|80% or higher
|Exceptional Dependability
|5
|EPD
|76%
|Very Dependable
|4
Overall Quality
|EPD
|Final Score
|Rating
|Safety
|87%
|5/5 Very Safe
|Business Model
|80%
|3/3 Wide And Stable Moat
|Dependability
|76%
|4/5 Very Dependable
|Total
|82%
|12/13 Super SWAN
|Risk Rating
|4/5 Low-Risk
|15% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Rec
|
10% Margin of Safety For A Potentially Good Buy
EPD is the 200th highest quality company on the DK 500 Masterlist.
How significant is this? The DK 500 Master List is one of the world's best watchlists, including:
In other words, even among the world's best companies, EPD is higher quality than 60% of them, similar in quality to such aristocrats and Ultra SWANs as:
|Rating Agency
|Credit Rating
|30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk
|Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In
|S&P
|BBB+ stable outlook
|5.00%
|20.0
|Fitch
|BBB+ stable outlook
|5.00%
|20.0
|Moody's
|BBB+ stable outlook
|5.00%
|20.0
|Consensus
|BBB+ stable outlook
|5.00%
|20.0
(Source: S&P, Fitch, Moody's)
EPD is tied for the highest credit rating in midstream, and if its leverage keeps trending lower as analysts expect, it could be one of the first to obtain an A-credit rating.
Credit default swaps are insurance policies bond investors take out against default and trade daily on the open market.
Notice how the stock price is highly volatile, but EPD's fundamental risk (default risk) is very stable.
The bond market estimates a 30-year default risk of approximately 2.94%, consistent with A-credit-rated companies.
|Year
|Debt/EBITDA
|Net Debt/EBITDA (5.0 Or Less Safe According To Credit Rating Agencies)
|
Interest Coverage (2+ Safe)
|2021
|3.42
|3.17
|4.92
|2022
|3.07
|3.09
|5.36
|2023
|3.02
|2.96
|5.57
|2024
|2.83
|2.78
|5.82
|2025
|NA
|NA
|6.36
|Annualized Change
|-6.07%
|-4.29%
|5.75%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
EPD has one of the lowest leverage ratios in the industry and one of the highest interest coverage ratios. And its balance sheet is expected to keep getting safer over time.
|Year
|Total Debt (Millions)
|Cash
|Net Debt (Millions)
|Interest Cost (Millions)
|EBITDA (Millions)
|Operating Income (Millions)
|2021
|$28,626
|$2,819
|$26,608
|$1,283
|$8,381
|$6,315
|2022
|$28,263
|$1,294
|$28,494
|$1,272
|$9,218
|$6,821
|2023
|$28,098
|$1,499
|$27,606
|$1,256
|$9,317
|$6,993
|2024
|$26,885
|$1,173
|$26,437
|$1,218
|$9,497
|$7,089
|2025
|NA
|NA
|NA
|$1,182
|$9,587
|$7,516
|2026
|NA
|NA
|NA
|$1,131
|$9,970
|NA
|2027
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|$10,583
|NA
|Annualized Growth
|-2.07%
|-25.34%
|-0.21%
|-2.49%
|3.96%
|3.93%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
Debt is expected to decline slowly while cash flows grow around 4%.
EPD's average cost of debt is 4.4% (2.2% adjusted for inflation).
It has very well-staggered bond maturities and no problem refinancing debt in a rising rate environment.
Management is starting a 3.33X long-term leverage ratio, the lowest leverage target in blue-chip midstream.
This conservatism is why EPD is one year away from becoming a dividend champion.
So is the stable nature of its cash flows.
|Year
|Distributable Cash Flow
|Free Cash Flow
|Distributions
|DCF Payout Ratio
|FCF Payout Ratio
|2022
|$7,424.0
|$5,817.93
|$4,140.10
|55.8%
|71.2%
|2023
|$7,176.0
|$5,752.56
|$4,314.42
|60.1%
|75.0%
|2024
|$7,323.0
|$6,515.21
|$4,488.74
|61.3%
|68.9%
|2025
|$7,632.0
|$6,493.42
|$4,532.32
|59.4%
|69.8%
|2026
|$8,238.0
|$7,168.91
|$4,706.64
|57.1%
|65.7%
|2027
|$8,733.0
|$6,863.85
|$4,837.38
|55.4%
|70.5%
|Annual Growth
|3.30%
|3.36%
|3.16%
|-0.13%
|-0.19%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
EPD isn't just equity self-funding; it's fully FCF self-funding.
83% of DCF payout ratios are the safety guideline from rating agencies. EPD's DCF payout ratio is 56%, and its FCF payout ratio is expected to remain stable at around 70% over time.
Pipelines are a terrible long-term investment, right? They must be; the age of oil is at an end, or so plenty of politicians tell us.
Here's a brief summary of why EPD will likely be around in 50 years.
The difference between what politicians say they want have pledged to do and what countries are actually doing is massive.
You can't heat your home or power your economy with good intentions or dreams.
The US is the energy arsenal of democracy, sitting on top of some of the largest and lowest cost (and cleanest to produce) oil & gas reserves on earth.
Blue-chip midstreams like EPD are well positioned to profit from America saving Europe from Russian energy blackmail.
The US is expected to achieve up to 6 million per day in net exports by 2027.
EPD has 23% of the US oil export capacity and 35% of natural gas liquid or NGL capacity.
Russia just cut off Nordstream 1 indefinitely until sanctions are lifted.
It's cutting back gas to a trickle in the Yamal pipeline.
Europe needs to replace Russian gas ASAP.
By 2029 the US could triple its LNG export capacity.
What about ESG?
Without petrochemicals, solar and wind shut down, EVs can't be produced, and modern life ends.
What about CA wanting to ban gas cars by 2035 and 17 states following them on that plan?
CA doesn't have the energy infrastructure to charge its existing EVs, which make up a fraction of the vehicles in the state.
The auto industry doesn't have the supply chains or capacity to build 100% EVs, not for many years.
The world needs 5X more mineral extraction per year to achieve Carbon neutrality, including rare earth minerals that China dominates.
Do the energy transition too quickly, and China becomes Russia to the world and blackmails us all like Putin is doing with the EU today.
The average new lithium mine takes 16 years to bring online.
Over time EPD's energy transition team will help make EPD part of the solution.
In the short-term, they will help the west win the war in Europe and secure the future of democracy.
That's not how the world works, and misguided eco-dreams have screwed Europe for the next 5 to 10 years.
The world can fix itself only through rational and well-reasoned policies
EPD is priced for -2.8% growth, but here's what analysts actually expect in the short to medium term.
|Metric
|2021 Growth Consensus
|2022 Growth Consensus
|2023 Growth Consensus
|2024 Growth Consensus
|2025 Growth Consensus
|2026 Growth Consensus
|
2027 Growth Consensus
|Sales
|56%
|30%
|-1%
|-2%
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Distribution
|2%
|6% (Official)
|4% (25-year streak)
|4%
|1%
|4%
|3%
|Operating Cash Flow
|41%
|-3%
|-2%
|1%
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Distributable Cash Flow
|3%
|15%
|2%
|3%
|1%
|6%
|6%
|EBITDA
|19%
|10%
|1%
|2%
|NA
|NA
|NA
|EBIT (operating income)
|31%
|8%
|0%
|3%
|NA
|NA
|NA
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
EPD is 15% sensitive to commodity prices, and it's been a boom time for oil & gas. Yet even with energy prices expected to come down in the next few years (to $70 by 2027), EPD's sales and cash flows are expected to grow steadily.
85% of EPD's growth spending is on Natural Gas Liquids, for which demand is expected to grow steadily past 2050.
EPD has cut back on growth spending, sending FCF/units soaring to new record highs.
|Year
|Sales
|Free Cash Flow
|EBITDA
|EBIT (Operating Income)
|Net Income
|2021
|$40,807
|$6,297
|$8,381
|$6,315
|$4,634
|2022
|$54,112
|$5,146
|$9,218
|$6,821
|$5,451
|2023
|$56,409
|$5,310
|$9,317
|$6,993
|$5,638
|2024
|$56,006
|$6,693
|$9,497
|$7,089
|$5,793
|2025
|NA
|$6,398
|$9,587
|$7,516
|$5,918
|2026
|NA
|$7,030
|$9,970
|NA
|$6,149
|2027
|NA
|$6,733
|$10,583
|NA
|$6,683
|Annualized Growth 2022-2027
|11.13%
|1.12%
|3.96%
|3.93%
|6.29%
|Cumulative 2022-2024
|$166,527
|$17,149
|$28,032
|$20,903
|$16,882
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
EPD is a steadily growing energy utility, with the bottom line growing at about 4% to 6%.
Analysts expect $17 billion in free cash flow over the next three years.
|Year
|FCF Margin
|EBITDA Margin
|EBIT (Operating) Margin
|Net Margin
|2021
|15.4%
|20.5%
|15.5%
|11.4%
|2022
|9.5%
|17.0%
|12.6%
|10.1%
|2023
|9.4%
|16.5%
|12.4%
|10.0%
|2024
|12.0%
|17.0%
|12.7%
|10.3%
|Annualized Growth 2022-2024
|12.1%
|-0.23%
|0.21%
|1.23%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
They expect steadily improving margins (not counting 2021's boom time).
EPD's historical profitability is in the top 20% of peers and stable for the last quarter century.
EPD is a wide and stable moat midstream.
|Year
|Dividend Consensus
|FCF/Unit Consensus
|FCF Payout Ratio
|Retained (Post-Distribution) Free Cash Flow
|Buyback Potential
|Debt Repayment Potential
|2022
|$1.90
|$2.67
|71.2%
|$1,678
|2.93%
|5.9%
|2023
|$1.98
|$2.64
|75.0%
|$1,438
|2.51%
|5.1%
|2024
|$2.06
|$2.99
|68.9%
|$2,026
|3.54%
|7.2%
|2025
|$2.08
|$2.98
|69.8%
|$1,961
|3.43%
|7.0%
|2026
|$2.16
|$3.29
|65.7%
|$2,462
|4.30%
|9.2%
|2027
|$2.22
|$3.15
|70.5%
|$2,026
|3.54%
|NA
|Total 2022 Through 2027
|$12.40
|$17.72
|70.0%
|$11,592.28
|20.26%
|41.02%
|Annualized Rate
|3.2%
|3.4%
|-0.2%
|3.8%
|3.8%
|NA
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
According to rating agencies:
EPD is expected to average 70% FCF payout ratios, giving it $11.6 billion in post-distribution retained free cash flow through 2027.
Enough to pay off 41% of its total debt or buyback up to 20% of its stock at current valuations.
|Year
|Consensus Buybacks ($ Millions)
|% Of Shares (At Current Valuations)
|Market Cap
|2022
|$385
|0.7%
|$57,205
|2023
|$300
|0.5%
|$57,205
|2024
|$300
|0.5%
|$57,205
|2025
|$300
|0.5%
|$57,205
|2026
|$300
|0.5%
|$57,205
|2027
|$300
|0.5%
|$57,205
|Total 2022 through 2027
|$1,885
|3.3%
|$57,205
|Annualized Rate
|0.56%
|Average Annual Buybacks
|$314
|1% Buyback Tax
|$19
|Average Annual Buyback Tax
|$3
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
Analysts expect modest buybacks averaging $300 million per year through 2027.
How accurate are analysts at forecasting EPD's growth in the short-term?
Smoothing for outliers, analyst margins of error on EPD are 5% to the downside and 20% to the upside.
Analysts expect growth similar to the last 14 years.
What does this potentially mean for long-term EPD investors?
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth
|
10-Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Enterprise Products Partners
|7.2%
|4.4%
|11.6%
|8.1%
|5.9%
|12.2
|1.77
|High-Yield (SCHD)
|3.4%
|8.7%
|12.1%
|8.5%
|6.3%
|11.5
|1.83
|Dividend Aristocrats
|2.4%
|8.6%
|11.0%
|7.7%
|5.5%
|13.2
|1.70
|S&P 500
|1.7%
|8.5%
|10.2%
|7.1%
|4.9%
|14.6
|1.62
|Nasdaq
|0.9%
|12.6%
|13.4%
|9.4%
|7.2%
|10.0
|2.00
(Source: DK Research Terminal, Morningstar, Factset, Ycharts)
Analysts expect about 11.6% long-term returns from EPD, better than the aristocrats and S&P 500 and almost as good as lower-yielding SCHD.
EPD is a proven market and sector beater, a far better long-term high-yield investment than Chevron, the gold standard oil company aristocrat.
What could this mean for your portfolio over time?
|Time Frame (Years)
|8.0% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P 500 Consensus
|8.8% Inflation-Adjusted Dividend Aristocrats Consensus
|9.4% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted EPD Consensus
|Difference Between Inflation And Risk-Adjusted EPD Consensus And S&P Consensus
|5
|$1,467.97
|$1,523.16
|$1,565.63
|$97.66
|10
|$2,154.93
|$2,320.01
|$2,451.20
|$296.27
|15
|$3,163.37
|$3,533.75
|$3,837.68
|$674.31
|20
|$4,643.72
|$5,382.46
|$6,008.39
|$1,364.67
|25
|$6,816.84
|$8,198.35
|$9,406.93
|$2,590.09
|30 (retirement time frame)
|$10,006.90
|$12,487.39
|$14,727.79
|$4,720.89
|35
|$14,689.81
|$19,020.28
|$23,058.29
|$8,368.48
|40
|$21,564.18
|$28,970.91
|$36,100.79
|$14,536.62
|45
|$31,655.53
|$44,127.31
|$56,520.55
|$24,865.02
|50
|$46,469.30
|$67,212.91
|$88,490.36
|$42,021.06
|55
|$68,215.45
|$102,375.96
|$138,543.31
|$70,327.85
|60 (investing lifetime)
|$100,138.11
|$155,934.88
|$216,907.79
|$116,769.68
|100 (Institutional time frame)
|$2,159,396.10
|$4,517,575.80
|$7,830,543.45
|$5,671,147.35
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
EPD's far superior yield and modestly higher long-term return potential mean a modest investment today could grow into a life-changing fortune in several decades.
|Time Frame (Years)
|Ratio Dividend Aristocrats/S&P Consensus
|Ratio Inflation And EPD Consensus vs. S&P consensus
|5
|1.04
|1.07
|10
|1.08
|1.14
|15
|1.12
|1.21
|20
|1.16
|1.29
|25
|1.20
|1.38
|30
|1.25
|1.47
|35
|1.29
|1.57
|40
|1.34
|1.67
|45
|1.39
|1.79
|50
|1.45
|1.90
|55
|1.50
|2.03
|60
|1.56
|2.17
|100
|2.09
|3.63
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Over a retirement period, EPD could potentially deliver 50% better inflation-adjusted turns over the S&P 500 and 20% more than the dividend aristocrats over the next 30 years.
For 20 years, outside of bear markets and bubbles, millions of income investors have consistently paid between 10 and 12X cash flow for EPD.
|Metric
|Historical Fair Value Multiples (all years)
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024
|
12-Month Forward Fair Value
|5-Year Average Yield
|6.99%
|$26.04
|$27.18
|$27.18
|$29.47
|13-Year Median Yield
|5.91%
|$30.80
|$32.15
|$32.15
|$34.86
|24-Year Average Yield
|6.68%
|$27.25
|$28.44
|$28.44
|$30.84
|Operating Cash Flow
|11.07
|$42.95
|$40.74
|$40.74
|$40.96
|Average
|$30.57
|$31.35
|$31.35
|$33.48
|$31.35
|Current Price
|$26.25
|
Discount To Fair Value
|14.12%
|16.26%
|16.26%
|21.60%
|16.26%
|
Upside To Fair Value (NOT Including Dividends)
|16.44%
|19.42%
|19.42%
|27.55%
|19.42% (26% including distribution)
|2022 OCF
|20223 OCF
|2022 Weighted OCF
|2023 Weighted OCF
|12-Month Forward OCF
|12-Month Average Fair Value Forward P/OCF
|
Current Forward P/OCF
|$3.68
|$3.68
|$1.13
|$2.55
|$3.68
|8.52
|7.13
I conservatively estimate EPD's historical fair value at 8.5X cash flow, and today it trades at 7.1, an anti-bubble valuation.
|Rating
|Margin Of Safety For Low-Risk 12/13 Quality Super SWANs
|2022 Fair Value Price
|2023 Fair Value Price
|
12-Month Forward Fair Value
|Potentially Reasonable Buy
|0%
|$31.35
|$31.35
|$31.35
|Potentially Good Buy
|10%
|$28.21
|$28.21
|$28.21
|Potentially Strong Buy
|20%
|$25.08
|$25.08
|$25.08
|Potentially Very Strong Buy
|30%
|$19.75
|$21.94
|$21.94
|Potentially Ultra-Value Buy
|40%
|$18.81
|$18.81
|$18.81
|Currently
|$26.25
|16.26%
|16.26%
|16.26%
|Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividends)
|19.42%
|19.42%
|19.42%
For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, EPD is a potentially good buy.
There are no risk-free companies, and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.
How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.
|Rating Agency
|Industry Percentile
|
Rating Agency Classification
|Morningstar/Sustainalytics 20 Metric Model
|94.3%
|
28.2/100 Medium-Risk
|Reuters'/Refinitiv 500+ Metric Model
|49.2%
|Good
|FactSet
|50.0%
|
Average, Stable Trend
|Morningstar Global Percentile (All 15,000 Rated Companies)
|70.1%
|Good
|Consensus
|66%
|
Low Risk, Above-Average Risk-Management, Stable Trend
(Sources: Morningstar, FactSet, Reuters)
EPD's Long-Term Risk Management Is The 229th Best In The Master List (54th Percentile)
|Classification
|Average Consensus LT Risk-Management Industry Percentile
|
Risk-Management Rating
|S&P Global (SPGI) #1 Risk Management In The Master List
|94
|Exceptional
|Strong ESG Stocks
|78
|
Good - Bordering On Very Good
|Foreign Dividend Stocks
|75
|Good
|Ultra SWANs
|71
|Good
|Low Volatility Stocks
|68
|Above-Average
|Dividend Aristocrats
|67
|Above-Average
|Enterprise Products Partners
|66
|Above-Average
|Dividend Kings
|63
|Above-Average
|Master List average
|62
|Above-Average
|Hyper-Growth stocks
|61
|Above-Average
|Monthly Dividend Stocks
|60
|Above-Average
|Dividend Champions
|57
|Average bordering on above-average
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
EPD's risk-management consensus is in the top 46% of the world's highest quality companies and similar to that of such other blue-chips as
The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and EPD is above-average, at managing theirs.
When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?" - John Maynard Keynes
There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead, we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.
Let me be clear: I'm NOT calling the bottom in EPD (I'm not a market-timer).
Super SWAN doesn't mean "can't fall hard in a bear market."
Fundamentals are all that determine safety and quality, and my recommendations.
While I can't predict the market in the short term, here's what I can tell you about EPD
Here's what else I can tell you. If you buy anti-bubble blue-chips in this bear market, you're likely to feel smart in 3 years and like a stock market genius in 10.
Never in history have stocks fallen 18+% in six months and not delivered positive returns within 3 years. And the average 10-year gain following such bear markets is 281%, or almost 4X in a decade.
And guess what? Anti-bubble blue-chip bargains like EPD? They can do even better than that.
Total Returns March 2000 To October 2014 (The Nasdaq's Lost 15 Years)
After five years in which value was dead, and all anyone cared about was growth at any cost (sound familiar), the worst US bubble in history ended in spectacular fashion.
It took the Nasdaq almost 15 years to break even (not counting inflation), while value titans like EPD delivered 19X returns.
I'm not predicting that growth stocks will languish for a decade; today's Nasdaq looks nothing like the overvalued one of 2000.
But the point is that even in the worst times for stocks, there are always winners you can count on to deliver both generous, safe, and growing yields as well as solid or even extraordinary returns
So if you are tired of this market volatility, get over it; we probably have a lot more coming this year.
But if you're tired of worrying about your portfolio, world-beater blue-chips like Enterprise can help.
Because if you focus on what counts in the long-term, what determines if you retire in comfort, splendor, or not at all, then you don't need luck to make your retirement dreams come true.
You can make your own luck by buying the world's best high-yield blue-chips in this bear market and retire in safety and splendor.
This article was written by
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns EPD in our portfolios.
