This bear market has been both the best of times and the worst of times for investors.

It began with the worst 2-week start to the year in history.

And we've seen single-day rallies of 4%.

The 4th bear market rally was an 18% 2-month epic run that saw the average Nasdaq stocks soar 42% off the June 14th lows.

Just how volatile has this bear market been?

Through early September, it's the 11th most volatile market in US history, on par with the Tech crash, Great Recession, Great Depression, and Pandemic crash.

You're not alone if you're feeling a bit queasy at all this volatility.

Retail investors have lost hope and are on the verge of despair, which is the best time to buy world-beater blue-chips like Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD).

But couldn't the stock market fall further?

That's exactly what Morgan Stanley's Chief US Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks will happen.

Morgan thinks that major downside earnings revisions will take the S&P down to at least 3,400, approximately 12% lower than it is now.

If we get a recession, then Morgan Stanley thinks the market likely bottoms sometime in Q4 at around 3000, a 38% peak decline.

But guess what? Mike Wilson doesn't have a crystal ball. For every Morgan Stanley with a base case of falling stocks, there's an equally reasonable bullish blue-chip firm like JPMorgan, with reasons why stocks could rip higher by 30% within a few months.

How can you navigate these turbulent market waters while staying safe, sane, and rational? How can you put money to work to generate rich retirement income without losing your lunch if the market rolls over again?

By focusing on what matters in the long-term, safety and quality first, and prudent valuation and sound risk management always.

And also, by buying anti-bubble, high-yield blue-chips like Enterprise Products Partners (K1 tax form), which, despite soaring 26% in 2022, is still a good buy.

I last covered EPD in June, and it's up 11% since then, beating the S&P 500 by 5X.

Here are four reasons Enterprise is still an ultra-high-yielding dream blue-chip. One that is perfect for those who need to enjoy generous and potentially safe yields today and could help you retire in safety and splendor in the years and decades to come.

Reason One: Enterprise Is The Complete Safe High-Yield Package

Here is the bottom line up front about EPD.

A deep dive into the tax complexity of MLPs.

some tax proposals call for taxing LPs as corporations

analysts think these have a small chance of actually passing

and if they did high depreciation for MLPs would likely result in very modest tax bills that would not threaten the safety of very well-covered blue-chip distributions

Foreign withholding tax rate of 37% and whether or not you can recoup it via tax credits depends on your country's tax treaty with the US

Reasons To Potentially Buy Enterprise Solutions Today

Metric Enterprise Products Partners Quality 82% 12/13 Super SWAN (Sleep Well At Night) Midstream Risk Rating Low DK Master List Quality Ranking (Out Of 500 Companies) 200 Quality Percentile 60% Dividend Growth Streak (Years) 24 Dividend Yield 7.2% Dividend Safety Score 87% Very Safe Average Recession Dividend Cut Risk 0.5% Severe Recession Dividend Cut Risk 1.7% S&P Credit Rating BBB+ Stable (Investment Grade) 30-Year Bankruptcy Risk 5.00% Consensus LT Risk-Management Industry Percentile 66% Above-Average Fair Value $31.35 Current Price $26.25 Discount To Fair Value 16% DK Rating Potentially Good Buy P/Cash Flow 7.1 (Anti-Bubble Blue-Chip) Growth Priced In -2.80% Historical PE Range 10 to 12 LT Growth Consensus/Management Guidance 4.4% 5-year consensus total return potential 14% to 19% CAGR Base Case 5-year consensus return potential 16% CAGR (2X S&P 500) Consensus 12-month total return forecast 28% Fundamentally Justified 12-Month Return Potential 27% LT Consensus Total Return Potential 11.6% CAGR Vs. 11% aristocrats and 10.2% S&P 500 Inflation-Adjusted Consensus LT Return Potential 9.4% Consensus 10-Year Inflation-Adjusted Total Return Potential (Ignoring Valuation) 2.45 LT Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 7.71% LT Risk-And Inflation-Adjusted Return Potential 5.49% Conservative Years To Double 13.11 Click to enlarge

(Source: DK Zen Research Terminal)

EPD is an anti-bubble blue-chip.

Anti-bubble blue-chips are quality companies priced for negative growth (-2.8% in this case) that are actually expected to grow at positive rates.

the margin of safety is so high it's impossible to lose money over the long-term if a company grows at 0% or faster

and you avoid becoming a forced seller for emotional or financial reasons

Enterprise Products 2024 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Enterprise 2027 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

If EPD grows as expected and returns to historical market-determined fair value, it could deliver 27% CAGR returns through 2024 and 16% through 2027.

Buffett-like return potential from an anti-bubble blue-chip bargain hiding in plain sight

Now compare that to the S&P 500.

S&P 500 2024 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

The market has fallen for three straight weeks, but earnings estimates are also falling, so the market is basically at fair value and offering historically normal medium-term return potential.

S&P 500 2027 Consensus Total Return Potential

Year Upside Potential By End of That Year Consensus CAGR Return Potential By End of That Year Probability-Weighted Return (Annualized) Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns 2027 54.24% 9.05% 6.79% 4.34% Click to enlarge

(Source: DK S&P 500 Valuation & Total Return Tool)

Over the next five years, analysts expect 9% annual returns from the S&P 500, about 2.0X less than they expect from EPD.

EPD Investment Decision Score

DK

EPD is a very reasonable ultra-yield anti-bubble blue-chip option for anyone comfortable with its risk profile.

16% discount vs. 1% market discount = 17% better valuation

7.2% yield vs. 1.7% yield (4.4X the yield and a much safer yield at that)

15% better consensus long-term return potential

2X better risk-adjusted expected return over the next five years

4X more income over the next five years

Reason Two: One Of The Highest Quality Ultra-Yields On Earth

There are many ways to measure safety and quality, and I factor in pretty much all of them.

The Dividend Kings' overall quality scores are based on a 269-point model that includes:

Dividend safety

Balance sheet strength

Credit ratings

Credit default swap medium-term bankruptcy risk data

Short and long-term bankruptcy risk

Accounting and corporate fraud risk

Profitability and business model

Growth consensus estimates

Management growth guidance

Historical earnings growth rates

Historical cash flow growth rates

Historical dividend growth rates

Historical sales growth rates

Cost of capital

GF Scores

Morningstar business model uncertainty score

Long-term risk-management scores from Moody's, MSCI, Morningstar, FactSet, S&P, Reuters'/Refinitiv, and Just Capital

Management quality

Dividend-friendly corporate culture/income dependability

Long-term total returns (a Ben Graham sign of quality)

Analyst consensus long-term return potential

It includes over 1,000 fundamental metrics, including the 12 rating agencies we use to assess fundamental risk.

credit and risk management ratings make up 41% of the DK safety, and quality model

dividend/balance sheet/risk ratings make up 82% of the DK safety and quality model

How do we know that our safety and quality model works well?

During the two worst recessions in 75 years, our safety model 87% of blue-chip dividend cuts, the ultimate baptism by fire for any dividend safety model.

How does EPD score on our comprehensive safety and quality models?

EPD Distribution Safety

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (192 Point Safety Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession 1 - unsafe 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2- below average 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 16% 3 - average 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 - safe 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5- very safe 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% EPD 87% 0.5% 1.65% Risk Rating Low-Risk (65th industry percentile risk-management consensus) BBB+ rating = 5% 30-year bankruptcy risk 20% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Recommendation Click to enlarge

Long-Term Dependability

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points Non-Dependable Companies 20% or below Poor Dependability 1 Low Dependability Companies 21% to 59% Below-Average Dependability 2 S&P 500/Industry Average 60% (60% to 69% range) Average Dependability 3 Above-Average 70% to 79% Very Dependable 4 Very Good 80% or higher Exceptional Dependability 5 EPD 76% Very Dependable 4 Click to enlarge

Overall Quality

EPD Final Score Rating Safety 87% 5/5 Very Safe Business Model 80% 3/3 Wide And Stable Moat Dependability 76% 4/5 Very Dependable Total 82% 12/13 Super SWAN Risk Rating 4/5 Low-Risk 15% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Rec 10% Margin of Safety For A Potentially Good Buy Click to enlarge

EPD is the 200th highest quality company on the DK 500 Masterlist.

60th percentile

How significant is this? The DK 500 Master List is one of the world's best watchlists, including:

every dividend aristocrat (S&P companies with 25+ year dividend growth streaks)

every dividend champion (every company, including foreign, with 25+ year dividend growth streaks)

every dividend king (every company with 50+ year dividend growth streaks)

every foreign aristocrat (every company with 20+ year dividend growth streaks)

every Ultra SWAN (wide moat aristocrats, as close to perfect quality companies as exist)

40 of the world's best growth stocks

In other words, even among the world's best companies, EPD is higher quality than 60% of them, similar in quality to such aristocrats and Ultra SWANs as:

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP): Ultra SWAN

National Retail Properties (NNN): dividend champion

Pentair (PNR): dividend aristocrat

Consolidated Edison (ED): dividend aristocrat

Honeywell (HON): Ultra SWAN

Canadian Pacific Railway (CP): Ultra SWAN

EPD Credit Ratings

Rating Agency Credit Rating 30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In S&P BBB+ stable outlook 5.00% 20.0 Fitch BBB+ stable outlook 5.00% 20.0 Moody's BBB+ stable outlook 5.00% 20.0 Consensus BBB+ stable outlook 5.00% 20.0 Click to enlarge

(Source: S&P, Fitch, Moody's)

EPD is tied for the highest credit rating in midstream, and if its leverage keeps trending lower as analysts expect, it could be one of the first to obtain an A-credit rating.

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Credit default swaps are insurance policies bond investors take out against default and trade daily on the open market.

they represent the real-time fundamental risk assessment of the most risk-averse investors in the world

the "smart money" on Wall Street

Notice how the stock price is highly volatile, but EPD's fundamental risk (default risk) is very stable.

The bond market estimates a 30-year default risk of approximately 2.94%, consistent with A-credit-rated companies.

EPD Leverage Consensus Forecast

Year Debt/EBITDA Net Debt/EBITDA (5.0 Or Less Safe According To Credit Rating Agencies) Interest Coverage (2+ Safe) 2021 3.42 3.17 4.92 2022 3.07 3.09 5.36 2023 3.02 2.96 5.57 2024 2.83 2.78 5.82 2025 NA NA 6.36 Annualized Change -6.07% -4.29% 5.75% Click to enlarge

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

EPD has one of the lowest leverage ratios in the industry and one of the highest interest coverage ratios. And its balance sheet is expected to keep getting safer over time.

EPD Leverage Consensus Forecast

Year Total Debt (Millions) Cash Net Debt (Millions) Interest Cost (Millions) EBITDA (Millions) Operating Income (Millions) 2021 $28,626 $2,819 $26,608 $1,283 $8,381 $6,315 2022 $28,263 $1,294 $28,494 $1,272 $9,218 $6,821 2023 $28,098 $1,499 $27,606 $1,256 $9,317 $6,993 2024 $26,885 $1,173 $26,437 $1,218 $9,497 $7,089 2025 NA NA NA $1,182 $9,587 $7,516 2026 NA NA NA $1,131 $9,970 NA 2027 NA NA NA NA $10,583 NA Annualized Growth -2.07% -25.34% -0.21% -2.49% 3.96% 3.93% Click to enlarge

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Debt is expected to decline slowly while cash flows grow around 4%.

(Source: Investor presentation)

EPD's average cost of debt is 4.4% (2.2% adjusted for inflation).

cash return on invested capital is 23.5%

It has very well-staggered bond maturities and no problem refinancing debt in a rising rate environment.

Management is starting a 3.33X long-term leverage ratio, the lowest leverage target in blue-chip midstream.

(Source: Investor presentation)

This conservatism is why EPD is one year away from becoming a dividend champion.

(Source: Investor presentation)

So is the stable nature of its cash flows.

15% sensitivity to commodity prices

A Fully FCF Self-Funding Business Model: The Platinum Standard Of Midstream Safety

Year Distributable Cash Flow Free Cash Flow Distributions DCF Payout Ratio FCF Payout Ratio 2022 $7,424.0 $5,817.93 $4,140.10 55.8% 71.2% 2023 $7,176.0 $5,752.56 $4,314.42 60.1% 75.0% 2024 $7,323.0 $6,515.21 $4,488.74 61.3% 68.9% 2025 $7,632.0 $6,493.42 $4,532.32 59.4% 69.8% 2026 $8,238.0 $7,168.91 $4,706.64 57.1% 65.7% 2027 $8,733.0 $6,863.85 $4,837.38 55.4% 70.5% Annual Growth 3.30% 3.36% 3.16% -0.13% -0.19% Click to enlarge

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

EPD isn't just equity self-funding; it's fully FCF self-funding.

distributions are covered by free cash flow

with plenty of cash left over to invest in growth, de-leveraging or buybacks

83% of DCF payout ratios are the safety guideline from rating agencies. EPD's DCF payout ratio is 56%, and its FCF payout ratio is expected to remain stable at around 70% over time.

Reason Three: Solid Growth Prospects For Decades To Come

Pipelines are a terrible long-term investment, right? They must be; the age of oil is at an end, or so plenty of politicians tell us.

Here's a brief summary of why EPD will likely be around in 50 years.

Energy Market/Transition Update

(Source: EPD investor presentation)

The difference between what politicians say they want have pledged to do and what countries are actually doing is massive.

(Source: EPD investor presentation)

You can't heat your home or power your economy with good intentions or dreams.

(Source: EPD investor presentation)

The US is the energy arsenal of democracy, sitting on top of some of the largest and lowest cost (and cleanest to produce) oil & gas reserves on earth.

The US is now energy independent

and capable of exporting oil and gas to our struggling allies in Europe

Blue-chip midstreams like EPD are well positioned to profit from America saving Europe from Russian energy blackmail.

(Source: EPD investor presentation)

The US is expected to achieve up to 6 million per day in net exports by 2027.

#2 behind Saudi Arabia at 7.3 million bpd

ahead of Russia's 4.8 million

(Source: EPD investor presentation)

EPD has 23% of the US oil export capacity and 35% of natural gas liquid or NGL capacity.

EPD is critical to saving our European allies and winning the war in Ukraine

which is the West's attempt to stop Hitler in Poland in 1930

(Source: EPD investor presentation)

Russia just cut off Nordstream 1 indefinitely until sanctions are lifted.

It's cutting back gas to a trickle in the Yamal pipeline.

Europe needs to replace Russian gas ASAP.

(Source: EPD investor presentation)

By 2029 the US could triple its LNG export capacity.

the US = the energy arsenal of democracy

WWII was won on a sea of US oil

this war will be won thanks to a fleet of US LNG tankers

What about ESG?

CalPERS (California's giant state pension fund) is one of the most ESG-focused fund managers on earth

and they say it's a 30 to 40-year transition

ignore politicians blowing hot air who have no idea how the world really works

(Source: EPD investor presentation)

Without petrochemicals, solar and wind shut down, EVs can't be produced, and modern life ends.

What about CA wanting to ban gas cars by 2035 and 17 states following them on that plan?

CA doesn't have the energy infrastructure to charge its existing EVs, which make up a fraction of the vehicles in the state.

(Source: EPD investor presentation)

The auto industry doesn't have the supply chains or capacity to build 100% EVs, not for many years.

the average new US car is $47K

the average new US EV is $60K

(Source: EPD investor presentation)

The world needs 5X more mineral extraction per year to achieve Carbon neutrality, including rare earth minerals that China dominates.

the US has lots of rare earth

but environmental regulations keep us from processing it

Do the energy transition too quickly, and China becomes Russia to the world and blackmails us all like Putin is doing with the EU today.

without energy security, there can be no energy transition

voters won't freeze just because some politician tells them it's their moral duty

The average new lithium mine takes 16 years to bring online.

because of environmental regulations and lawsuits from misguided environmentalists

the NIMBY effect

don't build anything, anywhere, for any reason, ever

(Source: EPD investor presentation)

Over time EPD's energy transition team will help make EPD part of the solution.

In the short-term, they will help the west win the war in Europe and secure the future of democracy.

That's not how the world works, and misguided eco-dreams have screwed Europe for the next 5 to 10 years.

according to the Belgian energy minister

and CEO of Shell

The world can fix itself only through rational and well-reasoned policies

How Enterprise Can Help You Retire In Safety And Splendor

EPD is priced for -2.8% growth, but here's what analysts actually expect in the short to medium term.

Metric 2021 Growth Consensus 2022 Growth Consensus 2023 Growth Consensus 2024 Growth Consensus 2025 Growth Consensus 2026 Growth Consensus 2027 Growth Consensus Sales 56% 30% -1% -2% NA NA NA Distribution 2% 6% (Official) 4% (25-year streak) 4% 1% 4% 3% Operating Cash Flow 41% -3% -2% 1% NA NA NA Distributable Cash Flow 3% 15% 2% 3% 1% 6% 6% EBITDA 19% 10% 1% 2% NA NA NA EBIT (operating income) 31% 8% 0% 3% NA NA NA Click to enlarge

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

EPD is 15% sensitive to commodity prices, and it's been a boom time for oil & gas. Yet even with energy prices expected to come down in the next few years (to $70 by 2027), EPD's sales and cash flows are expected to grow steadily.

85% of cash flow is under long-term contracts

new projects don't get built without long-term contracts

NGL projects with 100% volume capacity locked in for 15 years

(Source: EPD investor presentation)

85% of EPD's growth spending is on Natural Gas Liquids, for which demand is expected to grow steadily past 2050.

(Source: EPD investor presentation)

EPD has cut back on growth spending, sending FCF/units soaring to new record highs.

EPD Medium-Term Growth Consensus Forecast

Year Sales Free Cash Flow EBITDA EBIT (Operating Income) Net Income 2021 $40,807 $6,297 $8,381 $6,315 $4,634 2022 $54,112 $5,146 $9,218 $6,821 $5,451 2023 $56,409 $5,310 $9,317 $6,993 $5,638 2024 $56,006 $6,693 $9,497 $7,089 $5,793 2025 NA $6,398 $9,587 $7,516 $5,918 2026 NA $7,030 $9,970 NA $6,149 2027 NA $6,733 $10,583 NA $6,683 Annualized Growth 2022-2027 11.13% 1.12% 3.96% 3.93% 6.29% Cumulative 2022-2024 $166,527 $17,149 $28,032 $20,903 $16,882 Click to enlarge

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

EPD is a steadily growing energy utility, with the bottom line growing at about 4% to 6%.

Analysts expect $17 billion in free cash flow over the next three years.

EPD Margin Consensus Forecast

Year FCF Margin EBITDA Margin EBIT (Operating) Margin Net Margin 2021 15.4% 20.5% 15.5% 11.4% 2022 9.5% 17.0% 12.6% 10.1% 2023 9.4% 16.5% 12.4% 10.0% 2024 12.0% 17.0% 12.7% 10.3% Annualized Growth 2022-2024 12.1% -0.23% 0.21% 1.23% Click to enlarge

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

They expect steadily improving margins (not counting 2021's boom time).

(Source: Gurufocus Premium)

EPD's historical profitability is in the top 20% of peers and stable for the last quarter century.

Ycharts

EPD is a wide and stable moat midstream.

EPD Distribution Consensus Forecast

Year Dividend Consensus FCF/Unit Consensus FCF Payout Ratio Retained (Post-Distribution) Free Cash Flow Buyback Potential Debt Repayment Potential 2022 $1.90 $2.67 71.2% $1,678 2.93% 5.9% 2023 $1.98 $2.64 75.0% $1,438 2.51% 5.1% 2024 $2.06 $2.99 68.9% $2,026 3.54% 7.2% 2025 $2.08 $2.98 69.8% $1,961 3.43% 7.0% 2026 $2.16 $3.29 65.7% $2,462 4.30% 9.2% 2027 $2.22 $3.15 70.5% $2,026 3.54% NA Total 2022 Through 2027 $12.40 $17.72 70.0% $11,592.28 20.26% 41.02% Annualized Rate 3.2% 3.4% -0.2% 3.8% 3.8% NA Click to enlarge

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

According to rating agencies:

An 83% DCF payout ratio is safe for midstream

A 75% payout ratio is safe for utilities

EPD is expected to average 70% FCF payout ratios, giving it $11.6 billion in post-distribution retained free cash flow through 2027.

Enough to pay off 41% of its total debt or buyback up to 20% of its stock at current valuations.

EPD Buyback Consensus Forecast

Year Consensus Buybacks ($ Millions) % Of Shares (At Current Valuations) Market Cap 2022 $385 0.7% $57,205 2023 $300 0.5% $57,205 2024 $300 0.5% $57,205 2025 $300 0.5% $57,205 2026 $300 0.5% $57,205 2027 $300 0.5% $57,205 Total 2022 through 2027 $1,885 3.3% $57,205 Annualized Rate 0.56% Average Annual Buybacks $314 1% Buyback Tax $19 Average Annual Buyback Tax $3 Click to enlarge

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Analysts expect modest buybacks averaging $300 million per year through 2027.

EPD Long-Term Growth Outlook

(Source: FactSet Research)

3% to 4.4% is the actual growth consensus range (five sources)

4.4% median consensus from all 23 analysts

How accurate are analysts at forecasting EPD's growth in the short-term?

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Smoothing for outliers, analyst margins of error on EPD are 5% to the downside and 20% to the upside.

4% to 6% CAGR margin-of-error adjusted growth consensus range

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research) (Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research) (Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research) (Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Analysts expect growth similar to the last 14 years.

What does this potentially mean for long-term EPD investors?

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth 10-Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Enterprise Products Partners 7.2% 4.4% 11.6% 8.1% 5.9% 12.2 1.77 High-Yield (SCHD) 3.4% 8.7% 12.1% 8.5% 6.3% 11.5 1.83 Dividend Aristocrats 2.4% 8.6% 11.0% 7.7% 5.5% 13.2 1.70 S&P 500 1.7% 8.5% 10.2% 7.1% 4.9% 14.6 1.62 Nasdaq 0.9% 12.6% 13.4% 9.4% 7.2% 10.0 2.00 Click to enlarge

(Source: DK Research Terminal, Morningstar, Factset, Ycharts)

Analysts expect about 11.6% long-term returns from EPD, better than the aristocrats and S&P 500 and almost as good as lower-yielding SCHD.

Total Returns Since 1999

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

EPD is a proven market and sector beater, a far better long-term high-yield investment than Chevron, the gold standard oil company aristocrat.

What could this mean for your portfolio over time?

Inflation-Adjusted Consensus Total Return Potential: $1,000 Initial Investment

Time Frame (Years) 8.0% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P 500 Consensus 8.8% Inflation-Adjusted Dividend Aristocrats Consensus 9.4% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted EPD Consensus Difference Between Inflation And Risk-Adjusted EPD Consensus And S&P Consensus 5 $1,467.97 $1,523.16 $1,565.63 $97.66 10 $2,154.93 $2,320.01 $2,451.20 $296.27 15 $3,163.37 $3,533.75 $3,837.68 $674.31 20 $4,643.72 $5,382.46 $6,008.39 $1,364.67 25 $6,816.84 $8,198.35 $9,406.93 $2,590.09 30 (retirement time frame) $10,006.90 $12,487.39 $14,727.79 $4,720.89 35 $14,689.81 $19,020.28 $23,058.29 $8,368.48 40 $21,564.18 $28,970.91 $36,100.79 $14,536.62 45 $31,655.53 $44,127.31 $56,520.55 $24,865.02 50 $46,469.30 $67,212.91 $88,490.36 $42,021.06 55 $68,215.45 $102,375.96 $138,543.31 $70,327.85 60 (investing lifetime) $100,138.11 $155,934.88 $216,907.79 $116,769.68 100 (Institutional time frame) $2,159,396.10 $4,517,575.80 $7,830,543.45 $5,671,147.35 Click to enlarge

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

EPD's far superior yield and modestly higher long-term return potential mean a modest investment today could grow into a life-changing fortune in several decades.

Time Frame (Years) Ratio Dividend Aristocrats/S&P Consensus Ratio Inflation And EPD Consensus vs. S&P consensus 5 1.04 1.07 10 1.08 1.14 15 1.12 1.21 20 1.16 1.29 25 1.20 1.38 30 1.25 1.47 35 1.29 1.57 40 1.34 1.67 45 1.39 1.79 50 1.45 1.90 55 1.50 2.03 60 1.56 2.17 100 2.09 3.63 Click to enlarge

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

Over a retirement period, EPD could potentially deliver 50% better inflation-adjusted turns over the S&P 500 and 20% more than the dividend aristocrats over the next 30 years.

Reason Four: A Wonderful Company At An Anti-Bubble Price

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

For 20 years, outside of bear markets and bubbles, millions of income investors have consistently paid between 10 and 12X cash flow for EPD.

91% statistical probability that this approximates intrinsic value

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiples (all years) 2021 2022 2023 2024 12-Month Forward Fair Value 5-Year Average Yield 6.99% $26.04 $27.18 $27.18 $29.47 13-Year Median Yield 5.91% $30.80 $32.15 $32.15 $34.86 24-Year Average Yield 6.68% $27.25 $28.44 $28.44 $30.84 Operating Cash Flow 11.07 $42.95 $40.74 $40.74 $40.96 Average $30.57 $31.35 $31.35 $33.48 $31.35 Current Price $26.25 Discount To Fair Value 14.12% 16.26% 16.26% 21.60% 16.26% Upside To Fair Value (NOT Including Dividends) 16.44% 19.42% 19.42% 27.55% 19.42% (26% including distribution) 2022 OCF 20223 OCF 2022 Weighted OCF 2023 Weighted OCF 12-Month Forward OCF 12-Month Average Fair Value Forward P/OCF Current Forward P/OCF $3.68 $3.68 $1.13 $2.55 $3.68 8.52 7.13 Click to enlarge

I conservatively estimate EPD's historical fair value at 8.5X cash flow, and today it trades at 7.1, an anti-bubble valuation.

Rating Margin Of Safety For Low-Risk 12/13 Quality Super SWANs 2022 Fair Value Price 2023 Fair Value Price 12-Month Forward Fair Value Potentially Reasonable Buy 0% $31.35 $31.35 $31.35 Potentially Good Buy 10% $28.21 $28.21 $28.21 Potentially Strong Buy 20% $25.08 $25.08 $25.08 Potentially Very Strong Buy 30% $19.75 $21.94 $21.94 Potentially Ultra-Value Buy 40% $18.81 $18.81 $18.81 Currently $26.25 16.26% 16.26% 16.26% Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividends) 19.42% 19.42% 19.42% Click to enlarge

For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, EPD is a potentially good buy.

Risk Profile: Why Enterprise Isn't Right For Everyone

There are no risk-free companies, and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.

EPD's Risk Profile Includes

heavy bet on NGLs (nearly 85% of growth budget)

regulatory/political risk (pertaining to interstate projects)

litigation risk (pertaining to interstate projects and industrial accidents)

industrial accident risk (can cost over $1 billion each to clean up)

green energy transition execution risk

M&A execution risk

talent retention risk

supply chain disruption risk (causing havoc globally right now)

cyber security risk: hackers and ransomware (pipelines are now targets)

virtually no say in how the LP is run

How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.

Long-Term Risk Analysis: How Large Institutions Measure Total Risk

see the risk section of this video to get an in-depth view (and link to two reports) of how DK and big institutions measure long-term risk management by companies

EPD Long-Term Risk-Management Consensus

Rating Agency Industry Percentile Rating Agency Classification Morningstar/Sustainalytics 20 Metric Model 94.3% 28.2/100 Medium-Risk Reuters'/Refinitiv 500+ Metric Model 49.2% Good FactSet 50.0% Average, Stable Trend Morningstar Global Percentile (All 15,000 Rated Companies) 70.1% Good Consensus 66% Low Risk, Above-Average Risk-Management, Stable Trend Click to enlarge

(Sources: Morningstar, FactSet, Reuters)

EPD's Long-Term Risk Management Is The 229th Best In The Master List (54th Percentile)

Classification Average Consensus LT Risk-Management Industry Percentile Risk-Management Rating S&P Global (SPGI) #1 Risk Management In The Master List 94 Exceptional Strong ESG Stocks 78 Good - Bordering On Very Good Foreign Dividend Stocks 75 Good Ultra SWANs 71 Good Low Volatility Stocks 68 Above-Average Dividend Aristocrats 67 Above-Average Enterprise Products Partners 66 Above-Average Dividend Kings 63 Above-Average Master List average 62 Above-Average Hyper-Growth stocks 61 Above-Average Monthly Dividend Stocks 60 Above-Average Dividend Champions 57 Average bordering on above-average Click to enlarge

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

EPD's risk-management consensus is in the top 46% of the world's highest quality companies and similar to that of such other blue-chips as

Emerson Electric (EMR): Ultra SWAN dividend king

Illinois Tool Works (ITW): Ultra SWAN dividend king

Coca-Cola (KO): Ultra SWAN dividend king

Medtronic (MDT): Ultra SWAN dividend aristocrat

Nike (NKE): Ultra SWAN

The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and EPD is above-average, at managing theirs.

How We Monitor EPD's Risk Profile

23 analysts

3 credit rating agencies

6 total risk rating agencies

29 experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management

and the bond market for real-time fundamental risk updates

When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?" - John Maynard Keynes

There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead, we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.

Bottom Line: Buy Enterprise Today And Potentially Retire Rich Tomorrow

Let me be clear: I'm NOT calling the bottom in EPD (I'm not a market-timer).

Super SWAN doesn't mean "can't fall hard in a bear market."

Fundamentals are all that determine safety and quality, and my recommendations.

over 30+ years, 97% of stock returns are a function of pure fundamentals, not luck

in the short-term, luck is 33X as powerful as fundamentals

in the long-term, fundamentals are 33X as powerful as luck

While I can't predict the market in the short term, here's what I can tell you about EPD

one of the highest quality ultra-high-yielding stocks on earth

7.2% very safe yield with 4.4% long-term growth potential

11.6% CAGR long-term total return potential , better than dividend aristocrats or the S&P 500

, better than dividend aristocrats or the S&P 500 16% historically undervalued, a potentially good buy

7.1X cash flow (priced for -2.8% growth)

120% consensus return potential over the next five years, 16% CAGR, 2X more than the S&P 500

2X better risk-adjusted expected returns of the S&P 500 over the next five years.

4X more income potential over the next five years

Here's what else I can tell you. If you buy anti-bubble blue-chips in this bear market, you're likely to feel smart in 3 years and like a stock market genius in 10.

Charlie Bilello

Never in history have stocks fallen 18+% in six months and not delivered positive returns within 3 years. And the average 10-year gain following such bear markets is 281%, or almost 4X in a decade.

And guess what? Anti-bubble blue-chip bargains like EPD? They can do even better than that.

Total Returns March 2000 To October 2014 (The Nasdaq's Lost 15 Years)

Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

After five years in which value was dead, and all anyone cared about was growth at any cost (sound familiar), the worst US bubble in history ended in spectacular fashion.

It took the Nasdaq almost 15 years to break even (not counting inflation), while value titans like EPD delivered 19X returns.

I'm not predicting that growth stocks will languish for a decade; today's Nasdaq looks nothing like the overvalued one of 2000.

But the point is that even in the worst times for stocks, there are always winners you can count on to deliver both generous, safe, and growing yields as well as solid or even extraordinary returns

So if you are tired of this market volatility, get over it; we probably have a lot more coming this year.

But if you're tired of worrying about your portfolio, world-beater blue-chips like Enterprise can help.

Because if you focus on what counts in the long-term, what determines if you retire in comfort, splendor, or not at all, then you don't need luck to make your retirement dreams come true.

You can make your own luck by buying the world's best high-yield blue-chips in this bear market and retire in safety and splendor.