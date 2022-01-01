13 Upcoming Dividend Increases

Sep. 08, 2022 1:34 PM ETATRI, AVT, CBU, CFFI, CTBI, EFSC, EVBN, JJSF, LRCX, SMMF, SYBT, UCBI, WOR2 Likes
Dividend Derek profile picture
Dividend Derek
22.27K Followers

Summary

  • All stocks have at least five fiscal years of dividend growth history and come from the U.S. Dividend Champions List.
  • They have an average increase of 7.9% and a median increase of 10.0%.
  • There are thirteen increases for next week, up from six last week.
  • I've tracked 383 increases in 2022, 211 increases in Q1 2022, 107 in Q2, and 70 in Q3.

Money savings, investment, making money for future, financial wealth management concept. Stack coins growing. Cash in hemp bags.

Tinnakorn Jorruang

Dividend increases are a vital sign from management that business is going well, and the company can and wants to reward shareholders. I track upcoming dividend increases from companies with a history of increasing them. The lists below contain different data points for the stocks increasing their dividends next week. This is especially important during these inflationary times.

This list is a trimmed-down version, only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here.

How I Created The Lists

I created the information below by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from NASDAQ. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments. These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

Companies are required to have higher total dividends paid out each year. Therefore, a company may not raise its dividend each calendar year, but the total annual dividend can still increase.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is when you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. For example, if the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by the market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday is a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll use them throughout the piece.

  • King: 50+ years
  • Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years
  • Contender: 10-24 years
  • Challenger: 5+ years
Category Count
King 0
Champion 2
Contender 6
Challenger 5

The Main List

Data has been sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then by the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category
Evans Bancorp, Inc. (EVBN) 10 3.39 12-Sep-22 3.23% Contender
Avnet, Inc. (AVT) 8 2.8 13-Sep-22 11.54% Challenger
Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) 7 1.6 13-Sep-22 15.00% Challenger
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) 41 4.17 14-Sep-22 10.00% Champion
Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) 29 2.75 14-Sep-22 2.33% Champion
Atrion Corporation (ATRI) 18 1.4 14-Sep-22 10.26% Contender
C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI) 11 3.21 14-Sep-22 5.00% Contender
Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) 11 2.48 14-Sep-22 10.71% Contender
Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) 7 2.8 14-Sep-22 11.11% Challenger
United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) 7 2.76 14-Sep-22 4.76% Challenger
Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (EFSC) 7 0 14-Sep-22 4.55% Challenger
J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) 17 1.95 16-Sep-22 10.58% Contender
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) 12 1.73 16-Sep-22 3.57% Contender

Field Definitions

Streak: Years of dividend growth history are sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: The new payout rate is divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: The percent increase.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the percentage increase. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent
EVBN 0.62 0.64 3.23%
AVT 0.26 0.29 11.54%
LRCX 1.5 1.725 15.00%
CTBI 0.4 0.44 10.00%
CBU 0.43 0.44 2.33%
ATRI 1.95 2.15 10.26%
WOR 0.28 0.31 10.71%
CFFI 0.4 0.42 5.00%
UCBI 0.21 0.22 4.76%
EFSC 0.22 0.23 4.55%
SMMF 0.18 0.2 11.11%
JJSF 0.633 0.7 10.58%
SYBT 0.28 0.29 3.57%

Additional Metrics

Some different metrics related to these companies include yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. The table is sorted the same way as the table above. A value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows, as they could provide more margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High
EVBN 37.8 32.53 43.77 16.54 16% Off Low 14% Off High
AVT 41.44 35.3 49.92 0 17% Off Low 17% Off High
LRCX 431.93 375.87 727.06 28.86 15% Off Low 41% Off High
CTBI 42.17 37.12 45.4 10.54 14% Off Low 7% Off High
CBU 64.09 60.94 77 21.24 5% Off Low 17% Off High
ATRI 615.37 581.83 798.69 33.93 6% Off Low 23% Off High
CFFI 52.35 43.1 53.41 7.24 21% Off Low 2% Off High
WOR 50.06 39.14 62.41 4.18 28% Off Low 20% Off High
UCBI 31.88 27.1 38.81 14.3 18% Off Low 18% Off High
EFSC 45.93 39.64 51.01 12.56 16% Off Low 10% Off High
SMMF 28.53 22.7 30.83 9.41 26% Off Low 7% Off High
JJSF 143.51 116.86 164.28 153.67 23% Off Low 13% Off High
SYBT 67.22 50.33 72.77 16.19 34% Off Low 8% Off High

Tickers By Yield And Growth Rates

Some investors are more interested in the current yield, so I sorted this table descending by yield. The table also includes some historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule
CTBI 4.17 1.3 5.3 4.4 3.3 8.6
EVBN 3.39 7.3 11.1 9.8 11.4 13.2
CFFI 3.21 2 4.5 4.1 4.4 7.6
SMMF 2.8 6.3 12.3 13.6 16.4
AVT 2.8 1.2 4.7 4.6 7.3
UCBI 2.76 4.2 16.3 23.3 26
CBU 2.75 2.4 7.3 6.3 5.8 9
WOR 2.48 7.3 7 6.3 9.9 8.8
JJSF 1.95 6 10 9 17.8 10.9
SYBT 1.73 0.9 7.5 9.9 8.6 11.7
LRCX 1.6 13.1 26.8 34.1 35.7
ATRI 1.4 12.9 13.4 14.2 15.3 15.6
EFSC 0 4.4 17.9 16.2 13.1 18.2

Here are some notes about this week's list:

  • Dividend Champions CTBI and CBU headline this week, the former announcing a 10% dividend increase.
  • The list this week again is comprised of primarily regional bank companies.
  • Seven of the companies are giving at least a 10%

Please do your due diligence before investing, and thanks for reading.

This article was written by

Dividend Derek profile picture
Dividend Derek
22.27K Followers
Derek is an individual investor seeking to navigate the investment world to provide a wealthy and stable retirement for his family. He aims to help fellow investors, notably younger investors, establish a plan to produce a growing income stream. Derek holds a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science with a minor in Economics from the University of Delaware and lives with his wife and two children.Derek created and operates customstockalerts.com. It's a suite of utilities for investors to stay on top of all their stocks. Pick a company you're interested in, pick an alert type (price, dividend yield, PE, etc.) and a value. You'll get a text or email (your choice) when your value hits. Also, get alerts for upcoming dividends, including increases (works for stocks and ETFs). Use it as a chance to buy and collect the dividend!Come check me out at customstockalerts.com!

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.