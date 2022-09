Roman Barkov/iStock via Getty Images

Listen on the go! Follow The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Sounder and Stitcher.

Sounder

Talking cannabis legalization in Germany with Niklas Kouparanis, CEO and Co-Founder of Bloomwell Group - Germany’s largest cannabis company. We talk about legalizing the whole value chain. The mistake of decriminalizing before legalizing. Learning the lessons from already legal markets.