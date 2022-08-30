Global-e (NASDAQ: GLBE) is an end-to-end cross-border solutions company that enables consumers and merchants to buy and sell worldwide. We speak with CEO Amir Schlachet about the recent e-commerce boom and why selling globally must be as simple as selling locally in order to maximize conversions.

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) selected Global-e as the exclusive provider for cross-border e-commerce and took an equity stake in the company. Global-e’s other partnerships and acquisitions, including Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), Klarna, and Flow Commerce. Global-e’s impressive growth rate and the possible risks that may prevent GLBE from achieving similar successes in the future.

GLBE’s financials and quant ratings; why GLBE’s “D” profitability score should be an “A”. The future of e-commerce in a post-pandemic world.

12:15 - Global-e’s revenue share model

22:48 - Covid’s impact on Global-e and the e-commerce industry

27:32 - Global-e and Shopify partnership

34:51 - A look at Global-e’s financials and quant ratings

Date of interview: 08/30/22