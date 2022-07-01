JHVEPhoto

Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON) is a multinational conglomerate and one of the US's leading industrial companies. While it is a solid firm with a respectable financial track record, I believe it is more or less fairly valued at the present, and is indeed highly vulnerable to potential economic downturns resulting from increases in commodity costs. In this article I explain why.

Company profile

Honeywell operates four lines of businesses: Aerospace; Performance Materials and Technologies; Safety and Productivity Solutions; and Honeywell Building Technologies.

The Aerospace segment sells products, software and services for aircrafts that it sells to original equipment manufacturers. The Performance segment develops and manufactures performance chemicals and materials, process technologies and automation solutions.

The Safety and Productivity Solutions sells products and software that improve productivity, workplace safety, and asset performance; while the Building Technologies segment, which is probably the most famous, sells products that to help make buildings safe and energy efficient. These are the ubiquitous Honeywell thermostats.

Their main competitors are other industrial companies based in the US, such as Northrop Grumman (NOC) and Rockwell Automation (ROK), but also multinational industrials around the world, like BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESF) and ABB (ABB).

Some statistics at a glance, as of close of business on Sep. 7, 2022:

Share price: $189.09

Market cap: $127.4 billion

P/E ratio: 22.9

Debt / EBITDA ratio: 2.3

Operating margin: 16.5%

Profit margin: 13.8%

Valuation

In this section I estimate a fair value for Honeywell shares, and find it is close to the current market price.

DCF Valuation

I use the discounted cash flow method to estimate a fair value for Honeywell, and I find that the fair value of an Honeywell share is around 1% above its current price--which is to say, Honeywell shares are more or less fairly priced by the market. I consider DCF appropriate to use for the valuation because in the last 10 years Honeywell has been profitable every year, and has paid out dividends in every year.

The DCF method gives the fair present value of a share as:

V0 = D1 / (r - g)

Calculating g

I estimate g, the sustainable growth rate for Honeywell, as:

g = RR x ROE

My review of sell-side analyst reports suggests that the median forward-looking return on equity (ROE) for Honeywell is slightly below 20%. For simplicity, I round this up and set ROE as 20%.

On a trailing twelve months basis (for the avoidance of doubt, from Q3 2021 through to Q2 2022), Honeywell has earnings per share of $8.12, and paid a dividend of $3.87. The retention ratio is calculated as retained earnings divided by earnings per share. In this case, I find that the retention ratio is 52.3%.

This yields a sustainable dividend growth rate of 10.5%. I note that this is materially above the S&P 500's historical dividend CAGR of 6.5%, as well as its net profit CAGR (7.9%). Therefore, I consider 10.5% a fairly aggressive estimate of Honeywell's dividend growth rate.

Calculating D1

Honeywell pays dividends quarterly, and has declared a $0.980 dividend per share for September, as it did for the first and second quarters. Therefore, I assume that it will declare $0.980 dividend payments also in December 2023.

I assume that Honeywell's dividend payment will grow by 10.5%, its sustainable dividend growth rate, in Mar. and Jun. 2023. This implies dividend payments of $1.083 per quarter.

I sum them up to get an estimate for D1 of $4.13.

Calculating r

I estimate r, my required rate of return for Honeywell, as:

r = RFR + beta * (TMR - RFR)

Since the inception of the S&P 500 in 1957, it has provided investors with an annualised total return of 11.88%. I use the most recent Effective Fed Funds Rate for which data is available (as of August 2022) of 2.33% as the risk free rate. I note that Honeywell's 5-year monthly equity beta is around 1.08.

Therefore, I calculate the required rate of return for Honeywell as

r = 2.44% + 1.08 * (11.88% - 2.33%) = 12.6%.

Therefore, I set my required rate of return as 12.6%.

Calculating V0

In this case, the estimated fair value of a share is $4.13 / (12.6% - 10.5%) = $189.57. This is 0.9% above its current price of $189.09 as of Sep. 7, 2022; there is no margin of safety to speak of, and it appears that the market is valuing Honeywell more or less fairly.

I show my work in Table 1 below.

Table 1: DCF valuation

EPS $ [a] 8.12 Dividend in Year 0 $ [b] 3.87 Retention ratio % [c] = 1- [a]/[b] 52.3 ROE % [d] 20.0 Sustainable growth % [e] = [c]*[d] 10.5 Required rate of return % [f] 12.6 Dividend in Year 1 $ [g] 4.13 Fair value in Year 0 $ [h] = [g]/([f]-[e]) 189.57 Share price at valuation date $ 185.60 Implied upside % 2.1 Click to enlarge

EV/EBITDA Valuation

As a cross-check, I use the EV/EBITDA valuation method to estimate a fair value for Honeywell, and I find that the fair value of a Honeywell share is around 1% above its current price. I favour the DCF approach (when it is feasible) over the EV/EBITDA approach, as the method of finding suitable comparables is, in my view, neither exactly a science nor an art, but something close to black magic--highly subjective and sensitive to manipulation.

Nevertheless, EV/EBITDA can be useful as a sense-check to the DCF approach. Let's take a look.

I select six comparables for Honeywell: Northrop Grumman, Rockwell Automation, BAE Systems, Emerson Electric (EMR), Parker Hannifin (PH) and ABB. In Table 2 below I note the values for their EVs, EBITDAs, and the corresponding ratios, as well as the average of their EV/EBITDA ratio of 16.9x.

Table 2: EV/EBITDA ratios

Comparators EV EBITDA EV / EBITDA Northrop Grumman $ b 87.1 8.7 10.0 Rockwell Automation $ b 31.7 1.0 31.1 BAE $ b 33.4 3.7 9.1 Emerson Electric $ b 63.9 5.2 12.4 Parker Hannifin $ b 44.9 2.4 18.4 ABB $ b 59.3 2.9 20.6 Average $ b 16.9 Click to enlarge

I apply the average ratio of 16.9x to estimate the fair value of Honeywell's EV. I note that EV is the sum of market capitalisation and total debt, less cash and cash equivalents. Therefore, I subtract, from my estimate of the fair value of Honeywell's EV, the total debt, and then add back cash and cash equivalents, to arrive at a fair estimate of Honeywell's market capitalisation.

In this case, the estimated fair value of a share is $187.34. This is 0.9% above its current price of $185.60 as of Sep. 6, 2022. Which is to say, Honeywell shares appear neither overvalued or undervalued by the market.

I show my calculations in Table 3 below.

Honeywell EBITDA EBITDA $ b [a] 8.1 Fair value EV $ b [b] = [a] x 16.9 137.9 Total debt $ b [c] 19.1 Cash and cash equivalents $ b [d] 8.2 Fair value market cap $ b [e] = [b]-[c]+[d] 127.1 Actual market cap $ b [f] 125.9 Implied upside [g] = [e]/[f]-1 0.9% Share price at valuation date $ [h] 185.60 Implied fair value of share price $ [i] = [h]*(1+[g]) 187.34 Click to enlarge

Honeywell's track record

Honeywell has been consistently profitable in the last 10 years, with a CAGR in net profit of 7.4%. However, this growth in profitability appears to be from efficiency, rather than growth in sales: if anything, Honeywell's revenues have declined slightly over the last 10 years, from $36.5 billion in 2011 to $34.4 billion in 2021. I show this in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Historical revenue performance

The value for 2022 is estimated by pro-rating the first two quarters of 2022, i.e., multiplying their sum by two. (My analysis, based on Honeywell financial statements)

Except for the Safety and Productivity segment, Honeywell has experienced declines in revenue across the board over the last five years. While the decline in Aerospace is perhaps understandable in light of Covid, the sharp decrease in Building Technologies from $9.5 billion in 2016 to $5.5 billion in 2021 is particularly concerning.

With the increasing importance of energy efficiency to the climate and to businesses, the smart thermostat market is expected to take off at a CAGR of close to 20% a year. Why, then, should Honeywell's segment responsible for this market be experiencing declining sales? I expect the Building Technologies segment to be a tailwind, not a headwind, for Honeywell's future; but it can only be a tailwind if it can defend its market share.

Next, I show in Figure 2 the gross, operating, and net profit margins for Honeywell.

Figure 2: Historical margins

The value for 2022 is estimated by taking the average of the first two quarters of 2022 (My analysis, based on Honeywell financial statements)

As Figure 2 shows, Honeywell has solid, respectable margins: with the exception of 2017, profit margins have always been in the double digits since 2013. However, I worry this Honeywell may be unable to sustain this performance. The energy crisis caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the corresponding spike in energy price, is bound to affect industrial companies Honeywell severely. I discuss this in more detail in the section below on forward-looking analyses.

Honeywell's prospects

In this section, I present my forward-looking analyses of Honeywell's prospects. I consider two types of risks with regards to my Hold thesis: upside risks that would result in missing out share price increases from not buying more shares, and downside risks that would result in losses from holding on to the shares.

For the avoidance of doubt, I regard downside risks to be more apparent, more numerous and more significant than upside risks. I rate Honeywell a hold because I do not have much of its shares, and am comfortable with holding on to the exposure that I have. If you have a lot of money invested in Honeywell, I might suggest considering perhaps trimming the position a little.

Upside risks

The main upside risk to Honeywell is that the war in Ukraine will end. Given the booming job market, the extraordinarily low unemployment rate, and the fact that not all yield curves have inverted yet, I think a recession is not very likely to develop by itself.

If a recession is to come, I expect it to be caused by the war in Ukraine; which causes high commodity prices; which increases the costs of goods sold for firms, especially industrials; which will eventually reduce profits and increase layoffs.

But suppose that Russia and Ukraine make peace next week. In this case I would expect a substantial peace dividend to economies worldwide, in the form of sharp increases in profitability and share prices, and sharp decreases in inflation and interest rates. Honeywell stands to benefit from such an event.

However, I doubt peace will come in a week, and I expect the war to last for at least a few more months. Russia does not appear to have made any advances of note over the past month, but it still wants to keep and hold at least the territories it controls. Meanwhile, Ukraine appears to be well-supplied by NATO, and able and willing to continue fighting, and they want to evict Russia from Ukrainian territory.

In this case, given the stalemate and the continuing divergence in war aims, I do not see how peace can be made, and I consider the probability of the upside risk occurring to be insubstantial.

Downside risks

The main downside risk to Honeywell is the prolongation of the war in Ukraine. The first catalyst is high commodity prices.

Honeywell's financial statements in 2021 shows that they hedge around $20 million of the price of commodities, principally base metals and gas they use as inputs. Unfortunately, for a company of their size, this may be merely a drop in the ocean. Higher input costs, in terms of raw material, gas and electricity, may eat into Honeywell's margins and substantially reduce its earnings in the next twelve months.

The second catalyst, stemming from the first, is the threat of recession. Around 70% of academic economists now predict a recession in the next twelve months. The threat of a recession to industrials such as Honeywell are straightforward enough: firms and people cut down on spending during recessions, and demand for Honeywell's thermostats and airplane engines would fall. This results in lower sales, lower profits and certainly lower share prices.

In the last recession, Honeywell's share price fell from $58.70 in October 2008 to $26.56 in January 2009, a decrease of 55%. Even assuming that Honeywell's share price is fairly valued now, the prospect of a recession-induced plunge in share price is, for me, entirely sufficient to withhold from buying more shares.

Conclusion

I rate Honeywell a hold because, given everything we can observe now, the market appears to be valuing its shares exactly correctly. However, I am not pleased with the company's sharp decline in revenue from its Building Technologies segment, and I worry that if energy prices remain heightened, Honeywell may well be in for a turbulent next twelve months.