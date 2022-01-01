Bulls Back Below 20%

Sep. 08, 2022 10:40 PM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, AMER, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA, DDIV, DEEP, DES, DEUS, DFAS, DGRS, DIA, DIV, DJD, DON, DSPC, DVLU, DWAS, DWMC, EES, EFIV, EPS, EQAL, ESML, ETHO, EWMC, EWSC, EZM, FAB, FAD, FDM, FFTY, FLQM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FNX, FNY, FOVL, FRTY, FSMD, FTA, FTDS, FYC, FYT, FYX, GLRY, GSSC, HAIL, HIBL, HIBS, HLGE, HOMZ, HSMV, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, IMCB, IMCG, IMCV, IPO, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IVDG, IVE, IVOG, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, JDIV, JHMM, JHSC, JPME, JPSE, JSMD, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, KNG, KOMP, KSCD, LSAT, MDY, MDYG, MDYV, MGMT, MID, MIDE, NAPR, NIFE, NJAN, NOBL, NUMG, NUMV, NUSC, NVQ, OMFS, ONEO, ONEQ, ONEV, ONEY, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PAMC, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PBSM, PEXL, PEY, PJAN, PJUN, PLTL, PQLC, PQSG, PQSV, PRFZ, PSC, PTMC, PUTW, PWC, PY, QDIV, QMOM, QQC, QQD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQA, QQQE, QQQJ, QQQM, QQQN, QQXT, QTEC, QVAL, QVML, QVMM, QVMS, QYLD, QYLG, REGL, RFG, RFV, RNMC, RNSC, ROSC, RPG, RPV, RSP, RVRS, RWJ, RWK, RWL1 Like
Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
45.11K Followers

Summary

  • Although the S&P 500 managed to bounce yesterday and today (as of this writing), further declines in the days prior have meant sentiment continued to take a header.
  • Bearish sentiment in turn has rocketed higher, climbing back above 50% last week and rising further to 53.3% this week.
  • As optimism and pessimism have experienced wild swings, neutral sentiment has been relatively stable.

silhouette form of bull on technical financial graph

monsitj

Although the S&P 500 managed to bounce yesterday and today (as of this writing), further declines in the days prior have meant sentiment continued to take a header. In the latest update, only 18.1% of responses to the weekly AAII sentiment survey reported as bullish. That marked the third consecutive decline in bulls resulting in the weakest reading since the end of April.

chart: AAII sentiment survey

Bearish sentiment in turn has rocketed higher, climbing back above 50% last week and rising further to 53.3% this week. That is the highest level of bearish sentiment since the week of June 23rd and ranks in the top 2.5% of all weeks on record.

chart: AAII sentiment survey

Given the large inverse moves in bulls and bears, the spread of the two has fallen deeper into negative territory after almost turning positive only a few weeks prior. We would also note that the over 30-point drop in the past month is the largest since a 47.4-point decline at the end of April and ranks as the 29th largest decline in a four-week span on record. With 23 weeks of negative readings in a row, the current stretch is now the second-longest streak of negative readings in the bull-bear spread on record.

chart: AAII sentiment survey

Investors appear to be increasingly polarized between bullish and bearish sentiment as well. As optimism and pessimism have experienced wild swings, neutral sentiment has been relatively stable. Neutral sentiment only rose one percentage point this week, rising to 28.7%. That is right in the middle of its recent range.

chart: AAII sentiment survey

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
45.11K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

Additional disclosure: ©2022 Bespoke Investment Group

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.