RH (NYSE:RH) is a clear leader in an industry that is for the most part commoditized and plagued by a high cost import business model. I believe that RH will present a great buying opportunity at the bottom of this bear market cycle and will deliver outsized returns in the long term; however, the macro headwinds (supply bottlenecks and demand destruction due to rising rates) are too strong and will lead to more negative performance in the near term.

Macro

I’d like to first point to Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony on 6/22 where he states that raising rates has three mechanisms through which is reduces demand: the first of which is by lowering demand for interest rate sensitive goods (i.e. durable goods). I mentioned in my first macro article that the first tenant of my investment framework is to not “fight the Fed” liquidity cycle and unfortunately, RH is in the middle of the Fed’s crosshairs.

Interest rate sensitive businesses have already been hammered YTD and while you might be looking for value in these sectors, this is a classic value trap as the tightening of financial conditions and their impact on the economy is only just starting.

The Fed’s balance sheet has barely crested and already financial markets are experiencing large and broad-based selling pressure. Already, new housing sales are declining at rates normally seen in recessionary environments, and analysts at Goldman Sachs project that new home sales will fall further at 22% YoY and existing home sales will drop 17% in 2022.

Furniture demand has seen substantial deceleration which is likely to worsen through the 2H of 2022. Falling demand is contributing to building inventory / working capital in the industry which will weigh on cash flow generation as businesses adjust.

Further operational issues plague the industry with freight rates still well above historical levels. While these have “normalized” somewhat (industry executive will be quick to mention this “bullish trend” on earnings calls), they are likely to remain elevated to due to imbalances in shipping supply created during the COVID pandemic and will stabilize at substantially elevated levels.

Finally, on a particularly gloomy note, consumer sentiment remains at all-time lows (and this is in spite of a “hot” economy with full employment).

Zooming in on RH

RH has substantial brand strength in the commoditized home furnishings industry however, the market has discounted some of its strength relative to other luxury brands. Results have been challenging YTD with sales down 11% YoY at Q2. While guidance has been lowered to reflect some bearishness in 2H, results could still disappoint if demand continues its rapid deceleration.

In the near term, RH will need to prove its Contemporary line is resonating with consumers and also stay on track with the opening of RH England. Contemporary was rolled out in San Francisco and New York in Q2 but other galleries may not receive it until at least October. RH’s backlog remains strong and will probably take until at least year-end to catch up on which should support demand in the near term however, look for top line to start to face challenges in 2023 as recessionary trends will likely present additional headwinds. Web traffic has already begun to soften.

Free cash flow demand remains strong and RH remains well capitalized with limited debt (1.4x net leverage as of Q1). RH should be able to support its continued expansion during the downturn and will be well positioned to capture market share which will support outperformance as macro conditions recover.

RH's premium positioning in the industry can be seen from its historical trading performance. Until recently, RH (blue line) has traded at a notable premium to the rest of the industry primarily on the strength of its brand and its growth potential. As the bear market bottoms out, I would expect this premium to re-emerge and contribute to future outperformance.

Valuation

RH participated strongly in the bear market rally in June through August, outperforming the S&P 500 substantially from (+33% for RH in the blue compared to +14% for the S&P in orange below at peak divergence), however in the recent market dip RH has already given up all of it relative outperformance. This is classic value trap behavior and the relative underperformance is likely to continue given the macro factors discussed above.

RH has lost some of its shine relative to other luxury brands and while it has closed the gap on a valuation basis, a discount still remains. High-end brands such as Lululemon (LULU) and Ralph Lauren (RL) have posted strong results, and market commentators are discussing the resilience of businesses who target wealthy consumers in recessionary environments. However, luxury demand overall is prone to wealth effect demand destruction in bear markets (particularly from falling home prices), and this effect has been limited thus far in my opinion and will only provide further downside as macro conditions deteriorate.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RH is a well-managed brand and is positioned to provide long-term outperformance in the home furnishing industry. However, don’t be fooled by “cheap” prices there is likely more downside ahead given the macro backdrop. If you are long RH, consider buying downside protection or selling. As the bear market bottoms out over the next few quarters, look to accumulate RH shares at a deep discount.