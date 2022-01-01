Napco Security Technologies - Wall Street Favorite

Summary

  • 100% technical buy signals.
  • 11 new highs and up 20.20% in the last month.
  • Consensus price target 34.00.

The Chart of the Day belongs to the security services company Napco Security Technologies (NSSC). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's All-Time High list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 8/29 the stock gained 7.70%.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks. The company's alarm systems include automatic communicators, cellular communication devices, control panels, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panels, and area detectors; and video surveillance systems comprise video cameras, control panels, video monitors, or PCs. It also buys and resells various identification readers, video cameras, PC-based computers, and peripheral equipment for access control and video surveillance systems; offers school security products; and markets peripheral and related equipment manufactured by other companies. The company markets and sells its products primarily to independent distributors, dealers, and installers of security equipment. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, New York.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 100% technical buy signals but increasing
  • 75.00+ Weighted Alpha
  • 60.68% gain in the last year
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 11 new highs and up 20.20% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 69.89%
  • Technical support level at 29.16
  • Recently traded at 30.65 with 50 day moving average of 25.49

Fundamental factors:

  • Market Cap $1.10 billion
  • P/E 66.00
  • Revenue expected to increase 14.90% this year and another 18.20% next year
  • Earnings estimated to increase and continue to compound at an annual rate of 1.50% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying, but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock, it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • Wall Street analysts have 5 strong buy, 1 buy opinions on the stock
  • Analysts price targets average of 34.00
  • The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 103 to 6 for the stock to beat the market, with the more experienced investors voting 14 to 1 for the same result
  • 1,540 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Buy 4.00
Wall Street Strong Buy 4.80
Quant Hold 3.22

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Valuation D- D D
Growth C+ C B-
Profitability B B B+
Momentum A+ A- A
Revisions B- C F

Quant Ranking

Sector

Information Technology

Industry

Electronic Equipment and Instruments

Ranked Overall

1604 out of 4664

Ranked in Sector

200 out of 631

Ranked in Industry

10 out of 45

Quant ratings beat the market »

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in NSSC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

