The Chart of the Day belongs to the security services company Napco Security Technologies (NSSC). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's All-Time High list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 8/29 the stock gained 7.70%.

NSSC vs Daily Moving Averages

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks. The company's alarm systems include automatic communicators, cellular communication devices, control panels, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panels, and area detectors; and video surveillance systems comprise video cameras, control panels, video monitors, or PCs. It also buys and resells various identification readers, video cameras, PC-based computers, and peripheral equipment for access control and video surveillance systems; offers school security products; and markets peripheral and related equipment manufactured by other companies. The company markets and sells its products primarily to independent distributors, dealers, and installers of security equipment. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, New York. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals but increasing

75.00+ Weighted Alpha

60.68% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

11 new highs and up 20.20% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 69.89%

Technical support level at 29.16

Recently traded at 30.65 with 50 day moving average of 25.49

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $1.10 billion

P/E 66.00

Revenue expected to increase 14.90% this year and another 18.20% next year

Earnings estimated to increase and continue to compound at an annual rate of 1.50% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying, but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock, it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 5 strong buy, 1 buy opinions on the stock

Analysts price targets average of 34.00

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 103 to 6 for the stock to beat the market, with the more experienced investors voting 14 to 1 for the same result

1,540 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago Valuation D- D D Growth C+ C B- Profitability B B B+ Momentum A+ A- A Revisions B- C F Click to enlarge

Quant Ranking

Sector

Information Technology

Industry

Electronic Equipment and Instruments

Ranked Overall

1604 out of 4664

Ranked in Sector

200 out of 631

Ranked in Industry

10 out of 45

